Jessica in Paris! Dame Jessica Ennis' Parisian chic outfit is going straight on my moodboard

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has dressed to impress while covering the Paris Olympics for the BBC.

The 38-year-old Olympic champion has been styled by her longtime stylist Tess Wright and I've been obsessed with every outfit she's worn - and love how she's worn some Parisian brands in a nod to the hosting country.

My absolute favourite has to be her Maje ensemble which looked so perfect for a day in Paris.

Wearing a full Maje look, consisting of a full-bodied black skirt teamed with a nautical striped short-sleeved cardigan, the Sheffield-born athlete completed her outfit with a pair of strappy red sandals. It's giving… Emily in Paris vibes, don't you think?

Fans were impressed, with one Instagram fan commenting: "Girl, you've literally outdone yourself with these fits." And another added: "You look stunning as always."

Shop Dame Jessica Ennis' Parisian outfit

EXACT PRODUCT: Maje Striped Faux-Pocket Knitted Cardigan © Maje £159 AT SELFRIDGES

EXACT PRODUCT: Maje Flared-Skirt High-Rise Woven Maxi Skirt © Maje £259 AT SELFRIDGES

ALTERNATIVE SUGGESTION: Mango Red Sandals © Mango £49.99 AT JOHN LEWIS

As she posed in her ensemble, it's clear to see that Jess was thrilled by one particular feature - pockets! Who doesn't love wearing something with pockets? These full skirts are in vogue right now, and they're super flattering and work especially well with a fitted top.

Jessica's makeup was applied by Ali Dunwell, who has also been working her magic on Gabby Logan as well.

As Jessica's Maje outfit is a higher price point, I've been looking for a slightly more affordable alternative. And I've found this outfit from H&M which will tick a lot of the boxes.

© H&M This outfit is easy to copy on a budget - just look at this H&M skirt and top

The £12.99 short-sleeved striped tee is an absolute steal, and still has the Parisian nautical vibe. It's made from a viscose blend with a round neckline and short sleeves. The model is wearing it with a similar style skirt to Jess' but it's running out of stock fast. Searching around for a full skirt with pockets, and I've found a real gem from Karen Millen.

© Karen Millen Oh, how I adore this Karen Millen skirt

The tailored full midaxi skirt is under £100 and it's even on sale - and yes, it has pockets. If you're on the petite side you might struggle with these types of skirts as - speaking from experience - they can feel like they're drowning you. I've found this petite skirt from Pixie Girl which could be a great one to try.

Jessica has been serving some other looks while on the panel discussing the Olympics alongside Gabby Logan and Dame Denise Lewis, Paula Radcliffe and Michael Johnson.

© Instagram/TessWrightStylist Jessica Ennis-Hill proving she's got fashion skills as well as gold medals

From a coral co-ord from Claudie Pierlot to a yellow Saloni dress and the most epic emerald green wide-leg trousers. She hasn't put a foot wrong!