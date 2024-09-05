I saw Kate Winslet up close and she was GLOWING - so I've tracked down her foundation

Kate Winslet always seems to have the most gorgeous glowing skin, but with celebrities it can be hard to tell whether its down to an amazing skincare routine, a talented makeup artist or - most likely - several Instagram filters.

On Tuesday, I worked on the red carpet at the London premiere of Kate's latest feature film Lee, and I can confirm she looked radiant in real life (and she's just as lovely as you'd imagine).

So I made it my mission to find out what makeup she was wearing that night, or more specifically her foundation, because I seriously need some of that in my life as we head into the dark and depressing winter months.

Lisa Eldridge shared a close-up of Kate's glowing makeup

It wasn't too hard to track down, as her MUA was the incredible Lisa Eldridge. She shared a close-up of the 48-year-old actress on her Instagram and revealed exactly which products she used, all of which were from her own eponymous beauty brand.

The foundation was Lisa's bestselling Seamless Skin, which is described as offering 'near-flawless, long-lasting coverage' for a 'fresh and natural look'.

It retails for £44 (or $61 in the US), which isn't cheap, but it's a very similar price to my holy grail Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk (which you can usually find on offer somewhere, FYI). To be honest, I really do think you get what you pay for with foundations and it's one beauty product that's worth splurging on.

Seamless Skin has a lightweight, buildable formula and is best applied sparingly, which means a bottle is likely to last you a long time. You can go for a natural look or a more glam look depending how much you apply, and there's an impressive 40 shades on offer so you can find a genuinely perfect match.

Kate was wearing shade 11 with shade 13 applied for warmth around the edge of her face. The glow was also thanks to Fenty's Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in Inda Sun and Shady Biz, Chanel's Joues Contraste Blush in Rose Initial and the Lisa Eldridge Elevated Glow Highlighter in Crystal Nebula.

The reviews of Seamless Skin prove you don't have to be Kate for it to work its magic, with one writing: "This foundation has a brightening and tightening effect on the skin. I use it to pick up my under eye area and the redness around the nose to mouth lines, as well as over my T zone and it just fuses with my skin to give a highly polished effect. I also use it with a small brush over blemishes and it looks really natural. I love that it’s self setting and long lasting."

While another said: "I’ve really struggled to find a foundation that perfectly matches my skin tone and isn’t too heavy on my face and FINALLY I was introduced to the Lisa Eldridge brand at a SpaceNK store and I cannot recommend it highly enough. I’ve bought various other products from this brand which I also highly rate but this foundation in particular has been a total game changer. It’s smooth, easy to apply, blends impeccably and feels so lightweight on your skin. Love love love it!"

And one added: "Wonderful foundation that has a beautiful natural semi-matte finish, and I can build it over my rosacea areas. I have very sensitive post menopausal skin, and am a convert to this foundation."