I've finally been paid! Here's 20 spring buys I'm shopping for the new season

If you've finally been paid and you're after a spring treat or two, I'm here to help.
Granted, it's still cold outside but with the blue skies we've seen this week, I have a new-found spring in my step, and I'm eager to shop for something new to get the rush of endorphins I often get when I 'proceed to checkout'.
If you don't know me, hi, I'm Leanne, I'm a shopaholic and I kind of have the perfect job - I shop for a living. That's right, I'm HELLO!'s resident shopping editor, inspiring readers to shop the latest must-have royal handbag or the latest mascara promising super long lashes.
How I chose the best new spring buys for 2025
For this article, I just want to share some things on my spring wish list - it could be the longest list ever, but I'll keep it short and sweet and I'll try and keep the price point as reasonable as possible. I love shopping on the high-street, and I'll be sure to flag if it's available in the US as we have a lot of US readers.
I probably don't need to tell you that suede jackets are big news right now and spring is the perfect time to wear one. This M&S suedette lightweight jacket is a great price and I love how the model has been styled - so simple, yet so effective.
Swoon. You still need a coat in spring, but you might well be bored of your black maxi coat or your puffer jacket. If you're anything like me, you'll be after a jacket in a lighter hue and this one looks so regal.
Bye bye burgundy and hello spring hues. The first thing I'm doing is painting my nails in a spring-ready hue. For the new season Dior Beauty has launched Bluemania and Pinkmania, the perfect top coat to wear alone or over a coloured nail lacquer. This clear lacquer with fine glitter has an opalescent blue shimmer. How pretty.
H&M footwear is my kryptonite - I just love perusing the new-in shoes section on line. While on my recent scroll, these boots called my name. I would say cowboy boots are timeless these days, but as we edge closer to spring, I'm ditching the black and going for tan instead.
KAYALI launched their new limited-edition All Over Body Sprays and TikTok is obsessed. This collection is a soft take on the original, best-selling eau de parfums. It's all about the continuous mist and they smell divine.
The Fiona Franchimon N°1 Hairpin has been the talk of the town on social media. They might look a little strange but the hairpin helps hold the hair in place all day without causing any snagging or damage.
George at Asda’s second Style Stories by Erica Davies edit has launched recently and it's very impressive indeed. Style Stories includes statement pieces and staple must-haves. Everyone might be talking about the Ganni lookalike coat, but I'm loving the adorable knits.
You're going to love the new limited edition Wellbeing Pod Mini in cute spring-ready colours. Cleverly created for scenting small spaces or enjoying on-the-go, the waterless, wireless Wellbeing Pod Mini delivers a quick boost anywhere, anytime.
Elemis has jumped on the cherry-loving bandwagon with the new Pro-Collagen Black Cherry Cleansing Balm. The No.1 bestselling cleanser now features a fragrance blend of juicy Black Cherry and comforting Almond and Vanilla.
A little glimmer
Carrie Elizabeth Louise Thompson Lucky Glimmers Ring