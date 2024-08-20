Taylor Swift's world tours ranked by staggering profits: From $66m to $2.1bn

It doesn't get much more iconic than a night at The Eras Tour. Take it from team HELLO! who attended the pop culture-dominating concert across its numerous UK dates.

With countless sellout shows under Taylor Swift's belt, fans can't help but wonder what kind of earnings a star of Tay's magnitude can expect to earn from a tour that revisits over 10 years of award-winning music.

Though "flashing my dollars" isn't really 'The Man' singer's style, discover the total estimated gross profit the superstar has made from her global tours. Join HELLO! in getting the full lowdown…



1/ 6 © Getty Fearless, 2009-2010 Fearless, Taylor's second album, will have a place in the heart of every true Swiftie. After all, it is where we get the fan-favorite Love Story that has been in every karaoke bar's repertoire since its release in 2008. The beloved country music tour amassed an impressive $66,500,000 - not bad for a 20-year-old!



2/ 6 © Getty Speak Now, 2011-2012 Taylor continued with the country music that started it all with Speak Now. The purple-themed tour, which inspired the incredible 'Enchanted' ballgown on The Eras Tour, earned Tay Tay a neat $123,700,000.



3/ 6 © Getty Red, 2013-2014 Before Taylor smashed her way onto the pop scene, she dipped her toe in the waters with the release of Red - a country-pop album featuring the likes of 'All Too Well', as well as 'We Are Never Getting Back Together' and 'I Knew You Were Trouble'. This album also featured vocalists such as Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody. Unsurprisingly, the tour made a pretty penny - $150,200,000 to be exact!



4/ 6 © Getty 1989, 2015 1989 marked Taylor's departure from country music, embracing synth-pop energy in all its glory. The tour offered fans the opportunity to hear 'Style' and 'Bad Blood' live, and not forgetting 'Shake It Off' which even got Prince William dancing at Wembley this summer. The ultimate feel-good tour with sparkles galore earned the 14-time Grammy Award winner a staggering $250,700,000.



5/ 6 © Getty Reputation, 2018 Fans never saw an album like Reputation coming. But in her post-Kim and Kanye era, it was about time Taylor clapped back. And clap back she did with an unforgettable dark and dangerous-themed tour that earned the star a mere $345,700,000.



6/ 6 © Getty The Eras Tour, 2023-2024 The Eras Tour has captured the hearts of Swifties all over the globe since it kicked off on March 17 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. With the Lover tour being canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Eras Tour recounts all of Taylor's rerecorded music, as well as the untoured albums which also include Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, and The Tortured Poets Department. Though the tour doesn't conclude until December 8, 2024, Time has estimated that by curtain down it will have made a whopping $2.165 billion.




