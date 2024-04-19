The best new season denim skirts to shop now

Denim will forever be a sartorial staple, but there’s been a steady return of denim skirts for the last few seasons, with midi and maxi styles particularly seen all over the runways and our Instagram feeds.

First introduced in the 70s as an alternative to jeans, the popularity of denim skirts has been fluid ever since, but I'd currently consider one a capsule wardrobe piece. Most recently, longer lengths with split hems are the look du jour, although if you love a mini skirt you're in luck as they've also made a comeback.

Emilia Wickstead, Etro, and Brunello Cucinelli all had denim skirts in their SS24 collections, and with the arrival of spring, they’re now absolutely everywhere.

How to style a denim skirt

Like your favourite pair of jeans, a denim skirt is so versatile. Go for true noughties nostalgia and wear a maxi with ballet flats, a classic tee, and a leather jacket, or for timeless styling complete the look with a white blouse and slingback heels. If you really want to emulate the street style set, add a twist to the Canadian tux and wear your denim skirt with a matching denim shirt or jacket.

(L-R Alexandra Lapp, Elsa Hosk, Emilie Joseph, Ashley Roberts)

Alexandra Lapp went for preppy, high-low fashion for the transitional seasons, styling her Zara denim skirt with a printed Gucci blazer, Saint Laurent's Le 37 bag and Christian Louboutin So Kate heels.

Elsa Hosk stepped out in a vintage denim maxi skirt by Saint Laurent. Featuring a panelled patchwork design, high waist and A-line shape, she emulated 70s style with her oversized sunglasses and beige bomber jacket.

Emilie Joseph channelled cottagecore with her knee-high boots and gingham top, finished with a transitional trench. While Ashley Roberts is the only proof I need that double denim can look chic. Her crop top and heels make for a very modern take on the Canadian Tux. I'd also love this look with a pair of heeled mules.

How I chose the best denim skirts

Style: There are so many ways to wear a denim skirt right now. I've included something for everyone, from fitted pieces with front splits falling to a midi length to floor-sweeping hems, pleated designs, flared silhouettes and micro minis.

Price: I've included mostly high street buys, which work out to be very affordable when you consider cost per wear. I've also added a few more premium options around the £200 mark from the likes of GANNI and Reformation if you want to invest.

Inclusivity: I looked for denim skirts in a wide range of sizes, from UK 4-22 and XXS-4XL.

Denim midi skirts

Denim maxi skirts

Reformation Tazz Denim Maxi Skirt Reformation Denim Maxi Skirt Sizes available: Waist 23-34 Colours available: Blue , Black Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100 Returns: £6 within 30 days Reformation’s denim maxi skirt has a relaxed fit and front split hem, as well as reworked panels for added detail. I love it styled with barely-there sandals and an elegant corset top.

£188 at Reformation $188 at Reformation US

Mango Denim Maxi Skirt with Frayed Hem Mango Denim Maxi Skirt Sizes available: XS-XL Colours available: Medium Blue Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30 Returns: Free within 30 days Mango's denim maxi skirt comes in a straight cut with a frayed hem, decorative seams and embroidered details on the back. There's a matching jacket available if you want to wear the full co-ord.

£45.99 at Mango $69.99 at Mango US

New Look Denim Maxi Skirt New Look Denim Maxi Skirt Sizes available: UK 6-22 Colours available: Pale Blue Shipping: £2.99 for Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50 Returns: £1.99 within 28 days New Look is so good for affordable capsule pieces and this denim maxi skirt comes with a classic high waisted, five pocket design and seamless hem. £25 (save 24%) at New Look

Free People Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt Free People Denim Maxi Skirt Sizes available: UK 4-18 Colours available: Whisp, Sapphire Blue, Indigo, Neptune, The Rambler, Serpant, Rust, Black Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100 Returns: Free within 30 days Made from rigid denim with a raw hem and A-line design, this trending Free People maxi skirt is more of a unique, boho piece.

£108 at Free People $118 at Free People US

Denim mini skirts