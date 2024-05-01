8 flattering midi skirts for spring: Satin skirts to floral styles & more

Midi skirts are a timeless trend, and one that is an absolute favourite of mine during the spring and summer. Comfortable, stylish, and flattering on the figure, the right midi skirt will be a staple in any wardrobe, and it can be worn in so many ways.
For a midi skirt that enhances your curves, a slinky midi skirt is a great option, while a pleated midi skirt is perfect for comfortable workwear outfits. Both midi and maxi skirts have their place in any capsule wardrobe for their easy-to-wear fit that can be teamed with trainers and sandals, and I love that a midi skirt transitions easily into knitwear and knee-high boot combos as the weather cools down.
Not only is a midi skirt a versatile piece to see you through the seasons, but the right one can be worn for just about any occasion – and I've handpicked the pieces that are absolutely worth shopping.
How I chose the best midi skirts
- Design: I've searched for a range of styles for every occasion, from floaty daywear skirts to floral pieces, slinky satin designs, and more.
- Price: I've picked out skirts with a range of price points from £18-£100, so there's something to suit every budget.
- Availability: Fashion moves fast, but all of the midi skirts selected in this edit are in stock, in almost every size.
Nobody's Child Midi Skirt
Sizes: 4-18
Shipping: Free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Nobody's Child's cotton poplin skirt epitomises summer with its breezy A-line skirt and relaxed drawstring waist. The pull-on style features two flattering side slits, and it would look gorgeous paired with a striped fitted top and sandals for an effortless daywear look.
John Lewis Denim Midi Skirt
Sizes: 6-18
Shipping: £4.50 and free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Denim midi skirts were a top fashion trend last spring, and the structured style is not going anywhere for 2024. Ro&Zo's cream midi skirt is cut to a classic A-line silhouette, sitting on the waist with a front slit. The cream colourway gives an elegant twist on the classic style, and I'd recommend completing the look with a cropped cardigan and ballet flats, or dress up the look with a black bodysuit and matching heels.
New Look Printed Midi Skirt
Sizes: 4-22
Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
A printed skirt is a great staple for spring, and New Look's black and white version can be paired with just about anything in your wardrobe. Whether it's chunky knitwear or a bright pink T-shirt you're styling it with, you'll be reaching for the timeless piece all season.
Boden Linen Midi Skirt
Sizes: 6-22
Colours: Nine colours available
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 90 days
Linen midi skirts tick all of the boxes during spring. Stylish, lightweight, and versatile, Boden's navy version is a capsule wardrobe must-have. It features an elasticated back waist with convenient pockets, and it looks gorgeous paired with a white blouse, a raffia bag, and a buckle belt.
Mango Satin Midi Skirt
Sizes: XS-XL
Colours: Available in black and ecru
Shipping: £3.95 or free over £30
Returns: Within 30 days
Satin skirts will never go out of style, and Mango's black midi version is one to wear on repeat. The slinky design is flattering on the figure, and I'd recommend opting for a fitted T-shirt during the day, transitioning into a bright green strapless top for an elevated evening style. The timeless skirt can be worn all year round, switching out your tops for chunky knitwear and knee-high boots during the cooler months.
Karen Millen Pleated Midi Skirt
Sizes: XS-L
Colours: Available in cream and black
Shipping: £4.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Karen Millen is filled with elegant day-to-night pieces, and this knit midi skirt is no exception. With a high-waisted fit, delicate pleats, and ribbon waistband, the ultra-feminine style would look lovely paired with white heels and a matching clutch bag for special occasions and evenings out.
H&M Floral Midi Skirt
Sizes: XS-XXL
Colours: Available in white floral, black, leopard print
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
I love a floral style that's still on the subtle side, and H&M's white midi skirt is just that. Printed with a delicate flower pattern, the skirt features a high waist with concealed elastic across the waist and a gentle flared hem. To complete the look, pair with the matching frill top or opt for light knitwear and slip-on sandals.
ASOS Midi Skirt
Inject some colour into your springtime looks with ASOS's green floral midi skirt. The high-rise fit will pair beautifully with cropped T-shirts, while the lightly flared cut gives an airy feel that's perfect for wearing with trainers.