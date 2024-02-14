11 Breton tops to channel Parisian chic this spring

First worn by the French navy and loved by the likes of Brigitte Bardot, the Bretop top is now synonymous with effortless Parisian style. They're also a favourite of Princess Kate who has been seen wearing them with shorts and tailored culottes, and Alexa Chungwho pairs hers with everything from leather trousers to jeans and trench coats.
When pulling together a capsule wardrobe there are a few things you definitely want to include: aleather jacket,wide-leg trousers and the perfect pair of jeans, to name just a few. But don't overlook the humble Breton stripe top. Shop the look for yourself with our pick of the best new season styles.
The best Breton tops at a glance
The affordable Breton top: M&S Collection Pure Cotton Striped Everyday Fit T-Shirt, £8.50 / $14.99
The trending Breton top: Boden Ella Long Sleeve Breton, £28 / $40
Alexa Chung is basically synonymous with stripes, from styling a Breton T-shirt with a leather jacket at Glastonbury 2008 (an iconic photo alongside her then-boyfriend Alex Turner) to more recent ensembles with blazers and straight-leg jeans. We love her Comme des Garçons striped top paired with a fitted denim skirt and ankle boots. Her go-to layering option for spring? Always a classic trench coat.
Most recently, Queen Letizia was spotted in September looking so chic in a lightweight Breton sweater by Boss. She paired it with navy tapered trousers also by the brand and matching Isabel Abdo suede slingbacks - we love.
How we chose the best Breton tops
New-in: We've found all of the best new season pieces from our favourite fashion brands.
Colour: All of these Breton tops come in the classic white and navy combination (although many also have alternative colour options).
Cut: We've included a range of cuts, from long to short sleeves, fitted to relaxed silhouettes and even a cropped option.
M&S Collection Pure Cotton Striped Everyday Fit T-Shirt
M&S Breton Top
Sizes available: UK 6-24
Colours available: White, Brown, Pink, Navy, Green
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
Made from 100% cotton in a classic crew neck cut, this M&S Breton top is perfect to throw on with wide-leg trousers or jeans. At just £8.50, it's such an affordable addition to your capsule wardrobe.
& Other Stories Relaxed Striped Jersey Top
& Other Stories Breton Top
Sizes available: EUR 32-44
Colours available: Navy, Grey, Green, Black
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
& Other Stories relaxed silhouette Breton top has long sleeves and a flattering boat neckline. We love it styled with a trench for the transitional months.
Mango Striped Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Mango Breton Top
Sizes available: XS-XXL
Colours available: Black, Khaki
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 30 days
Mango might have created the perfect everyday striped top with this classic style. Made from a knitted fabric, it feels more expensive than your average tee, has a contrasting neckline and hangs just right.
Boden Ella Long Sleeve Breton
Boden Breton Top
Sizes available: UK 6-22
Colours available: Black, Blue, Red, Navy, White, Pink, Green
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: Free within 90 days
Boden's Ella stripe T-shirt is made from breathable pure cotton and cut in a slim fit that's perfect for tucking into trousers or jeans. It comes in seven different colour combinations, from timeless navy to vibrant red.
Jigsaw Cotton Striped Long Sleeve Tee
Jigsaw Breton Top
Sizes available: XS-XL
Colours available: Black
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
Jigsaw's Breton tee has a cool boxy cut and is made from 100% cotton jersey with a subtle slug texture. We love it styled with leather trousers or a leather skirt.
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
For true Parisian style, look to Sézane. The luxe French fashion brand has this Breton in a whole array of shades. Made from a super soft cotton, it features a round neckline closed by a shoulder tab with buttons.
Arket Oversized Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Arket Breton Top
Sizes available: XS-L
Colours available: Navy
Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £125
Returns: Free within 30 days
Made from heavyweight cotton jersey with an oversized fit, this timeless long sleeve Breton tee from Arket will see you through every season.
H&M Oversized Cotton Top
H&M Breton Top
Sizes available: XS-XXL
Colours available: Navy, Black, Sage Green
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 28 days
H&M's oversized Breton was made for easy styling. The long-sleeved, relaxed fit top features bold stripes, a round neckline and cool dropped shoulders.
COS The Clean T-Shirt
COS Breton Top
Sizes available: XXS-XL
Colours available: Navy, Black
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100
Returns: Free within 28 days
The Clean Cut style from COS is known as THE white T-Shirt, and it now comes in Breton stripes. It's made from premium heavyweight cotton-jersey and shaped for a slim fit.
Joules New Harbour Stripe Relaxed Fit Boat Neck Breton Top
Joules Breton Top
Sizes available: UK 6-26
Colours available: Navy, Green, Pink, Multi
Shipping: £4.95 Next Day Delivery or £3.50 to Evri Parcelshops & Lockers
Returns: £2.50 within 28 days
The Harbour top is one of Joules' most popular styles, thanks to its quality heavyweight cotton jersey fabric that feels super soft. Available in Breton stripes, it has a relaxed fit with a wide boat neck.
The Frankie Shop Tilla Cropped Striped Cotton-Jersey Top
The Frankie Shop Breton Top
Sizes available: XS/S, M/L
Colours available: Navy
Shipping: £7 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £300
Returns: Free within 30 days
For a cropped style, we love this Breton top from The Frankie Shop for the warmer months. Cut from soft cotton jersey it has a cool relaxed cut and flattering boat neckline. We'd style it with wide-leg trousers.