Frankie Bridge's 'flattering' date night dress is just £38 - and it also comes in black

There's nothing better than finding a chic occasionwear dress that's as comfortable as it is stylish. As usual Frankie Bridge has found the perfect piece - and it's just £38.

The mum-of-two looked stunning as she posed for a selfie in the fitted khaki dress on Instagram. The River Island midi is so flattering with its twist front detail, ruching at the mid section and high split hem.

Frankie Bridge dressed up the River Island midi with heels and an evening bag

Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "I love finding a dressy dress that looks great but is also super comfortable!! There's nothing worse than being at events and not being able to sit/walk in your outfit. I love the fabric of this dress and the ruched parts are so flattering in the right places. The slit sits in just the right place and is flattering on the leg. The colour is also great for autumn!"

River Island Khaki Cowl Back Bodycon Midi Dress £38 at River Island

Frankie styled hers with River Island's Buckle Handle Mini Chain Clutch Bag and Ankle Strap Heeled Court Shoes, completing the look with their Gold Swirl Stud Earrings, which quickly sold out. She looked gorgeous with fresh glowy makeup and her hair styled in her signature waves.

The midi dress is an amazing piece for your autumn wardrobe as you can glam it up for a fancy dinner or drinks date night, but you could also dress it down to be more casual with boots and an oversized leather jacket.

Khaki is one of the key colour trends for autumn/winter 2024, with the earthy shade seen on the runway at the likes of Gucci, Burberry, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta. Usually associated with utility jackets and cargo pants, this season it's more elevated with silk dresses and sheer separates.

I love the khaki hue but for those loyal to their LBDs, the River Island dress also comes in black. Both colours are available in UK sizes 6-18.

River Island Black Cowl Back Bodycon Midi Dress £38 at River Island

If you want to shop the khaki trend but your budget is a little higher, & Other Stories has this must-see midi for £97. Made with contrasting, two-tone materials, it has a slim fit, sleeveless design and features gathered detail at the chest. I love it styled with silver jewellery, and it could be dressed up or down with ballet flats or heeled sandals.

Reiss also has a khaki dress with ruched detail. The popular Lola dress is made from a figure-hugging premium stretch jersey fabric and could be styled with everything from trainers to leather slides.