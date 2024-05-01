Skip to main contentSkip to footer
8 flattering midi skirts for spring: Satin skirts to floral styles & more
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover shopping

8 flattering midi skirts for spring: Satin skirts to floral styles & more

The midi skirts to wear on repeat all season

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Sophie Bates
Commerce Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Midi skirts are a timeless trend, and one that is an absolute favourite of mine during the spring and summer. Comfortable, stylish, and flattering on the figure, the right midi skirt will be a staple in any wardrobe, and it can be worn in so many ways.

For a midi skirt that enhances your curves, a slinky midi skirt is a great option, while a pleated midi skirt is perfect for comfortable workwear outfits. Both midi and maxi skirts have their place in any capsule wardrobe for their easy-to-wear fit that can be teamed with trainers and sandals, and I love that a midi skirt transitions easily into knitwear and knee-high boot combos as the weather cools down. 

Not only is a midi skirt a versatile piece to see you through the seasons, but the right one can be worn for just about any occasion – and I've handpicked the pieces that are absolutely worth shopping.

How I chose the best midi skirts

  • Design: I've searched for a range of styles for every occasion, from floaty daywear skirts to floral pieces, slinky satin designs, and more. 
  • Price: I've picked out skirts with a range of price points from £18-£100, so there's something to suit every budget.
  • Availability: Fashion moves fast, but all of the midi skirts selected in this edit are in stock, in almost every size.

  1. 1/8

    Nobody's Child Drawstring Midi Skirt

    nobodys child white midi skirt

    Nobody's Child Midi Skirt

    Sizes: 4-18

    Shipping: Free with a £100 spend 

    Returns: Within 30 days

    Nobody's Child's cotton poplin skirt epitomises summer with its breezy A-line skirt and relaxed drawstring waist. The pull-on style features two flattering side slits, and it would look gorgeous paired with a striped fitted top and sandals for an effortless daywear look.

  2. 2/8

    Ro&Zo Denim Midi Skirt

    john lewis denim midi skirt

    John Lewis Denim Midi Skirt

    Sizes: 6-18

    Shipping: £4.50 and free with a £50 spend 

    Returns: Within 30 days 

    Denim midi skirts were a top fashion trend last spring, and the structured style is not going anywhere for 2024. Ro&Zo's cream midi skirt is cut to a classic A-line silhouette, sitting on the waist with a front slit. The cream colourway gives an elegant twist on the classic style, and I'd recommend completing the look with a cropped cardigan and ballet flats, or dress up the look with a black bodysuit and matching heels.

  3. 3/8

    New Look Mark Making Midi Skirt

    new look midi skirt

    New Look Printed Midi Skirt

    Sizes: 4-22

    Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days

    A printed skirt is a great staple for spring, and New Look's black and white version can be paired with just about anything in your wardrobe. Whether it's chunky knitwear or a bright pink T-shirt you're styling it with, you'll be reaching for the timeless piece all season.

  4. 4/8

    Boden Florence Linen Midi Skirt

    boden navy midi skirt

    Boden Linen Midi Skirt

    Sizes: 6-22

    Colours: Nine colours available 

    Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £50 spend 

    Returns: Within 90 days 

    Linen midi skirts tick all of the boxes during spring. Stylish, lightweight, and versatile, Boden's navy version is a capsule wardrobe must-have. It features an elasticated back waist with convenient pockets, and it looks gorgeous paired with a white blouse, a raffia bag, and a buckle belt.

  5. 5/8

    Mango Satin Midi Skirt

    mango black satin skirt

    Mango Satin Midi Skirt

    Sizes: XS-XL

    Colours: Available in black and ecru 

    Shipping: £3.95 or free over £30 

    Returns: Within 30 days 

    Satin skirts will never go out of style, and Mango's black midi version is one to wear on repeat. The slinky design is flattering on the figure, and I'd recommend opting for a fitted T-shirt during the day, transitioning into a bright green strapless top for an elevated evening style. The timeless skirt can be worn all year round, switching out your tops for chunky knitwear and knee-high boots during the cooler months. 

  6. 6/8

    Karen Millen Slinky Knit Pleated Midi Skirt

    karen millen pleated midi skirt

    Karen Millen Pleated Midi Skirt

    Sizes: XS-L

    Colours: Available in cream and black

    Shipping: £4.99 for standard delivery 

    Returns: Within 28 days 

    Karen Millen is filled with elegant day-to-night pieces, and this knit midi skirt is no exception. With a high-waisted fit, delicate pleats, and ribbon waistband, the ultra-feminine style would look lovely paired with white heels and a matching clutch bag for special occasions and evenings out.

  7. 7/8

    H&M Viscose Crepe Midi Skirt

    h and m white floral midi skirt

    H&M Floral Midi Skirt

    Sizes: XS-XXL

    Colours: Available in white floral, black, leopard print 

    Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £30 spend 

    Returns: Within 28 days

    I love a floral style that's still on the subtle side, and H&M's white midi skirt is just that. Printed with a delicate flower pattern, the skirt features a high waist with concealed elastic across the waist and a gentle flared hem. To complete the look, pair with the matching frill top or opt for light knitwear and slip-on sandals.

  8. 8/8

    Monki Midi Skirt

    asos green floral midi skirt

    ASOS Midi Skirt

    Inject some colour into your springtime looks with ASOS's green floral midi skirt. The high-rise fit will pair beautifully with cropped T-shirts, while the lightly flared cut gives an airy feel that's perfect for wearing with trainers.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more