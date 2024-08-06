Rebecca Adlington's cherry print dress is selling like hotcakes - I'm definitely sold

We are so sad that the beautiful Rebecca Adlington will depart from our screens as the swimming is now over at the 2024 Olympics. We've loved watching her commentating on the sport and we've also loved her fabulous array of dresses which have really gained a huge following on social media - everyone wants to know where Becky's clothes are from!

WATCH: Olympic champion Becky Adlington's second week in Paris

Fans have been flocking to Instagram to see the mother-of-two's outfit pictures and find out where she picks up her dresses.

© Instagram Rebecca Adlington wears pink cherry print dress from Kitri at the Olympics 2024

On Sunday evening, the blonde beauty shared her very last outfit, which came from mid-range brand Kitri. Her gorgeous cherry-print frock is known as the Bethany pink cherry tea dress' and costs £175. It also comes in the same shape but with a sunflower print and polka dots, but the fruity cherry is where it's at and we are big fans.

This look was styled by the wonderful stylist Martine Alexander, who has really enjoyed working with the Olympian during the games.

Rebecca Adlington's dress by Kitri is selling out fast

It seems we aren't the only ones that are loving her frock; her dress has been selling rapidly since Becky wore it, and what's more, the size 16 has already sold out online. The website says of the style and charmingly, refers to the dress in third person: "We've added adjustable waist ties for a closer fit. Her oversized collar and puff detail sleeves keep things kitsch and her deep-V adds a twist. Her playful Pink Cherry print adds a touch of feminine fun. Wear her with trainers during the day and strappy heels to dinner in the evening."

Just like the style notes, Becky added trainers into the mix when she wore the style, and we love how this gives the whole look a casual feel. You could wear it shopping, to the office or general errand running.

There are lots of cherry-like pieces in the shops right now - fruity prints signify summer and add a fun, playful element into your wardrobe.

We love this black, cherry print dress from New Look

I love this black cherry print mesh midi dress from New Look, £29.99 - it's midi in length which is super flattering and the red cherry images really make the style pop. I would add simple black ballet pumps and an oversized bag for a fashion-forward feel that would be ideal for work.

The Irisa Dress cherry from Reformation is ideal for date night

If your budget is a little higher and you have a fab occasion to plan for, I'd recommend the Irisa dress by Reformation, £298. I think it would be perfect for date night with its form-fitting cut and gentle fishtail hem. The bodice gives a streamlined finish too. It would work great with cork wedges and gold earrings.