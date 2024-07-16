Cat Deeley's favourite shampoo is in the Amazon Prime Sale and I'm seriously stocking up

Cat Deeley has been a hair muse for me since her Saturday morning SMTV Live days - and she's probably the reason why I endured heavy blonde highlights as a teenager. Don't worry, Cat. I forgive you.

While I've eased up somewhat, I still regularly colour my hair so it's key to use products that work on my dry hair – and I often use the same shampoo Cat likes to use.

According to an interview Cat did with Good Housekeeping about her beauty routine, she said she's a big fan of the Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin Riche Shampoo, and says that she invests time and money on her long locks. "I would always spend money on my hair," she said.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat Deeley's hair always looks perfect on This Morning

"You can spend £400 on a pair of shoes that you wear once in a blue moon, but you wear your hair every day. At home, I try not to wash it too often because I don’t think that does it any good (well, not my hair anyway). When I do wash it, I need products that are super-duper because my hair is really thick and big and crazy! I’m a Kérastase girl and I love its Nutritive Bain Satin Riche shampoo and Nutritive Masquintense Riche hair mask."

She continued: "I’ll give my hair a dry while using the BondiBoost Blowout Brush Pro – although it’s never quite as good as a proper blow-dry – and then I tend to use the T3 SinglePass Curl curling iron to give my hair a bit of movement."

I too am a Kerastase girl and I'm a big fan of Cat's favourite. Infused with a gentle protein-rich formula, this shampoo is super hydrating and is known for having a cult-like status. It's even believed that Princess Kate uses it as well, though that's never been confirmed.

It's not a cheap hair product but it is now on offer on Amazon Prime Day with a huge discount. I'm definitely stocking up, especially as I've just used the last drop!

© Kerastase

I can rely on this shampoo - my hair feels light and super clean after I've used it. I also think it restores thickness and gives a little bit of shine to my hair. Like Cat, my hair is dry and this fights dehydration.

I also love the matching Nutritive Masquintense Riche, and use it once a week to give my hair an extra dose of softness. This lasts for ages but I'll definitely be keeping an eye out if it gets slashed.

I'm going to be adding plenty of Kerastase to my Amazon basket with a price as good as this! Are you ready to race me to checkout?

Shop Cat Deeley's hair must-haves

SQUIRREL_PLAYLIST_10061849