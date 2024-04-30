Maxi skirts are everywhere right now - I've found the best on the high street, plus tips on how to wear one

Midi skirts and minis have their place, but there's nothing quite as understatedly elegant as a maxi skirt. The long skirt renaissance has been certified for 2024, thanks to the popularity of the white maxi skirt - there's not a fashion girly on Instagram who doesn't own one.

Before you dismiss the maxi skirt trend of 2024 being one you can't commit to, don't dismiss 2023's frontrunner, the denim maxi skirt, which is still a best buy on the likes of Marks & Spencer, ASOS and New Look. Perfect for daytime wear as well as more formal occasions (if not denim) and nights out, the maxi skirt has risen from the depths of summer holidays and beach attire to the makings of a wardrobe staple.

Best maxi skirts - at a glance The denim maxi skirt: New Look Denim Split Front Maxi Skirt, £25

New Look Denim Split Front Maxi Skirt, The white maxi skirt : Mint Velvet White Maxi Skirt, £89 $145

: Mint Velvet White Maxi Skirt, The black maxi skirt: M&S Cotton Black Maxi Skirt, £39.50 $69.99

M&S Cotton Black Maxi Skirt, The satin maxi skirt: H&M Satin Maxi Skirt, £27.99 $37.99

H&M Satin Maxi Skirt, $37.99 The crochet maxi skirt: Nobody's Child Crochet Maxi Skirt, £75 $128

We last saw the maxi skirt trending in the early 00s, where skirt lengths were at the extreme; it was either the tiniest nano skirt in Clueless checks and fluffy hems, or a grunge heel-grazing maxi. For 2024, it's about slipping a long skirt seamlessly into your style because they come in all colours, materials and styles.

Minimalist style seekers will adore the streamlined look of a satin maxi skirt with monochrome top, and for the romantic types, there's plenty of prairie style maxi skirts in floral prints, tiers and ruffles. A denim skirt is ideal for swapping your jeans for, and linen or crochet maxi skirts will be your bread and butter come summer.

How to style a maxi skirt for 2024

I've been obsessed with the white maxi skirt comeback since seeing both Erica Davies and Hannah F Gale wearing theirs, and giving me the style kudos on how to make them part of my everyday style.

Hannah F Gale and Erica Davies showing their style credentials in white maxi skirts

Hannah F Gale styled an M&S white maxi skirt in her trademark colourful style, adding a leopard print vest and pink shirt to brighten up the skirt. She finished the look with a pair of flat Mary Janes and a matching pink sparkly bag.

In contrast, Erica Davies kept things minimalist with an Old Navy classic grey knit being the top to her Berjoan skirt, with white Adidas Samba trainers and a khaki utility jacket.

L_R: Tamara von Nayhauss, a Paris Fashion Week guest and Heart Evangelista

A maxi skirt's superpower is its versatility, as stylish with a white tee and flats, like Tamara von Nayhauss, as with heels and a structured shirt in a monochrome palette.. Tap into the double denim trend by swapping your jeans for a denim maxi skirt, and wear with a denim shirt in similar wash to create your own maxi skirt co-ord. Has double denim ever looked so polished?

I also love the look of a neutral maxi skirt paired with a waistcoat, in coordinating neutral tones, or embracing my inner Carrie Bradshaw with an OTT tulle maxi skirt.

How I chose the best maxi skirts

New in: I've handpicked skirts from the new in sections, choosing the most on-trend styles and picks.

Style: There's so many variations of a long skirt that I've included something for everyone, from column skirts to floral, pleated skirts, maxi skirts with a slit and those with a fishtail skirt too.

Inclusivity: I've looked for maxi skirts that span a range of sizes and lengths, from UK 4 - 22, plus petite and taller ranges.

Price: While most of the longer skirts I've chosen are from the high street and under £75, I've found a few pricier designer options if you do want to spend more.

Shop the best maxi skirts for women