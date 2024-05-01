8 flattering midi skirts for spring: Satin skirts to floral styles & more

Midi skirts are a timeless trend, and one that is an absolute favourite of mine during the spring and summer. Comfortable, stylish, and flattering on the figure, the right midi skirt will be a staple in any wardrobe, and it can be worn in so many ways.

For a midi skirt that enhances your curves, a slinky midi skirt is a great option, while a pleated midi skirt is perfect for comfortable workwear outfits. Both midi and maxi skirts have their place in any capsule wardrobe for their easy-to-wear fit that can be teamed with trainers and sandals, and I love that a midi skirt transitions easily into knitwear and knee-high boot combos as the weather cools down.

Not only is a midi skirt a versatile piece to see you through the seasons, but the right one can be worn for just about any occasion – and I've handpicked the pieces that are absolutely worth shopping.

How I chose the best midi skirts

Design: I've searched for a range of styles for every occasion, from floaty daywear skirts to floral pieces, slinky satin designs, and more.

Price: I've picked out skirts with a range of price points from £18-£100, so there's something to suit every budget.

Availability: Fashion moves fast, but all of the midi skirts selected in this edit are in stock, in almost every size.