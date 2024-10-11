Top fashion stylist thinks this 'Vivienne Westwood-inspired' River Island dress will be a 'smash' hit

Party season is fast approaching, and it's not too early to secure your glam evening outfits for the event in your diary.

River Island has some incredible pieces in their partywear edit, and the retailer's newest LBD could easily pass as a designer number.

The Black Velvet Drape Midi Dress screams party season with its elegantly draped neckline, while the delicate ruching and thigh-split will be ultra-flattering on the figure. The sophisticated silhouette that pulls in to enhance the figure looks strikingly similar to the Vivienne Westwood Panther Gathered Asymmetric Dress, and for a fraction of the price.

The Vivienne Westwood dress retails at £1,055, but if you're looking for a budget-friendly alternative, River Island's draped dress is ticking all of the boxes.

Velvet is the perfect choice for evening dressing during the winter, and the £45 midi would pair perfectly with a pair of gold heels, a matching clutch and statement earrings.

The high street number is trending on the River Island site, and while it's currently available in sizes 6-22 – I can see it selling out in the coming weeks.

Stylist Jess Richardson weighed in on the top-selling dress. She said: "If like myself, you have always coveted the iconic and exquisitely, form-flattering Cocette dress by Vivienne Westwood but can’t afford that designer price tag, head straight over to River Island now and snap up this designer dupe!"

She continued: "Much like the original dress made famous for the 1995 ‘Vive La Cocotte’ collection it has a neckline that sweeps across the shoulder and cinches in at the waist. The rich black velvet fabric makes it feel current and cool while the sexy midi length and split adds that extra Westwood sex appeal. At £45 they are selling fast so don’t waste a minute!

"To complete that Vivienne Westwood cool, London style wear by day with heeled leather lace-up ankle boots, a belted trench, and an oversized tartan scarf thrown across your shoulders. For night, keep it simple, a killer red platform heel, a red lip and a swooped-up messy hairdo as a nod to Queen Viv’s style."

If you're feeling inspired by the velvet LBD, there are plenty of similar options available on the high street. H&M has a draped bodycon dress with a figure-skimming cut and a similar asymmetric neckline, while M&S's slinky bodycon dress has a stretchy design across the waist for comfort while still looking super stylish.