Michelle Keegan's new £45 monochrome dress is giving me all the Meghan Markle vibes

Has Michelle Keegan been influenced by Meghan Markle?

Remember when Meghan wore a tight black and white striped strapless dress as she stepped out for date night at Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito? It's my job to remember these things, so if you don't, don't worry. All you need to know is that she looked phenomenal wearing the form-fitting dress featuring horizontal stripes.

The chic dress was from the brand Posse (it now comes in a long-sleeve style and a co-ord style AND in a brown/ivory colourway!) and she accessorised it at the time with a beaded clutch from Cult Gaia and a pair of simple black toe-thong sandals.

The photos of Meghan cost a gazillion pounds (not confirmed!) but here's what the dress looks like from the official Posse Instagram account.

Ultimately, this dress has lived rent-free in my head ever since then, but luckily Michelle has launched a very similar dress in her new Very collection.

© Very Michelle Keegan's sleeveless midaxi dress can be dressed up or down

This isn't a total replica but I imagine Meghan inspired the style of this dress. However, I'm sorry Meghan, but I think Michelle's version could be a lot more flattering on anyone petite, thanks to vertical stripes adding inches to our height.

In a statement about her new edit, the 37-year-old actress said: “I’m so excited to release my latest summer capsule collection with Very. I’ve been wearing these pieces on rotation whilst filming in Australia and I can’t wait to wear them throughout the summer in the UK as well! The pieces are really versatile and there are so many ways to style them for different occasions –like weddings, seaside stay-cations and bank holiday BBQs. I wanted this collection to be something that can be worn throughout summer - classic pieces that will always be on trend.”

In the photos, which are incredible by the way, you can see Michelle wearing the monochrome dress with a pair of white slingback shoes and gold statement jewellery. Her look is complete with huge movie star shades!

While I think Michelle looks incredible, I personally think this would make a great holiday dress, styled with black strappy sandals or even flat sandals, and a black clutch bag. While Michelle wears her hair down in the photos, I'd be taking tips from Meghan and opt for a fuss-free low ponytail - let the dress do all the talking.

The curve-hugging dress is cut to a midaxi length, and according to the Very site, it's true to size. It's available in UK sizes 6 - 20.

Michelle has been busy this year, after starring in the extremely popular Fool Me Once Netflix show, she went on to film series two of Ten Pound Poms in Australia. Since then, the brunette beauty has holidayed in Europe with her husband Mark Wright, most recently spending time in Majorca enjoying the sunshine.

The former Coronation Street star is now back in the UK, perfectly timed for the launch of her 37-piece collection dropping on Very.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle looked smitten as they enjoyed a blissful moment on holiday

If you'd prefer the dress more in style of the Posse version, this horizontal-striped dress from ASOS is gorgeous, as is this Nobody's Child dress - and what's more, it's on sale.