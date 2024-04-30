Maxi skirts are everywhere right now - I've found the best on the high street, plus tips on how to wear one

Midi skirts and minis have their place, but there's nothing quite as understatedly elegant as a maxi skirt. The long skirt renaissance has been certified for 2024, thanks to the popularity of the white maxi skirt - there's not a fashion girly on Instagram who doesn't own one.
Before you dismiss the maxi skirt trend of 2024 being one you can't commit to, don't dismiss 2023's frontrunner, the denim maxi skirt, which is still a best buy on the likes of Marks & Spencer,ASOS and New Look. Perfect for daytime wear as well as more formal occasions (if not denim) and nights out, the maxi skirt has risen from the depths of summer holidays and beach attire to the makings of a wardrobe staple.
Best maxi skirts - at a glance
The denim maxi skirt: New Look Denim Split Front Maxi Skirt, £25
The white maxi skirt: Mint Velvet White Maxi Skirt, £89 / $145
The black maxi skirt: M&S Cotton Black Maxi Skirt, £39.50 / $69.99
We last saw the maxi skirt trending in the early 00s, where skirt lengths were at the extreme; it was either the tiniest nano skirt in Clueless checks and fluffy hems, or a grunge heel-grazing maxi. For 2024, it's about slipping a long skirt seamlessly into your style because they come in all colours, materials and styles.
Minimalist style seekers will adore the streamlined look of a satin maxi skirt with monochrome top, and for the romantic types, there's plenty of prairie style maxi skirts in floral prints, tiers and ruffles. A denim skirt is ideal for swapping your jeans for, and linen or crochet maxi skirts will be your bread and butter come summer.
How to style a maxi skirt for 2024
I've been obsessed with the white maxi skirt comeback since seeing both Erica Davies and Hannah F Gale wearing theirs, and giving me the style kudos on how to make them part of my everyday style.
Hannah F Gale styled an M&S white maxi skirt in her trademark colourful style, adding a leopard print vest and pink shirt to brighten up the skirt. She finished the look with a pair of flat Mary Janes and a matching pink sparkly bag.
In contrast, Erica Davies kept things minimalist with an Old Navy classic grey knit being the top to her Berjoan skirt, with white Adidas Samba trainers and a khaki utility jacket.
A maxi skirt's superpower is its versatility, as stylish with a white tee and flats, like Tamara von Nayhauss, as with heels and a structured shirt in a monochrome palette.. Tap into the double denim trend by swapping your jeans for a denim maxi skirt, and wear with a denim shirt in similar wash to create your own maxi skirt co-ord. Has double denim ever looked so polished?
I also love the look of a neutral maxi skirt paired with a waistcoat, in coordinating neutral tones, or embracing my inner Carrie Bradshaw with an OTT tulle maxi skirt.
How I chose the best maxi skirts
New in: I've handpicked skirts from the new in sections, choosing the most on-trend styles and picks.
Style: There's so many variations of a long skirt that I've included something for everyone, from column skirts to floral, pleated skirts, maxi skirts with a slit and those with a fishtail skirt too.
Inclusivity: I've looked for maxi skirts that span a range of sizes and lengths, from UK 4 - 22, plus petite and taller ranges.
Price: While most of the longer skirts I've chosen are from the high street and under £75, I've found a few pricier designer options if you do want to spend more.
Shop the best maxi skirts for women
1/12
New Look Denim Maxi Skirt
Denim Maxi Skirt
Sizes: 6-20
Colours: Blue denim
Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £50
Returns: Within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "This New Look maxi is the ideal piece to seamlessly fit into your wardrobe. The split makes it feel less bulky than a denim maxi without one, and the mid-blue wash is a classic."
2/12
Mint Velvet White Maxi Skirt
White Maxi Skirt
Sizes: XS - XL
Colours: White and black
Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £100
Returns: Free UK returns within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "This is one of the best white cotton maxi skirts I've found on the high street. I love the ties at the side, the elasticated waist makes it a comfy buy and it looks non see through, thanks Mint Velvet!"
3/12
M&S Technical Fabric Black Maxi Skirt
Black Maxi Skirt
Sizes: UK 6-24, petite and long lengths available
Colours: Black
Delivery: Free on orders over £50
Returns: Free within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "I think this black M&S maxi skirt would become the piece you rely on throughout summer. The lighter fabric makes it a cooling fashion item, while still having a little structure, and the slightly A-line fit creates a flattering silhouette."
4/12
H&M Satin Maxi Skirt
Satin Maxi Skirt
Sizes: XS - 4XL
Colours: Cream and black
Shipping: Free delivery with a £20 spend
Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "Elegant yet understated, H&M has nailed the satin maxi skirt with this affordable buy. I love the cream shade for wearing with black or white separates, but the black version is a cost per wear no-brainer."
5/12
Next Tiered Maxi Skirt
Tiered Maxi Skirt
Sizes: UK 6 - 26, petite and tall lengths available
Colours: Black, white, plus three floral prints
Delivery: Free to store, or £4.50 for home delivery
Returns: Within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "Next has lots of maxi skirts to choose from, but I highlighted this bestselling tiered maxi skirt. It has a crochet trim and is made from cotton, so a super summery buy if ever I saw one."
6/12
Mango Pleated Maxi Skirt
Pleated Maxi Skirt
Sizes: XS - XL
Colours: Black, green, red
Delivery: £3.95 for standard delivery, or free delivery on orders over £50
Returns: Free within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "Royals love a pleated skirt for formal occasions or royal engagements, and Mango's offering a smart choice for a high street price. Choose from red, black or green and wear to the office, the races or even a summer occasion like a wedding or christening."
7/12
River Island Tailored Floral Maxi Skirt
Floral Maxi Skirt
Sizes: UK 6 - 18
Colours: Floral
Delivery: Free standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "Floral maxi skirts are traditionally more boho and less structured, but River Island's created this stunning floral tailored maxi skirt for summer. I love the blurred floral print and the pencil-style of skirt, great with ballet flats or heels."
8/12
Warehouse Sequin Maxi Skirt
Sequin Maxi Skirt
Sizes: 6 - 16
Colours: Gunmetal grey sequin
Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £15
Returns: Within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "Head to Debenhams for a range of sequin maxi skirts, including Warehouse's glittering number. Wear with strappy sandals and a black crew neck tee for the sort of summer evening outfit you've been dreaming of."
9/12
Nobody's Child Crochet Maxi Skirt
Crochet Maxi Skirt
Sizes: XS - XL
Colours: Cream
Shipping: Free standard delivery on orders over £100
Returns: Free UK returns
Editor's note: "Nothing says summer like crochet, and when in maxi skirt form, its breezy and chic. Crochet maxi skirts will be big news when the weather gets warmer, so snap one up now before they sell out.
"I'd wear this with a cotton tee or tank, and chunky flat sandals."
10/12
Hush Linen Maxi Skirt
Linen Maxi Skirt
Sizes: 4 - 18
Colours: Khaki green
Delivery: Free standard delivery on orders over £75
Returns: Free UK returns
Editor's note: "Hush's green maxi skirt is made from linen, the ideal cooling material for summer. Coupled with its floaty length and slightly flared shape, you'll keep your cool in this - plus, there's a matching linen waistcoat for a cool co-ord."
11/12
Boohoo Mesh Maxi Skirt
Mesh Maxi Skirt
Sizes: 6 - 14
Colours: Blue print
Shipping: Standard delivery costs £3.99
Returns: Free within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "To really tap into the Y2K trend, a mesh maxi skirt is giving all the early 00s vibes. They look great in a floral or abstract print, and often have a matching top, like this Boohoo maxi skirt coord."
12/12
MY ESSENTIAL WARDROBE Straight Fit Leather Maxi Skirt
Leather Maxi Skirt
Sizes: 8 - 14
Colours: Black
Delivery: Free standard delivery on orders over £50
Returns: Free within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "Leather isn't the one to reach for on those high-summer days, but a leather maxi for chillier spring days will bridge the gap between winter clothing and easing into spring.
"This straight fit leather maxi skirt is a beautiful shape, with Sambas, boots or sandals."