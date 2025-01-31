Alison Hammond's £45 glam flats have special memory foam padding inside

I love shoes as much as the next girl, but I always get put off by the idea that they might hurt me, and I always just reach for my Adidas trainers, but Alison Hammond has convinced me to try a pair of glam flat shoes from British high street institution, Next.

On Friday's episode of This Morning - and later with an appearance on Loose Women - Alison rocked a Long Tall Sally denim dress which she teamed with a pair of black buckled flat shoes, costing just £45.

What struck me though is that these shoes feature 'Forever Comfort Memory Foam Padding' - sign me up! The pointy toe shoes look super expensive as well, probably because they're made from a patent material and they feature two straps with eyelet details, and what's more, the straps are adjustable.

Next Black Forever Comfort Patent Eyelet Point Toe Shoes £45 AT NEXT

Next is one of my favourite stores to shop for shoes, why? Because you can get half-sizes. Alison's shoes are available from a size 3 and right up to a 9. Currently all sizes are in stock, but it's only a matter of time before the Alison effect takes hold.

If you don't need another pair of black shoes, you're in luck because you can shop the on-trend berry red shade and a spring-ready bone colour. If they're as comfortable as they sound, you may want a pair in every shade.

Alison's stylist, the formidable Rachael Hughes, styled her celebrity client with the form-fitting £45 Long Tall Sally dress, but these shoes would look equally good with wide-leg trousers or your favourite high street jeans.

The model on the Next website is wearing a mini skirt and utility waistcoat with her glam flats - the options are endless.

Glam flat shoes that are both stylish and comfortable - it's like winning the footwear lottery

if you're looking for more ways to make sure your shoes stay comfy, and prevent rubbing, I got an amazing tip from ITV's Ruth Langsford when she gave viewers the ULTIMATE tip for dealing with new shoes that rub.

During a segment about wearing new shoes with Lisa Snowdon she revealed live on air that she uses a Compeed Anti-Blister Stick to beat the pain.

She said: "You know when you've been wearing socks and boots and things, and suddenly you're in bare feet with new shoes you just get one of these - it's a blister stick. I rub this where I always know I get a blister - normally on my heel and my little toe when it's rubbing. Or I put sandals on, wear them for about half an hour and you can feel a 'uh oh' and then you just get your blister stick and it just lubricates your skin and gives it a film of grease I suppose and it stops it blistering."