Dermatologists recommend this bargain moisturiser and it's currently 39% off - time to stock up

A moisturiser developed by dermatologists, recommended by doctors - and it’s massively reduced in the Amazon sale? Sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong! We’re talking about CeraVe’s AM Facial Moisturising Lotion, and it really is as good as it promises to be.

Among the long list of dermatologists giving this face cream the thumbs up is Dr Payal Patel (Aka @theblushingdoc at TikTok), who works with CeraVe. She dubs the moisturiser “the one product I would pick for the morning skincare routine” - take a look at why in the video below:

Dr Pyal says: “As a doctor, there are ingredients that I look for - Hyaluronic acid, Niacinamide and Cerides to help support the skin barrier, and of course SPF 50 to protect the skin. This does all of that and more.

“This product provides clinically proven hydration. It’s fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, which means it doesn’t clog pores. It’s fast absorbing and leaves no white cast.”

And her final word? “Find me a product that ticks more boxes than this one.”

It's reduced by 39% in the Amazon Prime sale - so UK shoppers can pick it up for £9.99 and US shoppers can get it for $15.87.

Our Head of Lifestyle and Commerce Leanne Bayley is definitely stocking up. She’s a fan: "Autumn means my skin needs so much more TLC, and I often reach for my CeraVe - it's like a big hug and it's a dry skin essential,” she says. “My skin just feels so hydrated after I use it, and I love that it just sinks in beautifully. Sure, I love heavy-duty creams, but this one doesn't feel heavy.”

What are Amazon shoppers saying about CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion?

Verified shoppers at Amazon have left over 6,800 positive reviews for the product, which has an excellent 77% five-star rating. (That’s amongst the highest I’ve ever seen in my four years as an Amazon professional shopper)

It’s an Amazon’s Choice Product, which singles it out as a highly rated, well-priced product which is available to ship immediately.

The reviews are pretty glowing. Says one happy shopper: “I love this moisturiser. Two reasons - it is really good around my eye area, never stings (unlike most moisturisers with SPF), and it doesn’t make me break out. Tried so many moisturisers over the years. This is one to come back to.”

© Dr Payal Patel / TikTok GP Dr Payal Patel says: “Find me a product that ticks more boxes than this one.”

Says another: “I'm so happy I found this product because it has so many benefits. I can use it as a moisturiser and sunscreen in one step (and the sunscreen itself is a very high SPF). It is lightweight but still incredibly moisturising due to the ceramides and other nourishing ingredients. I now have it on subscription as it's definitely become a staple for me. Highly recommended!

The fact that it contains sunscreen is a massive plus point for most shoppers. And this is an important skincare must - dermatologists agree that it’s important to wear sunscreen every day, even in winter months, and even if you don’t go outside. Harmful UVA and UVB rays are still present - and can get to your skin through windows.

Are there any negative reviews? Well, I had to dig deep for these but a small number of reviewers said that they needed more product than expected to achieve adequate coverage. Others didn’t like the consistency. So do bear that in mind before ordering.