11 Breton tops to channel Parisian chic this spring
11 Breton tops to channel Parisian chic this spring

Look French-girl cool in these Breton stripe tops

breton
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
First worn by the French navy and loved by the likes of Brigitte Bardot, the Bretop top is now synonymous with effortless Parisian style. They're also a favourite of Princess Kate who has been seen wearing them with shorts and tailored culottes, and Alexa Chung who pairs hers with everything from leather trousers to jeans and trench coats.

When pulling together a capsule wardrobe there are a few things you definitely want to include: a leather jacket, wide-leg trousers and the perfect pair of jeans, to name just a few. But don't overlook the humble Breton stripe top. Shop the look for yourself with our pick of the best new season styles.

The best Breton tops at a glance

The affordable Breton top: M&S Collection Pure Cotton Striped Everyday Fit T-Shirt, £8.50 / $14.99

The trending Breton top: Boden Ella Long Sleeve Breton, £28 / $40

The oversized Breton top: H&M Oversized Cotton Top, £27.99 / $37.99

The heavy-weight Breton top: COS The Clean T-Shirt, £30 / $45

The most inclusive Breton top: Sézane Colette Marinière, £75 / $100

Celebrities and royals wearing Breton tops

Princess Kate wears a long sleeve Breton top to launch the King's Cup Regatta in London in 2019
Princess Kate wears a long-sleeve Breton top to launch the King's Cup Regatta in London in 2019

Princess Kate has been seen wearing a Breton top on several occasions, pictured here pairing hers with navy tailored trousers from LK Bennett, matching suede block heels, and a statement red clutch. She also wore a similar style as part of a nautical inspired outfit in summer 2022, pairing a lightweight Breton knit with white tailored Holland Cooper shorts and her trusty Superga trainers.

Alexa Chung Breton top
Alexa Chung wears a Comme des Garçons long-sleeve Breton top in London

Alexa Chung is basically synonymous with stripes, from styling a Breton T-shirt with a leather jacket at Glastonbury 2008 (an iconic photo alongside her then-boyfriend Alex Turner) to more recent ensembles with blazers and straight-leg jeans. We love her Comme des Garçons striped top paired with a fitted denim skirt and ankle boots. Her go-to layering option for spring? Always a classic trench coat.

Queen Letizia of Spain wears a Breton top and navy trousers, both by Boss
Queen Letizia of Spain wears a Breton top and navy trousers, both by Boss

Most recently, Queen Letizia was spotted in September looking so chic in a lightweight Breton sweater by Boss. She paired it with navy tapered trousers also by the brand and matching Isabel Abdo suede slingbacks - we love.

How we chose the best Breton tops

  • New-in: We've found all of the best new season pieces from our favourite fashion brands.
  • Colour: All of these Breton tops come in the classic white and navy combination (although many also have alternative colour options). 
  • Cut: We've included a range of cuts, from long to short sleeves, fitted to relaxed silhouettes and even a cropped option.

  • M&S Collection Pure Cotton Striped Everyday Fit T-Shirt

    M&S breton

    M&S Breton Top

    Sizes available: UK 6-24

    Colours available: White, Brown, Pink, Navy, Green

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    Made from 100% cotton in a classic crew neck cut, this M&S Breton top is perfect to throw on with wide-leg trousers or jeans. At just £8.50, it's such an affordable addition to your capsule wardrobe.

  • & Other Stories Relaxed Striped Jersey Top

    & Other Stories Breton top

    & Other Stories Breton Top

    Sizes available: EUR 32-44

    Colours available: Navy, Grey, Green, Black

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    & Other Stories relaxed silhouette Breton top has long sleeves and a flattering boat neckline. We love it styled with a trench for the transitional months. 

  • Mango Striped Long Sleeve T-Shirt

    Mango Breton top

    Mango Breton Top

    Sizes available: XS-XXL

    Colours available: Black, Khaki

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Mango might have created the perfect everyday striped top with this classic style. Made from a knitted fabric, it feels more expensive than your average tee, has a contrasting neckline and hangs just right.

  • Boden Ella Long Sleeve Breton

    Boden breton

    Boden Breton Top

    Sizes available: UK 6-22

    Colours available: Black, Blue, Red, Navy, White, Pink, Green

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 90 days

    Boden's Ella stripe T-shirt is made from breathable pure cotton and cut in a slim fit that's perfect for tucking into trousers or jeans. It comes in seven different colour combinations, from timeless navy to vibrant red.

  • Jigsaw Cotton Striped Long Sleeve Tee

    Jigsaw Breton

    Jigsaw Breton Top

    Sizes available: XS-XL

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Jigsaw's Breton tee has a cool boxy cut and is made from 100% cotton jersey with a subtle slug texture. We love it styled with leather trousers or a leather skirt.

  • Sézane Colette Marinière

    Sezane Breton

    Sézane Breton Top

    Sizes available: XXS-XXXL

    Colours available: Navy, Gold, Coral, Vintage Blue, Ecru, Camel, Black, Lilac, Maroon, Burgundy

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    For true Parisian style, look to Sézane. The luxe French fashion brand has this Breton in a whole array of shades. Made from a super soft cotton, it features a round neckline closed by a shoulder tab with buttons.

  • Arket Oversized Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

    Arket striped top

    Arket Breton Top

    Sizes available: XS-L

    Colours available: Navy

    Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £125 

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Made from heavyweight cotton jersey with an oversized fit, this timeless long sleeve Breton tee from Arket will see you through every season.

  • H&M Oversized Cotton Top

    H&M Breton

    H&M Breton Top

    Sizes available: XS-XXL

    Colours available: Navy, Black, Sage Green

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    H&M's oversized Breton was made for easy styling. The long-sleeved, relaxed fit top features bold stripes, a round neckline and cool dropped shoulders.

  • COS The Clean T-Shirt

    COS Breton

    COS Breton Top

    Sizes available: XXS-XL

    Colours available: Navy, Black

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    The Clean Cut style from COS is known as THE white T-Shirt, and it now comes in Breton stripes. It's made from premium heavyweight cotton-jersey and shaped for a slim fit.

  • Joules New Harbour Stripe Relaxed Fit Boat Neck Breton Top

    Joules breton

    Joules Breton Top

    Sizes available: UK 6-26

    Colours available: Navy, Green, Pink, Multi

    Shipping: £4.95 Next Day Delivery or £3.50 to Evri Parcelshops & Lockers 

    Returns: £2.50 within 28 days

    The Harbour top is one of Joules' most popular styles, thanks to its quality heavyweight cotton jersey fabric that feels super soft. Available in Breton stripes, it has a relaxed fit with a wide boat neck.

  • The Frankie Shop Tilla Cropped Striped Cotton-Jersey Top

    Frankie Shop striped top

    The Frankie Shop Breton Top

    Sizes available: XS/S, M/L

    Colours available: Navy

    Shipping: £7 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £300

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    For a cropped style, we love this Breton top from The Frankie Shop for the warmer months. Cut from soft cotton jersey it has a cool relaxed cut and flattering boat neckline. We'd style it with wide-leg trousers.

