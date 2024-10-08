I predict Taylor Swift's glitter freckle patches will be on your Christmas list this year

Taylor Swift just rocked the new beauty accessory expected to be on everybody's wishlist – glitter freckles.

The 34-year-old showed support for her American footballer beau Travis Kelce, 35, as she attended the Chiefs vs Saints game in Kansas, and the star made a case for the sparkling beauty buy.

The Cruel Summer singer wore a full Vivienne Westwood outfit consisting of a plaid off-shoulder mini dress and calf-high boots, while her temporary glitter freckles perfectly complemented her chain necklace and Vivian Westwood earrings. Perfectly rounding off the glam look, the star opted for winged eyeliner and a statement red lip, and we're obsessed with the new trend.

© Jamie Squire Taylor looked incredible as she supported Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints game in Kansas

If the 'Taylor Swift effect' is anything to go by, we're about to see glitter freckles everywhere just in time for party season, and we've tracked them down at Amazon for just $15.99.

For UK shoppers, Amazon also has a similar version of the temporary freckles. If you want to get ahead of the trend, shop Taylor's sparkling glitter freckles now before they sell out!

Fazit's makeup patches come in nine colors including gold, red and blue. The speckled design adds a glitzy finish to your makeup without being overpowering, so I can see these being worn for everything from festivals to parties. Plus, they're waterproof.

The Amazon website instructs users to peel off the backing and place the patch on the skin, before wetting a towel and dabbing the patch for 60 seconds. Once that's done, remove the patch to reveal the sparkling freckles.

We're all about adding a touch of sparkle to looks no matter the occasion, and party season is the perfect time of year to elevate your looks with the trending beauty find. From dressing up your LBDs to matching the freckle patches with your sequin outfits, the statement accessory will take any outfit to a new level.

The freckle patches have racked up positive reviews from shoppers, with many commenting on the easy application and pretty appearance. Others have noted that they are long-lasting, noting that you need to follow the instructions to remove the patches effectively.

One reviewer wrote: "I’m seriously in love with these glitter freckles! They go on so easily and look so beautiful!"

Another added: "Absolutely loved these as an addition to my outfit! Would definitely put it on for any night out on the town, for a birthday, girl's night, or for a costume. I'm buying these in gold next! They were really easy to put on, too. And you get six or so sheets so it's well worth the price. The freckles stayed on ALL day in the heat and being out all day. At the end of the day, I took a washcloth with warm water and it only took some very light rubbing to get them off."