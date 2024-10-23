Taylor Swift's 'painful' $15 Amazon hack for staying well on The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is on the final leg of her Eras Tour, which finishes in December of this year.

After over a year and a half on the road, Taylor has shared several insights on how she prepared for the tour (hours on the treadmill), and how she spends her days off ("I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there," Taylor told Time Magazine.)

On top of that Taylor has a trick for managing back pain, with her tour opening act Gracie Abrams giving an insight into her post-show hack for alleviating aches.

© Getty Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams are close friends

In an interview with Who What Wear, Gracie said: "There's this amazing acupressure mat that I think is like $15 on Amazon. It's so painful, but it helps with back pain, and if you're touring you must have back pain. Taylor gave me that advice."

While I don't know the exact mat Taylor uses, I am the proud owner of Bed of Nails' acupressure mat, which is A3 paper-sized and covered in tiny plastic spikes.

How does acupressure work?

The Bed of Nails 'Eco Mat' sounds intimidating, but I'm not sure I agree with Gracie that it's painful. Standing or lying on something covered in spikes is certainly unusual, and it creates an addictive tingling sensation, helping with nagging aches and pains by applying gentle but targeted pressure to specific acupressure points.

"Acupressure, a time-honored healing practice, offers a multitude of benefits for both the body and mind," say Bed of Nails. "It promotes relaxation, reduces stress and anxiety, and enhances overall mental and emotional well-being.

"This ancient technique can also alleviate physical discomfort, from headaches and muscle tension to chronic pain, by stimulating the body's natural pain relief mechanisms.

"Moreover, acupressure has been known to enhance blood circulation, boost energy levels, and improve sleep quality."

What are the benefits of an acupressure mat?

Improved circulation

Increased energy levels

Reduced stress and anxiety

Alleviation of headaches and malaise

Relief from tension and muscle aches

Improved sleep and relief from insomnia

Reduction in chronic neck and back pain

Activation of the parasympathetic nervous system

Assistance with weight loss by reducing cortisol levels

Improved heart rate variability

A general feeling of revitalization and rejuvenation

Reduced blood pressure

Bed of Nails recommends using it for 10-20 minutes a day, which makes it easy for Taylor to fit it into her busy touring schedule.