Frankie Bridge 'go-to' holiday dress is just £35 - and it's so flattering

Frankie Bridge understands the appeal of a dress you can throw on with anything, for any occasion, and that's never more true than on holiday.

While planning outfits always feels like the most important part of holiday prep, once I'm actually there I usually live in my bikini and have a go-to piece I reach for most days - bonus points if it can also be dressed up to wear in the evenings.

In this week's Frankie's Faves, the mum-of-two has found exactly that with River Island's Ribbed Maxi Dress. Slim-fit but with plenty of stretch, it's comfortable and flattering. It's made from ribbed fabric and has ring detail on the straps, reminiscent of the Hunza G Domino swimsuit loved by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Holly Willoughby.

Frankie posed in the River Island dress for this week's Frankie's Faves

Sharing the look on Instagram, Frankie wrote: "We all have that one dress that's the go-to in the case. The one we wear once then we just can't stop reaching for it because it looks and feels good and makes you feel confident. This is the dress! It's got a good amount of stretch and is form fitting without being tight! The details on the straps make it feel a bit more special and you could wear it day to evening."

The maxi dress retails for just £35 (or $65 in the US) and is available in UK sizes 6-18. Frankie wears the yellow colourway, which is perfect to off-set a tan and wear in sunny weather, but if you're more of a chic neutrals girl, it also comes in black, and a bronze shade that I immediately added to basket. There's even a shimmering purple-red shade if you want to make more of a statement.

Frankie styled hers with a matching yellow woven bag and double buckle sandals, both also from River Island. She added a pair of gold hoop earring and (now sold out) sunnies that look very similar to the Celine Triomphe sunglasses.

I'd also wear the maxi dress with a pair of slides over a bikini with a rattan beach bag for a daytime holiday look, or I'd dress it up with strappy heeled sandals and my favourite gold jewellery in the evening.

A ribbed maxi or midi dress is such an easy staple piece for your holiday wardrobe, and they're often really affordable too. H&M has this £21.99 sleek soft jersey style that gets five-star reviews for it's flattering fit and quality material. Or if your budget is a little higher, COS has this £45 ribbed midi dress made from lightweight organic cotton in a selection of colours.