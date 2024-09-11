Vogue Williams' M&S leopard print mini dress is SO flattering - and it's just £35

In case you hadn't noticed, M&S has had something of a transformation recently. Dropping some of the most coveted pieces on the high street, the new autumn/winter collection is incredible and I can barely keep up with everything I want to add to basket.

Scrolling through the New-In section this morning, an amazing leopard print mini dress immediately caught my eye, and it seems I'm not the only one. Not only is it selling out seriously fast, Vogue Williams has also been spotted wearing it.

The 38-year-old TV presenter and podcaster looked unreal in a mirror selfie posted on Instagram just before she attended an M&S party on Tuesday night. Her short hair was styled in waves and she completed the look with gold jewellery, a red lip and a pair of leather slingback kitten heels.

© @voguewilliams Vogue looked unreal in the trending M&S dress and kitten heels

To say leopard print is having a moment would be an understatement. It's quite literally everywhere right now, but this is Marks & Spencer's first new season mini dress in the classic print. At just £35 it's amazing value, and because it's a statement piece it's so easy to style with minimal accessories needed. Just throw on a leather jacket or an oversized blazer and add a pair of heels. You could even dress it down with a pair of trainers for more casual occasions.

M&S Animal Print Round Neck Mini Shift Dress £35 at M&S

The sleek design has a figure-skimming shift cut that's so flattering, and it fastens with a zip at the back. It's available in UK sizes 6-20 as well as three different lengths, but you'll have to hurry as it's selling out fast.

Customers are already singing its praises, with one writing: "I love this dress, the length is perfect and it's a good fit , definitely value for money!!!"

While another said: "Great dress! Lovely shape and fit. Could only be improved by slightly thicker material."

Vogue also posted a video in the mini dress, if you want to see a full 360. "I hate to break it to you but summer's over and we're now in autumn/winter," she told her followers on Instagram. "I'm ready to switch up my wardrobe, so I'm going to show you some of my favourite bits from Marks & Spencer."

Shopping for a leopard print mini dress but looking for a long sleeve style? New Look's popular £29 leopard print mini is made from a comfortable and lightweight stretch mesh material and features flared sleeves with lettuce frill trims.

Or if you're budget is a little higher, I"m obsessed with Reformation's Delanie dress, which you can wear through every season. With its chic halterneck and fitted bodice falling to an A-line skirt, it's flattering on every figure.