I've finally been paid! Here's 20 spring buys I'm shopping for the new season

If you've finally been paid and you're after a spring treat or two, I'm here to help.

Granted, it's still cold outside but with the blue skies we've seen this week, I have a new-found spring in my step, and I'm eager to shop for something new to get the rush of endorphins I often get when I 'proceed to checkout'.

I'm HELLO!'s resident shopping editor, inspiring readers to shop the latest must-have royal handbag or the latest mascara promising super long lashes.

How I chose the best new spring buys for 2025

For this article, I just want to share some things on my spring wish list - it could be the longest list ever, but I'll keep it short and sweet and I'll try and keep the price point as reasonable as possible. I love shopping on the high-street, and I'll be sure to flag if it's available in the US as we have a lot of US readers.

My spring new-in wish list

A suede jacket - of course!

Marks & Spencer Suedette Jacket © M&S £59 AT MARKS & SPENCER $105 AT M&S US I probably don't need to tell you that suede jackets are big news right now and spring is the perfect time to wear one. This M&S suedette lightweight jacket is a great price and I love how the model has been styled - so simple, yet so effective. Adds to basket immediately.

A pink coat

Karen Millen Premium Italian Manteco Wool Coat © Karen Millen £319.20 (save 20%) at karen millen $551.20 AT KAREN MILLEN US Swoon. You still need a coat in spring, but you might well be bored of your black maxi coat or your puffer jacket. If you're anything like me, you'll be after a jacket in a lighter hue and this one looks so regal.

A spring-mani shade

Dior Vernis - Glowmania © Dior Beauty £29 AT DIOR BEAUTY $32 AT DIOR BEAUTY Bye bye burgundy and hello spring hues. The first thing I'm doing is painting my nails in a spring-ready hue. For the new season Dior Beauty has launched Bluemania and Pinkmania, the perfect top coat to wear alone or over a coloured nail lacquer. This clear lacquer with fine glitter has an opalescent blue shimmer. How pretty.

A nautical cardi

River Island Striped Navy Cardigan © River Island £32 AT RIVER ISLAND $60 AT RIVER ISLAND US As soon as the sun comes out to play I immediately reach for the nautical stripes - just me? This River Island one will look so fab with blue jeans while it's still a bit chilly, but I'll be switching out for white barrel jeans when it's warmer.

Cowboy boots - tan though!

H&M Tan Cowboy Boots © H&M £42.99 AT H&M $42.50 AT H&M US H&M footwear is my kryptonite - I just love perusing the new-in shoes section on line. While on my recent scroll, these boots called my name. I would say cowboy boots are timeless these days, but as we edge closer to spring, I'm ditching the black and going for tan instead.

The TikTok-famous body mist

KAYALI Vanilla 28 All Over Body Spray © Kayali £39 AT CULT BEAUTY $45 AT SEPHORA KAYALI launched their new limited-edition All Over Body Sprays and TikTok is obsessed. This collection is a soft take on the original, best-selling eau de parfums. It's all about the continuous mist and they smell divine.



A pop of colour

Boden Jessie Frill Collared Cardigan © Boden £120 AT BODEN $185 AT BODEN US Boden's brightly-coloured Jessie cardigan has scallop detailing on its Milano collar (and on the cuffs, too). This will look gorgeous worn over a T-shirt as well.

Some arm candy

LK Bennett Frankie Red Bag © LK Bennett £229 AT LK BENNETT $350 AT LK BENNETT US Let me introduce you to the 'Frankie' shoulder bag in a beautiful bold red smooth leather. It's ideal for a casual lunch date with the girls - pair it with a crisp white shirt and tailored trousers for an effortlessly chic look.



A denim jacket

Wyse London 'Sienna' Denim Jacket © Wyse London £195 AT WYSE LONDON $305 AT WYSE LONDON US Denim jackets come round every year, but this year they're designed to be worn a little differently. The button-up denim jacket will be a cool yet timeless edition to your wardrobe.

The hairpin making waves on Instagram

Fiona Franchimon N°1 Hairpin © Fiona Franchimon £30 AT SPACE NK $39 AT SPACE NK US The Fiona Franchimon N°1 Hairpin has been the talk of the town on social media. They might look a little strange but the hairpin helps hold the hair in place all day without causing any snagging or damage. The easiest add to basket of the day.

Thanks, it's Asda!

George at Asda Oatmeal Knitted Jumper © Asda £16 AT GEORGE AT ASDA George at Asda’s second Style Stories by Erica Davies edit has launched recently and it's very impressive indeed. Style Stories includes statement pieces and staple must-haves. Everyone might be talking about the Ganni lookalike coat, but I'm loving the adorable knits.

Leopard print jeans

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Jeans © Mint Velvet £99 AT MINT VELVET $145 AT MINT VELVET US It looks like the leopard print jeans trend is coming back again and I for one am not mad about it.

Mellow yellow

New Look Light Yellow Frill Hem Knitted Cardigan © New Look £29.99 AT NEW LOOK This sweet staple is an easy piece to add into your wardrobe. With its frill hem and cuffs will add extra flair to everyday outfits.



Just one more pair...

Adidas Gazelle Trainers © Adidas £84.99 AT OFFICE $100 AT NORDSTROM My addiction to Gazelle Adidas trainers is getting out of control, but this new pair for spring look so good. I promise. this will be the last pair.

They'll go perfectly with...

Arket Wide-Sleeve Cotton Shirt © Arket £67 AT ARKET $79 AT ARKET A relaxed shirt is an easy way to inject some colour into your wardrobe. Layer with a green knit until it gets a little warmer.

Smells like spring

NEOM Wellbeing Exclusive Pod Mini © Neom £55 AT LOOK FANTASTIC $66 AT NORDSTROM You're going to love the new limited edition Wellbeing Pod Mini in cute spring-ready colours. Cleverly created for scenting small spaces or enjoying on-the-go, the waterless, wireless Wellbeing Pod Mini delivers a quick boost anywhere, anytime.

You can't forget your sunnies

River Island White Sunglasses © River Island £14 AT RIVER ISLAND Bring on more sunshine! And when it comes you'll be ready...

Casual and cool

ASOS Design Oversized Rugby Sweatshirt © ASOS £32 AT ASOS $39.99 AT ASOS US From couch to the coffee run, who doesn't want a comfy - yet cool - top.

Juicy cherry

Elemis Pro-Collagen Black Cherry Cleansing Balm © Elemis £49 AT ELEMIS Elemis has jumped on the cherry-loving bandwagon with the new Pro-Collagen Black Cherry Cleansing Balm. The No.1 bestselling cleanser now features a fragrance blend of juicy Black Cherry and comforting Almond and Vanilla.



