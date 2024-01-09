10 best sobriety books for Dry January or to help you quit alcohol for good

Are you one of the 8.5 million people taking part in Dry January this year? Or maybe you're thinking beyond that and your 2024 plans include saying goodbye to alcohol once and for all?
Although there are plenty of delicious alcohol-free drinks available these days, drinking still remains a big part of our culture, and quitting, or just even cutting down can be tricky.
If you're looking for something to assist you in your journey to an alcohol-free life, there are many helpful books out there to help you give up booze. We've compiled an edit of the best sobriety books, written by those who've managed to wave goodbye to alcohol as well as experts in the field. They're useful in giving you a helping hand in joining the likes of alcohol-free celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively in a sober life.
How we chose the best books about giving up alcohol
- Personal recommendations: Where possible, we included books that the HELLO! Online shopping team have read and loved.
- Reviews: Where it wasn’t possible to have read the book ourselves we included titles that had a high number of positive reviews from verified shoppers.
- Variety: From memoirs and funny reads, to handbook-style informative books - we tried to include titles to help everyone in this roundup, whether they’re looking to cut back on drinking or quit alcohol forever.
The celebrity-favourite addiction quitting method
Allen Carr’s manual to stop smoking helped millions of smokers ditch tobacco and celebrity fans of his Easyway method include Sir Anthony Hopkins and Anjelica Huston, who dubs it “nothing short of a miracle”. Stop Drinking no applies the same method to problem drinking. The book explains why you feel the need to drink, and injcluided simple step-by-sep instructions to help stop. Many readers report that they bought the book to cut down and ended up stopping altogether.
The ultimate quitting alcohol manual
Sean Alexander has penned a quitting booze manual with a difference - he puts it to us that it isn't just people who know they have a problem who stand to benefit from giving up alcohol – it's everyone. His book explores eight critical areas of life that will drastically improve when you give up alcohol. He promises that you'll be shocked at discovering how drunk society really is, why alcohol has been holding you back, and the life-changing transformations that occur when you go alcohol-free. A gripping read.
The honest and uplifting sobriety memoir
Journalist Bryony Gordon opens up about her 20-year journey to going sober after years of alcoholism, in a book that's been called: "a sobriety memoir like no other." Of the honest memoir, Bryony said: "I hope this book helps even just one person to know that they are not alone - be that someone who has lost themselves in alcohol, or someone who loves someone who has lost themselves in alcohol."
The sobriety book Miranda chose on 'Just Like That'
We have to include the sobriety book Miranda chose for herself on one of the episodes of And Just Like That. Now a New York Times bestseller, we're not surprised this was Miranda's pick. Holly Whitaker is the founder of the first female-focused recovery program and someone who has gone on the sobriety journey herself - so who better to learn from?
Best funny sobriety book
Less of an instruction manual and more of an inspirational tale, The Sober Diaries has been dubbed "Bridget Jones dries out". In it, Clare Pooley, a high-flying Cambridge-grad, career woman and mum of three kids, opens up about her transformation to sober life. Maybe the best option for those who are questioning their drinking habits but not quite ready for a self-help book, Clare weaves in research and advice such as: 'How do I know if I'm drinking too much?' and 'What do I say to friends and family?' for a much softer approach.
The action plan sobriety book
A definite self-help book, this one is for those who like a plan of action to stick to. Core learnings include how to self-diagnose alcohol dependence, medications and strategies to help deal with cravings, as well as providing details for the best, free support to help maintain your progress over time.
Amazon's most gifted sobriety book
A Sunday Times Bestseller, The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober is a reminder of exactly why so many of us choose to stop drinking. Celebrating all the joys of being sober, this book may be the best first port of call for anyone semi-interested in banning the booze. Inspiring and educational thanks to the help of neuroscientists explaining the science behind the effects of alcohol, even if the sober life is one you've not given too much thought to, we're sure this book will get you thinking.
The definitive guide to alcohol and alcoholism
Dubbed a handbook for those wanting to quit drinking, and even medical students learning about alcoholism, Alcohol Explained details exactly what alcoholism is, the effects alcohol has on the body, and how to overcome it. This is another one for anyone looking to strictly change their life for the long term.
The seasonal sobriety book
If you're attempting to quit alcohol for longer than just Dry January, sober coaches Katie Baily and Mandy Manners can help. They offer positive and empowering ways to harness your power, exploring how old wisdoms, new science and the female experience can help guide you to sobriety.
The 30-day plan for quitting alcohol
The Alcohol Experiment introduces readers to a new way of thinking while offering a 30-day programme for those wanting to move away from alcohol. It asks you to look closer at why you drink, what you get out of it and whether it’s really the alcohol that’s giving you what you want. In this book, Annie Grace - the bestselling author of The Naked Mind - offers the tools to take control of your drinking for good.