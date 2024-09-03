Ruth Langsford wows in Barbie pink Marks & Spencer suit – and it's seriously flattering

Ruth Langsford always nails the smart-casual look whenever she's on our screens, but her latest look may be one of her best yet.

The 64-year-old looked stunning in a bright pink M&S Ruched Sleeve Blazer on Monday's episode of the Loose Women, which she teamed with a relaxed white T-shirt and the matching Tailored Straight Leg Trousers.

© Ruth Langsford Ruth looked gorgeous in the pink M&S suit

A bestseller on the Marks & Spencer website, the two-piece is flattering in all the right places. The blazer has a relaxed fit with three-quarter ruched sleeves and a lapel collar, while the crepe trousers feature a high-rise waist, paired with a straight leg that tapers at the ankle for a smart finish.

Trouser suits are a top trend throughout the year, and with the weather being unable to make up its mind, the tailored two-pieces are a fail-safe for every occasion. Whether you're heading to the office or out for dinner, a perfectly fitted suit will be a staple in any capsule wardrobe.

Ruth's gorgeous suit comes in four more colours, including neutral black and beige colourways and a statement yellow option. The fuschia pink version is my personal favourite, and I can see it being worn with nude stiletto heels, loafers and strappy sandals, but it would look just as stylish with white trainers for a more laid-back ensemble.

The best part about trouser suits is that they offer so many styling options. The blazer and trouser combo creates an instantly put-together outfit, but the blazer could also be worn with oversized white T-shirts, or even thrown on over a black dress, while the tailored trousers would look lovely with blouses or chunky cardigans for transitioning into the new season.

Ruth's high street blazer has racked up over one thousand glowing reviews, with tons of shoppers praising its 'comfortable' fit and 'lovely colour'.

© M&S The two-piece can be worn together or mix and matched with other pieces

One reviewer wrote: "I LOVE this jacket! The colour is so neutral that it will go with anything. It is smart but can be worn with jeans for a more casual look. The length is just right, not too long as is the case with some blazers. I would really recommend it - oh, and a good price too!!"

Another added: "This is a lovely jacket, so comfortable to wear and can be worn casually with jeans or elevated with classy clothes. I’ve bought quite in quite a few colours as I like the style and how comfortable it is to wear. The material is lovely and washes well."

If you're feeling inspired by Ruth's latest look, there's plenty of other trouser suits on the high street right now. Mango's blazer is perfect for the new season with its tailored design and cobalt blue shade, while River Island's beige suit trousers are currently trending for their chic relaxed fit.