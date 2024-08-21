Taylor Swift's awe-inspiring goddess necklace is making us want one, too

Taylor Swift closed out the London leg of her Eras Tour with the premiere of new visuals for “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” - a four-minute love letter to her fans featuring backstage and audience clips from the sold out tour.

The singer screened the new music video from The Tortured Poets Department track during her Wembley concert but those of us not in the crowd (*sad face*) were able to catch it the minute the clip made its debut online.

And of course while we love everything about the video - the song, Taylor’s tour looks, her signature red lipstick and of course the fan outfits (which we were so excited about we even created a what-to-wear shopping guide) - one of the singer’s backstage looks in particular has us, let's say... inspired.

In one shot from the clip, Taylor rocks a grey denim tank dress and a goddess necklace from one of her favorite brands, Awe Inspired. The gorgeous Rhiannon Necklace is a chain with a disc pendant inspired both by the Welsh goddess and, amazingly, the classic Fleetwood Mac song.

© YouTube In the music video for 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart', Taylor rocks a gray denim tank dress and a goddess necklace from one of her favorite brands

According to Awe Inspired, the pendant was created for “lovers of nature and beauty” and represents passion, healing and wisdom. And it also makes us think of legend Stevie Nicks, bonus! Not only does it fit so well with Taylor’s philosophy and style, it also reminds us of another of her pieces, the Catbird x Phoebe Bridgers Give You the Moon Charm she wore during the first leg of the Eras Tour. That one sadly sold out, but the Awe Inspired Rhiannon necklace is in stock. For now.

I absolutely love this necklace but, full disclosure, I already have a goddess necklace of my own with the water-, sweat- and heat-resistant Coin Pendant from Abbott Lyon ($40 / £29) which I absolutely love. It’s emblazoned with the image of Nike, goddess of strength and victory - some girl power for every day.

I have the Abbot Lyon goddess pendant, left, and Monica Vinader, right, is also a great option to copy the look - plus they both can be personalized

On the back, you can personalize it with an initial and the disc swivels so you can wear the pendant facing either way - I like the goddess side showing with my special initial close to my heart. You can shop the pendant solo, or choose a necklace to go along with it for an additional price when you add to basket.

A similar pendant that's on my wish list is the Goddess Coin Pendant Charm ($138 / £98 ) by Monica Vinader - yes, the Princess Kate favorite - which is handcrafted in 18k Gold Vermeil, and carries the meaning of strength, protection and courage.

The design is inspired by “a rare Celtic coin depicting a warrior queen” and you can have the back engraved with text, symbols or even your own doodle for free.

I wear my goddess necklace for both every day and special occasions, and Taylor's look and the lookalikes would all be great for layering this autumn.

Add a cool factor to a V-neck t-shirt, chunky cardigan and jeans, or dress up a black dress with a touch of luxe - and the best part is that you’ll have your very own girl power talisman as your best accessory.