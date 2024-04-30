Skip to main contentSkip to footer
12 best maxi skirts for women in 2024: The denim, poplin and white maxi skirts to shop now
Maxi skirts are everywhere right now - I've found the best on the high street, plus tips on how to wear one

From denim maxis to white cotton skirts, we've got the best maxi skirts to shop for 2024

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
12 minutes ago
Midi skirts and minis have their place, but there's nothing quite as understatedly elegant as a maxi skirt. The long skirt renaissance has been certified for 2024, thanks to the popularity of the white maxi skirt - there's not a fashion girly on Instagram who doesn't own one. 

Before you dismiss the maxi skirt trend of 2024 being one you can't commit to, don't dismiss 2023's frontrunner, the denim maxi skirt, which is still a best buy on the likes of Marks & Spencer, ASOS and New Look. Perfect for daytime wear as well as more formal occasions (if not denim) and nights out, the maxi skirt has risen from the depths of summer holidays and beach attire to the makings of a wardrobe staple.

Best maxi skirts - at a glance

  • The denim maxi skirt: New Look Denim Split Front Maxi Skirt, £25
  • The white maxi skirt: Mint Velvet White Maxi Skirt, £89 / $145
  • The black maxi skirt: M&S Cotton Black Maxi Skirt, £39.50 / $69.99 
  • The satin maxi skirt: H&M Satin Maxi Skirt, £27.99 / $37.99
  • The crochet maxi skirt: Nobody's Child Crochet Maxi Skirt, £75 / $128

We last saw the maxi skirt trending in the early 00s, where skirt lengths were at the extreme; it was either the tiniest nano skirt in Clueless checks and fluffy hems, or a grunge heel-grazing maxi. For 2024, it's about slipping a long skirt seamlessly into your style because they come in all colours, materials and styles.

Minimalist style seekers will adore the streamlined look of a satin maxi skirt with monochrome top, and for the romantic types, there's plenty of prairie style maxi skirts in floral prints, tiers and ruffles. A denim skirt is ideal for swapping your jeans for, and linen or crochet maxi skirts will be your bread and butter come summer.

How to style a maxi skirt for 2024

I've been obsessed with the white maxi skirt comeback since seeing both Erica Davies and Hannah F Gale wearing theirs, and giving me the style kudos on how to make them part of my everyday style.

Hannah F Gale and Erica Davies wearing white max skirts
Hannah F Gale and Erica Davies showing their style credentials in white maxi skirts

Hannah F Gale styled an M&S white maxi skirt in her trademark colourful style, adding a leopard print vest and pink shirt to brighten up the skirt. She finished the look with a pair of flat Mary Janes and a matching pink sparkly bag.

In contrast, Erica Davies kept things minimalist with an Old Navy classic grey knit being the top to her Berjoan skirt, with white Adidas Samba trainers and a khaki utility jacket.

Maxi skirt street style inspiration;
L_R: Tamara von Nayhauss, a Paris Fashion Week guest and Heart Evangelista

A maxi skirt's superpower is its versatility, as stylish with a white tee and flats, like Tamara von Nayhauss, as with heels and a structured shirt in a monochrome palette.. Tap into the double denim trend by swapping your jeans for a denim maxi skirt, and wear with a denim shirt in similar wash to create your own maxi skirt co-ord. Has double denim ever looked so polished?

I also love the look of a neutral maxi skirt paired with a waistcoat, in coordinating neutral tones, or embracing my inner Carrie Bradshaw with an OTT tulle maxi skirt.

How I chose the best maxi skirts

New in: I've handpicked skirts from the new in sections, choosing the most on-trend styles and picks.

Style: There's so many variations of a long skirt that I've included something for everyone, from column skirts to floral, pleated skirts, maxi skirts with a slit and those with a fishtail skirt too.

Inclusivity: I've looked for maxi skirts that span a range of sizes and lengths, from UK 4 - 22, plus petite and taller ranges.

Price: While most of the longer skirts I've chosen are from the high street and under £75, I've found a few pricier designer options if you do want to spend more. 

Shop the best maxi skirts for women

  1. 1/12

    New Look Denim Maxi Skirt

    New Look Denim Maxi Skirt

    Denim Maxi Skirt

    Sizes: 6-20

    Colours: Blue denim 

    Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £50

    Returns: Within 28 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "This New Look maxi is the ideal piece to seamlessly fit into your wardrobe. The split makes it feel less bulky than a denim maxi without one, and the mid-blue wash is a classic."

  2. 2/12

    Mint Velvet White Maxi Skirt

    Mint Velvet White Maxi Skirt

    White Maxi Skirt

    Sizes: XS - XL

    Colours: White and black

    Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £100

    Returns: Free UK returns within 28 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "This is one of the best white cotton maxi skirts I've found on the high street. I love the ties at the side, the elasticated waist makes it a comfy buy and it looks non see through, thanks Mint Velvet!"

  3. 3/12

    M&S Technical Fabric Black Maxi Skirt

    M&S Black Maxi Skirt

    Black Maxi Skirt

    Sizes: UK 6-24, petite and long lengths available

    Colours: Black

    Delivery: Free on orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "I think this black M&S maxi skirt would become the piece you rely on throughout summer. The lighter fabric makes it a cooling fashion item, while still having a little structure, and the slightly A-line fit creates a flattering silhouette."

  4. 4/12

    H&M Satin Maxi Skirt

    H&M Satin Skirt

    Satin Maxi Skirt

    Sizes: XS - 4XL

    Colours: Cream and black

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £20 spend

    Returns: Within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "Elegant yet understated, H&M has nailed the satin maxi skirt with this affordable buy. I love the cream shade for wearing with black or white separates, but the black version is a cost per wear no-brainer."

  5. 5/12

    Next Tiered Maxi Skirt

    Next Tiered Maxi Skirt

    Tiered Maxi Skirt

    Sizes: UK 6 - 26, petite and tall lengths available

    Colours: Black, white, plus three floral prints

    Delivery: Free to store, or £4.50 for home delivery

    Returns: Within 28 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "Next has lots of maxi skirts to choose from, but I highlighted this bestselling tiered maxi skirt. It has a crochet trim and is made from cotton, so a super summery buy if ever I saw one."

  6. 6/12

    Mango Pleated Maxi Skirt

    Mango Pleated Maxi Skirt

    Pleated Maxi Skirt

    Sizes: XS - XL

    Colours: Black, green, red

    Delivery: £3.95 for standard delivery, or free delivery on orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "Royals love a pleated skirt for formal occasions or royal engagements, and Mango's offering a smart choice for a high street price. Choose from red, black or green and wear to the office, the races or even a summer occasion like a wedding or christening."

  7. 7/12

    River Island Tailored Floral Maxi Skirt

    River Island Floral Maxi Skirt

    Floral Maxi Skirt

    Sizes: UK 6 - 18

    Colours: Floral

    Delivery: Free standard delivery

    Returns: Within 28 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "Floral maxi skirts are traditionally more boho and less structured, but River Island's created this stunning floral tailored maxi skirt for summer. I love the blurred floral print and the pencil-style of skirt, great with ballet flats or heels."

  8. 8/12

    Warehouse Sequin Maxi Skirt

    Warehouse Sequin Skirt

    Sequin Maxi Skirt

    Sizes: 6 - 16

    Colours: Gunmetal grey sequin

    Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £15

    Returns: Within 28 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "Head to Debenhams for a range of sequin maxi skirts, including Warehouse's glittering number. Wear with strappy sandals and a black crew neck tee for the sort of summer evening outfit you've been dreaming of."

  9. 9/12

    Nobody's Child Crochet Maxi Skirt

    Crochet Maxi Skirt

    Crochet Maxi Skirt

    Sizes: XS - XL

    Colours: Cream

    Shipping: Free standard delivery on orders over £100

    Returns: Free UK returns

    Editor's note: "Nothing says summer like crochet, and when in maxi skirt form, its breezy and chic. Crochet maxi skirts will be big news when the weather gets warmer, so snap one up now before they sell out.

    "I'd wear this with a cotton tee or tank, and chunky flat sandals."

  10. 10/12

    Hush Linen Maxi Skirt

    Linen maxi skirt from Hush

    Linen Maxi Skirt

    Sizes: 4 - 18

    Colours: Khaki green

    Delivery: Free standard delivery on orders over £75

    Returns: Free UK returns

    Editor's note: "Hush's green maxi skirt is made from linen, the ideal cooling material for summer. Coupled with its floaty length and slightly flared shape, you'll keep your cool in this - plus, there's a matching linen waistcoat for a cool co-ord."

  11. 11/12

    Boohoo Mesh Maxi Skirt

    Mesh Maxi Skirt

    Mesh Maxi Skirt

    Sizes: 6 - 14

    Colours: Blue print

    Shipping: Standard delivery costs £3.99

    Returns: Free within 28 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "To really tap into the Y2K trend, a mesh maxi skirt is giving all the early 00s vibes. They look great in a floral or abstract print, and often have a matching top, like this Boohoo maxi skirt coord."

  12. 12/12

    MY ESSENTIAL WARDROBE Straight Fit Leather Maxi Skirt

    Leather Maxi Skirt

    Leather Maxi Skirt

    Sizes: 8 - 14

    Colours: Black

    Delivery: Free standard delivery on orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "Leather isn't the one to reach for on those high-summer days, but a leather maxi for chillier spring days will bridge the gap between winter clothing and easing into spring. 

    "This straight fit leather maxi skirt is a beautiful shape, with Sambas, boots or sandals."

