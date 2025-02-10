H&M has the most impeccable lookalike of Meghan's cream trench coat - and it's easy on the purse strings

Meghan Markle has been keeping a fairly low profile of late, but the Duchess of Sussex made an appearance during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games over the weekend.

The mother-of-two was photographed wearing one of her go-to coat brands. The 43-year-old opted for an ivory double-breasted trench coat from Sentaler, a Canadian luxury outerwear brand that she has worn before. Her new piece is a refined alpaca and wool coat, finished off with corozo buttons/ retails for £2,400 / $2,290. The coat was the talking point of the outfit, and Meghan kept it minimal with just a black knitted dress underneath.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage

As HELLO!'s Shopping Editor, I can't see a picture of Meghan and not want to find you an impressive lookalike to shop and I think I've found the best dupe of Meghan's cream trench coat.

Let me present to you... the H&M Brushed Finish Twill Trench Coat, which is available for £69.99 / or $44.99 if you're in the States. There's also an incredible ecru one available at Mango! The Long Oversized Double-Breasted Trench Coat, £99.99 / $159.99 is also a winner in my book.

Meghan's cream trench coat lookalike

Beige is the usual go-to when it comes to a trench coat, but I love how Meghan has tweaked the traditional ever so slightly with this cream version. She may have worn it with black, but I think it'll look absolutely wonderful with jeans and ballet flats when the weather gets a little warmer. It'll also look fantastic with work wear if you're in the need for some office outfit inspo. Meghan tends to button up her trench coats for maximum effect, but I think it can look just as good unbuttoned.

Meghan has repeatedly worn Sentaler’s chic coats over the years. Remember that camel coat? Or how about the bright red coat? Both super discreet. Also, Meghan fans will notice that she loves to promote Canadian labels, not only is the event held in Canada, but she also spent a long time in the country while filming Suits.

The opening ceremony featured performances by Katy Perry, Chris Martin (of Coldplay), Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado, and Roxane Bruneau.