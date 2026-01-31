Bridgerton's new diamond Yerin Ha swears by this K-beauty brand - her glass skin is the talk of the 'ton

Bridgerton is back and with its latest season brings a new diamond to the 'ton, Sophie Baek, played by Australian actress Yerin Ha. The 28-year-old actress takes on the role of Benedict Bridgerton's love interest, and the star has been wowing on the red carpet thanks to her cool girl style and glass-like complexion.

In fact, Yerin's glow is one to note, and we're not saying that's what hooked the Bridgerton bro, but it definitely would have helped. Thankfully, Yerin's MUA Harold James has been sharing her skincare secrets so we can all achieve a royal flush - and even better, it's an affordable K beauty brand that Yerin is a big fan of.

AT A GLANCE Yerin Ha joins the cast of Bridgerton season 4 as Sophie Baek.

Her make-up artist, Harold James, has shared his skincare secrets used on the star.

The 28-year-old uses Anua skincare shop here in the US

Posting on Instagram, Harold revealed the three products he has used regularly on Yerin, including for her Bridgerton red carpet appearances.

© Instagram Yerin Ha with her MUA Harold James

"To prep Yerin’s skin I used Anua Global for a glowing complexion using the Anua Rice 70 + Ceramide line:- Hydrating Barrier Serum, Moisturizing Milk, Glow Milky Toner," he said.

And we all know, of course, that great skin is the best base for flawless, glossy makeup and thanks to the products Harold uses, her skin is positively glowing, giving that 'glass skin' effect.

© Instagram Yerin Ha stars in the new season of Bridgerton

While all three products have their worth, it's the toner that's the key; designed to refine, brighten and hydrate skin. Its lightweight, milky texture is powered by 70% rice water, known to instantly illuminate and revitalise dull skin. Enriched with ceramides to lock in moisture, hyaluronic acid to plump and niacinamide, to minimise excess oil and uneven tone. The result? According to the brand, a 'lit from within' glow.

Priced at £22 / $20, it's to be used morning or evening, or whenever skin needs an extra boost. Pat over skin as the final stage before make-up with the palm of your skin, or using a cotton wool pad.

What are verified shoppers saying about Anua Rice 70 Milky Toner?

Over 4,000 shoppers have reviewed the product on Amazon, giving it 4.6 stars out of five. "The texture is beautifully milky and creamy but still lightweight, so it absorbs easily without feeling heavy or greasy. My skin always feels soothed, plump, and luminous afterward," one happy customer commented. "My face says thanks," reads another. "A highly effective toner for anyone looking for hydrated, healthy, and glowing skin."

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Many praise it for its gentle formulation, ideal for sensitive skin, and it's non- comedogenic ingredients. Others comment how its fragrance-free and a generous sized bottle, "that lasts weeks."