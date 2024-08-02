Rebecca Adlington's new dress is the talk of the Olympics and we're utterly sold

Rebecca Adlington is currently commentating on the Olympics 2024, which is being held in Paris. The former Olympian swimmer, who won two gold medals for Great Britain in Beijing in 2008, has been very busy working for the BBC and we have to say, her wardrobe has been incredible.

The dress she wore on Thursday evening was described as her best yet by fans when she shared a chic picture of herself and we have to say we agree.

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes at an exclusive shoot with Rebecca Adlington

Rebecca - who often goes by the nickname Becky - rocked a stunning dress by L.K.Bennett, known as the 'Robyn Green And Red Spot Print Dress' which is part of the luxury high street store's current season. It costs £359, which is a little pricey but as with all L.K.Bennett numbers, the cut is always sublime and what's more, polka dots never go out of style.

The website's description of the look couldn't be more apt: "Crafted from a lightweight and floaty fabric in a green and red spot print, it's a sleeveless, slightly-sheer style with a slip base, and has a round neck with pleat detail, a jaunty side tie, and a midi skirt with an asymmetric tier."

My suggestion would be to wear it with a pair of heels and for a summer wedding or a special birthday dinner.

© Instagram/beckadlington Rebecca looked stunning in her polka dot dress whilst commentating at the Olympics

The mother-of-two added tan high heeled espadrilles (this summer shoe is adored by the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex FYI) and wore her famous blonde locks swept back.

Becky wore a dress by L.K Bennett called the 'Robyn Green And Red Spot Print'

Becky's super chic look was put together by sublime stylist to the stars, Martine Alexander. The talented professional helpfully gave us the lowdown on how you can style polka-dots into your wardrobe.

© Getty Polka dots are always big news - Margot Robbie rocked this mini dress in 2021

"As a rule, I always say make the bold print the main focus of your outfit. With Becky's LK Bennett dress, we wanted to let the dress speak! We styled it with a nude espadrille from Aspiga and Becky chose to have a simple hair style so her look wasn't too much.

© Getty Princess Kate often wears polka dots

"However, if your style is more edgy and you want to make a bold statement, then clash your polka dots with a stripe! It's a simple but very effective way to stand out, for all the right reasons."

© Getty Demi put a Hollywood spin on polka dots earlier this year

Martine added: "Using polka dots as an accent in a block colour outfit is an easy way to create some interest without making it too garish, if that's not your personal style. For example, a polka dot neck scarf (can also be used as a twilly on your bag), headband, court shoe or pussy bow will just give a nod to the trend without being overkill.

If you've found a dress or jumpsuit you love that's a very bold polka dot but it's too much for you, layer over with a blazer to tone down the overall look."