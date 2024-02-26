Once Upon a Rainbow: These are the 9 best LGBT+ fairy tales for kids on 'Tell a Fairy Tale Day'

Greetings on 'Tell a Fairy Tale Day,' a magical celebration where stories open portals to worlds of wonder and enchantment.

Fairy tales have always held a special place in my heart. They are often the first instances where, as children, we encounter the concepts of good versus evil and the assurance that good will always prevail.

But when I was a child I never read a fairy tale (or any book for that matter) that taught me another important lesson… That it was ok to be me. Back then I was considered a ‘different’ kind of boy’, the kind who preferred fairy wings over football shirts. For fear of being shunned, rejected and humiliated I conformed and reserved my true self for when I felt safe - which was usually when I was alone.

How we chose the best LGBT+ fairy tales for kids

Personal experience: As I grew up, I discovered my LGBT+ identity and I made it my mission to provide for new generations something I didn’t have… representation, affirmation and the freedom to explore one's identity without fear.

Celebrate diversity: I'm excited to share some of my favorite LGBT+ and gender-stereotype-breaking fairytale tales and stories for children, each one a celebration of love, diversity, and the magic of being true to oneself.

Modern storytelling: As society evolves, so should our fairy tales. It's crucial that we continue to update these timeless tales (plus craft new ones) ensuring they reflect the diverse and dynamic world we live in - and this is not a job for one person, it will take all of us.

So, as we embark on this fairy tale journey, let the magic of these tales remind us of the extraordinary power of inclusive storytelling. Fairytales have always been a mirror to our society, and by updating them, we ensure that they continue to inspire generations with messages of hope, love, and the triumph of good over evil.

Meet the expert

I’m the Director and CEU (Chief Executive Unicorn) of Pop'n'Olly, - the UK's leading provider of LGBT+ educational resources for children, parents, and teachers.

At Pop’n’Olly we are best known for redefining traditional fairy tales through an LGBT+ and diverse lens, and for creating tools for positive change. Our resources are being used in countless classrooms and homes across the UK to help combat LGBT+ prejudice before it can begin to form.

You can follow Pop'n'Olly on X here and Olly here. Find out more about his work at their website.