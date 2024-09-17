Mel B just made this £39 M&S dress look like it's from Victoria Beckham

Mel B always looks so fabulous and the mother-of-three has just appeared on ITV's new show, M&S Dress The Nation. The episode is dropping on screens on Tuesday, but the former Spice Girl gave her 1.2 million followers a sneak peak on Instagram and we couldn't get enough of her incredible body-con dress in khaki.

WATCH: Behind the scenes with Mel B and family

Mel's bandmate Victoria has a very similar dress in her current collection, with ruching and a close-fitting cut, so we assumed it may be from there. But no, her frock is actually from Marks & Spencer and doesn't she look awesome in it?

© Instagram Mel B wearing an M&S dress as she appears on M&S: Dress the Nation

The singer's dress is from the coveted M&S Collection, known as the 'Jersey Round Neck Midaxi Column Dress' and costs a very purse-friendly £39.50. We love the long, slightly flared sleeves and the flattering hem.

Mel's dress is from M&S and is part of the collection range

The star added a very on-trend chunky gold chain and high heeled white boots. With her incredible mane of hair tied back to show off the dress in all its glory, the 49-year old looked so elegant.

This kind of dress is ideal for layering. You could add a blazer, a bomber jacket, or even a jumper of the same green tone to mix up the textures. Trainers would instantly make this more of a casual vibe, great for when you want to run errands but still wish to look put together.

Dress the Nation

Dress the Nation is a nationwide search for the next M&S in-house design talent. The process will be aired on ITV1 each week. Hosted by AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay, as well as an interchangeable judging panel, made up of M&S experts alongside a star-studded rotation of celebrity guests, who will select which contestants move forward to the next round and one step closer to being crowned the winner.

The programme will also invite a panel of M&S customers into the studio each week, to view the collections and give their feedback on each piece.

Speaking about being a guest judge, Mel revealed: “I was so thrilled to be the guest judge on the very first episode of M&S: Dress the Nation. It was a total privilege. I love fashion because what you wear says everything about who you are - just look at me! I’m someone who never fears making a statement! Both my grandmas were dressmakers so it was amazing to see how the contestants’ personalities and individual sense of style was reflected in the outfits they made and to watch them at work."