10 best sobriety books for Dry January or to help you quit alcohol for good

Are you one of the 8.5 million people taking part in Dry January this year? Or maybe you're thinking beyond that and your 2024 plans include saying goodbye to alcohol once and for all?

Although there are plenty of delicious alcohol-free drinks available these days, drinking still remains a big part of our culture, and quitting, or just even cutting down can be tricky.

If you're looking for something to assist you in your journey to an alcohol-free life, there are many helpful books out there to help you give up booze. We've compiled an edit of the best sobriety books, written by those who've managed to wave goodbye to alcohol as well as experts in the field. They're useful in giving you a helping hand in joining the likes of alcohol-free celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively in a sober life.

How we chose the best books about giving up alcohol