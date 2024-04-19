The best new season denim skirts to shop now

Denim will forever be a sartorial staple, but there’s been a steady return of denim skirts for the last few seasons, with midi and maxi styles particularly seen all over the runways and our Instagram feeds.
First introduced in the 70s as an alternative to jeans, the popularity of denim skirts has been fluid ever since, but I'd currently consider one a capsule wardrobe piece. Most recently, longer lengths with split hems are the look du jour, although if you love a mini skirt you're in luck as they've also made a comeback.
Emilia Wickstead, Etro, and Brunello Cucinelli all had denim skirts in their SS24 collections, and with the arrival of spring, they’re now absolutely everywhere.
The denim maxi skirt: Mango Denim Maxi Skirt With Frayed Hem, £45.99 / $69.99
The denim mini skirt: River Island Asymmetric Waist Denim Mini Skirt, £30 / $56
How to style a denim skirt
Like your favourite pair of jeans, a denim skirt is so versatile. Go for true noughties nostalgia and wear a maxi with ballet flats, a classic tee, and a leather jacket, or for timeless styling complete the look with a white blouse and slingback heels. If you really want to emulate the street style set, add a twist to the Canadian tux and wear your denim skirt with a matching denim shirt or jacket.
Alexandra Lapp went for preppy, high-low fashion for the transitional seasons, styling her Zara denim skirt with a printed Gucci blazer, Saint Laurent's Le 37 bag and Christian Louboutin So Kate heels.
Elsa Hosk stepped out in a vintage denim maxi skirt by Saint Laurent. Featuring a panelled patchwork design, high waist and A-line shape, she emulated 70s style with her oversized sunglasses and beige bomber jacket.
Emilie Joseph channelled cottagecore with her knee-high boots and gingham top, finished with a transitional trench. While Ashley Roberts is the only proof I need that double denim can look chic. Her crop top and heels make for a very modern take on the Canadian Tux. I'd also love this look with a pair of heeled mules.
How I chose the best denim skirts
Style: There are so many ways to wear a denim skirt right now. I've included something for everyone, from fitted pieces with front splits falling to a midi length to floor-sweeping hems, pleated designs, flared silhouettes and micro minis.
Price: I've included mostly high street buys, which work out to be very affordable when you consider cost per wear. I've also added a few more premium options around the £200 mark from the likes of GANNI and Reformation if you want to invest.
Inclusivity: I looked for denim skirts in a wide range of sizes, from UK 4-22 and XXS-4XL.
Denim midi skirts
M&S Denim Midi Skirt
Sizes available: UK 6-24, Petite-Long
Colours available: Black, Light Indigo, Dark Indigo, Ecru
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
Marks & Spencer's denim midi skirt is a high street steal at less than £30. The bestselling piece has a 4.5/5 star rating from shoppers, featuring a flattering high-waist and stretch fabric, plus the coveted split hem.
& Other Stories Denim Midi Skirt
Sizes available: EUR 32-44
Colours available: Black, Blue, White
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
& Other Stories' back split denim midi skirt comes in a straight cut with a high waist and a 5-pocket finish.
H&M Denim Midi Skirt
Sizes available: XS-XXL
Colours available: Blue, White, Black
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 28 days
I love this H&M midi skirt styled as an all-white ensemble for the new season. The summer-ready piece is made from rigid denim, with a high waist, raw-edge hem, and a high slit at the front.
Abercrombie Denim Midi Skirt
I love Abercrombie for capsule wardrobe pieces and the denim skirts are no different. This popular midi has a high-rise fit with a high front slit. It's made from the brand's signature lightweight rigid denim - super soft with no stretch.
Arket Denim Skirt
Sizes available: EUR 32-44
Colours available: Light Blue, Dark Blue, Grey, Taupe
Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £125
Returns: Free within 30 days
This classic Scandi staple denim skirt from Arket falls to a midi length and is detailed with a front slit. It has a comfy mid-rise waist and five pockets.
GANNI Paneled Organic Denim Midi Skirt
Sizes available: EUR 34-46
Colours available: Blue
Shipping: £7 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £300
Returns: Free within 30 days
With its panelled construction that creates a flared silhouette, GANNI's denim midi skirt is the Elsa-inspired piece that's at the top of my wish list. It's made from organic cotton-blend denim that's woven with 20% recycled cotton and a touch of stretch.
Nobody's Child Denim Light Wash Wrap Midi Skirt
Sizes available: UK 4-18
Colours available: Light Blue
Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100
Returns: Free within 30 days
For a flattering wrap-around design, Nobody's Child trending denim midi skirt ties up at the side in a bow. Made from organic cotton it comes in a spring-ready light shade of mid-wash blue.
ASOS DESIGN Denim Midi Skirt
Sizes available: UK 4-18
Colours available: Mid Blue
Shipping: Free Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 28 days
This bestselling ASOS denim skirt is so affordable. With its high-rise waist and front split, reviews say it's the perfect cut but it runs large so consider sizing down.
Denim maxi skirts
Reformation Tazz Denim Maxi Skirt
Sizes available: Waist 23-34
Colours available: Blue, Black
Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free over £100
Returns: £6 within 30 days
Reformation’s denim maxi skirt has a relaxed fit and front split hem, as well as reworked panels for added detail. I love it styled with barely-there sandals and an elegant corset top.
Mango Denim Maxi Skirt with Frayed Hem
Sizes available: XS-XL
Colours available: Medium Blue
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 30 days
Mango's denim maxi skirt comes in a straight cut with a frayed hem, decorative seams and embroidered details on the back. There's a matching jacket available if you want to wear the full co-ord.
New Look Denim Maxi Skirt
Sizes available: UK 6-22
Colours available: Pale Blue
Shipping: £2.99 for Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50
Returns: £1.99 within 28 days
New Look is so good for affordable capsule pieces and this denim maxi skirt comes with a classic high waisted, five pocket design and seamless hem.
Free People Come As You Are Denim Maxi Skirt
Sizes available: UK 4-18
Colours available: Whisp, Sapphire Blue, Indigo, Neptune, The Rambler, Serpant, Rust, Black
Shipping: £6 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £100
Returns: Free within 30 days
Made from rigid denim with a raw hem and A-line design, this trending Free People maxi skirt is more of a unique, boho piece.
Denim mini skirts
River Island Asymmetric Waist Denim Mini Skirt
Sizes available: UK 6-18
Colours available: Black, Blue
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
Available in both black and blue denim, River Island's mini skirt has a cool asymmetric high waist with a slim fit, belt loops and five pockets - a classic wardrobe staple.
Barbour Lorimer Denim Mini Skirt
Sizes available: UK 8-18
Colours available: Blue
Shipping: £4.50 or free over £50
Returns: Free within 28 days
With its button-down front and A-line silhouette, Barbour's preppy denim skirt is timeless and effortlessly feminine.
H&M Twill Cargo Mini Skirt
Sizes available: UK 4-22
Colours available: Blue
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 28 days
Go full 90s with this cargo style denim mini skirt from H&M. It's fitted with a soft waistband and flap pockets above the hem.
Boohoo Denim Mini Skirt
Sizes available: UK 6-16
Colours available: Blue
Shipping: Free with Premier
Returns: Free within 28 days
Boohoo's fitted denim mini skirt is made from sturdy, rigid denim and features seam detail. Style it with everything from a white tee to a slouchy knit.