11 Breton tops to channel Parisian chic this spring

First worn by the French navy and loved by the likes of Brigitte Bardot, the Bretop top is now synonymous with effortless Parisian style. They're also a favourite of Princess Kate who has been seen wearing them with shorts and tailored culottes, and Alexa Chung who pairs hers with everything from leather trousers to jeans and trench coats.

When pulling together a capsule wardrobe there are a few things you definitely want to include: a leather jacket, wide-leg trousers and the perfect pair of jeans, to name just a few. But don't overlook the humble Breton stripe top. Shop the look for yourself with our pick of the best new season styles.

The best Breton tops at a glance The affordable Breton top: M&S Collection Pure Cotton Striped Everyday Fit T-Shirt, £8.50 / $14.99 The trending Breton top: Boden Ella Long Sleeve Breton, £28 / $40 The oversized Breton top: H&M Oversized Cotton Top, £27.99 / $37.99 The heavy-weight Breton top: COS The Clean T-Shirt, £30 / $45 The most inclusive Breton top: Sézane Colette Marinière, £75 / $100

Celebrities and royals wearing Breton tops

© WPA Pool Princess Kate wears a long-sleeve Breton top to launch the King's Cup Regatta in London in 2019

Princess Kate has been seen wearing a Breton top on several occasions, pictured here pairing hers with navy tailored trousers from LK Bennett, matching suede block heels, and a statement red clutch. She also wore a similar style as part of a nautical inspired outfit in summer 2022, pairing a lightweight Breton knit with white tailored Holland Cooper shorts and her trusty Superga trainers.

Alexa Chung wears a Comme des Garçons long-sleeve Breton top in London

Alexa Chung is basically synonymous with stripes, from styling a Breton T-shirt with a leather jacket at Glastonbury 2008 (an iconic photo alongside her then-boyfriend Alex Turner) to more recent ensembles with blazers and straight-leg jeans. We love her Comme des Garçons striped top paired with a fitted denim skirt and ankle boots. Her go-to layering option for spring? Always a classic trench coat.

Queen Letizia of Spain wears a Breton top and navy trousers, both by Boss

Most recently, Queen Letizia was spotted in September looking so chic in a lightweight Breton sweater by Boss. She paired it with navy tapered trousers also by the brand and matching Isabel Abdo suede slingbacks - we love.

How we chose the best Breton tops