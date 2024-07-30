Frankie Bridge has influenced me to shop her £16 'comfy' yet 'elevated' red ballet pumps

Frankie Bridge has the highstreet wardrobe of dreams, and her go-to ballet flats have jumped straight to the top of my wishlist.

Ballet flats made a huge comeback last year, and now the stylish and practical footwear is a wardrobe staple for the warmer weather.

Taking to Instagram to share her weekly fashion favourites, the Loose Women panellist showcased her New Look red leather-look ballet pumps – and they're just £15.99.

© Frankie Bridge Frankie styled her ballet flats with a pair of relaxed trousers and a matching red top

"Pumps are becoming my new daily go-to and now my travel fave! They are comfy but also ideal if you are heading out when you land, as they're not too hot and make your outfit more elevated than trainers," she said.

Featuring a leather-look design and delicate bow detailing, the versatile ballet flats are a great staple for when you don't want to wear trainers, and they give a day-to-night feel when styled with jeans or wide-leg trousers.

© Frankie Bridge Frankie raved about the New Look ballet flats on Instagram

Everyone from Meghan Markle to Alex Chung have been spotted wearing ballet pumps, and Meghan's outfit from the Invictus Games in the Netherlands is still one of my favourite of hers to date. The former Suits actress wore a pair of roll-up denim jeans with a navy boucle blazer, rounding off the look with a pair of the iconic Chanel ballet flats which gave such an elegant finish.

As someone who primarily wears darker colours, I love a bright shoe for adding a touch of colour to my outfits. I'd style Frankie's cherry red pair with a black satin maxi skirt and a waistcoat for the office, or a pair of grey wide-leg jeans and a strapless top for summer evenings.

© New Look £15.99 AT NEW LOOK

Retailing at £15.99, you can't get much more affordable than the New Look ballet pumps, and they come in four other colourways including staple black and cream shades, along with statement golds and silvers.

The flats have received a 4.5 out of five rating from New Look shoppers, and several reviewers have agreed with Frankie on how comfortable they are, while others have recommended sizing up if you have wide feet.

One wrote: "Very pleased with both purchases. The ballet pumps exceeded my expectations and are super comfortable. They look like a far more expensive shoe for the cost."

"Amazing! Lovely colour and so comfortable," another added.

If you're feeling inspired by the red ballet flat trend, Marks & Spencer also has a similar pair, featuring a bow and a structured design for a smart finish. Mesh ballet flats are also trending right now, and Mango's version is selling fast. The flats have a fishnet design with an ankle strap and a buckled closure.