Dame Jessica Ennis' Parisian chic outfit is going straight on my moodboard
Jessica in Paris! Dame Jessica Ennis' Parisian chic outfit is going straight on my moodboard

Olympic champion Jess Ennis' skirt had pockets! 

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has dressed to impress while covering the Paris Olympics for the BBC. 

The 38-year-old Olympic champion has been styled by her longtime stylist Tess Wright and I've been obsessed with every outfit she's worn - and love how she's worn some Parisian brands in a nod to the hosting country.  

My absolute favourite has to be her Maje ensemble which looked so perfect for a day in Paris. 

Wearing a full Maje look, consisting of a full-bodied black skirt teamed with a nautical striped short-sleeved cardigan, the Sheffield-born athlete completed her outfit with a pair of strappy red sandals. It's giving… Emily in Paris vibes, don't you think? 

Fans were impressed, with one Instagram fan commenting: "Girl, you've literally outdone yourself with these fits." And another added: "You look stunning as always."

Shop Dame Jessica Ennis' Parisian outfit 

EXACT PRODUCT: Maje Striped Faux-Pocket Knitted Cardigan

Maje top© Maje

EXACT PRODUCT: Maje Flared-Skirt High-Rise Woven Maxi Skirt

Maje skirt© Maje

ALTERNATIVE SUGGESTION: Mango Red Sandals

Mango red sandals© Mango

As she posed in her ensemble, it's clear to see that Jess was thrilled by one particular feature - pockets! Who doesn't love wearing something with pockets? These full skirts are in vogue right now, and they're super flattering and work especially well with a fitted top. 

Jessica's makeup was applied by Ali Dunwell, who has also been working her magic on Gabby Logan as well. 

As Jessica's Maje outfit is a higher price point, I've been looking for a slightly more affordable alternative. And I've found this outfit from H&M which will tick a lot of the boxes. 

   
This outfit is easy to copy on a budget - just look at this H&M skirt and top© H&M
This outfit is easy to copy on a budget - just look at this H&M skirt and top

The £12.99 short-sleeved striped tee is an absolute steal, and still has the Parisian nautical vibe. It's made from a viscose blend with a round neckline and short sleeves. The model is wearing it with a similar style skirt to Jess' but it's running out of stock fast. Searching around for a full skirt with pockets, and I've found a real gem from Karen Millen

   
Oh, how I adore this Karen Millen skirt© Karen Millen
Oh, how I adore this Karen Millen skirt

The tailored full midaxi skirt is under £100 and it's even on sale - and yes, it has pockets. If you're on the petite side you might struggle with these types of skirts as - speaking from experience - they can feel like they're drowning you. I've found this petite skirt from Pixie Girl which could be a great one to try.  

Jessica has been serving some other looks while on the panel discussing the Olympics alongside Gabby Logan and Dame Denise Lewis, Paula Radcliffe and Michael Johnson.

   
Jessica Ennis-Hill proving she's got fashion skills as well as gold medals© Instagram/TessWrightStylist
Jessica Ennis-Hill proving she's got fashion skills as well as gold medals

From a coral co-ord from Claudie Pierlot to a yellow Saloni dress and the most epic emerald green wide-leg trousers. She hasn't put a foot wrong! 

