Alison Hammond's £45 glam flats have special memory foam padding inside

I love shoes as much as the next girl, but I always get put off by the idea that they might hurt me, and I always just reach for my Adidas trainers, but Alison Hammond has convinced me to try a pair of glam flat shoes from British high street institution, Next.
On Friday's episode of This Morning - and later with an appearance on Loose Women - Alison rocked a Long Tall Sally denim dress which she teamed with a pair of black buckled flat shoes, costing just £45.
What struck me though is that these shoes feature 'Forever Comfort Memory Foam Padding' - sign me up! The pointy toe shoes look super expensive as well, probably because they're made from a patent material and they feature two straps with eyelet details, and what's more, the straps are adjustable.
Next is one of my favourite stores to shop for shoes, why? Because you can get half-sizes. Alison's shoes are available from a size 3 and right up to a 9. Currently all sizes are in stock, but it's only a matter of time before the Alison effect takes hold.
If you don't need another pair of black shoes, you're in luck because you can shop the on-trend berry red shade and a spring-ready bone colour. If they're as comfortable as they sound, you may want a pair in every shade.
Other colours available
Alison's stylist, the formidable Rachael Hughes, styled her celebrity client with the form-fitting £45 Long Tall Sally dress, but these shoes would look equally good with wide-leg trousers or your favourite high street jeans.
The model on the Next website is wearing a mini skirt and utility waistcoat with her glam flats - the options are endless.
if you're looking for more ways to make sure your shoes stay comfy, and prevent rubbing, I got an amazing tip from ITV's Ruth Langsford when she gave viewers the ULTIMATE tip for dealing with new shoes that rub.
During a segment about wearing new shoes with Lisa Snowdon she revealed live on air that she uses a Compeed Anti-Blister Stick to beat the pain.
She said: "You know when you've been wearing socks and boots and things, and suddenly you're in bare feet with new shoes you just get one of these - it's a blister stick. I rub this where I always know I get a blister - normally on my heel and my little toe when it's rubbing. Or I put sandals on, wear them for about half an hour and you can feel a 'uh oh' and then you just get your blister stick and it just lubricates your skin and gives it a film of grease I suppose and it stops it blistering."