Loved Meghan Markle's bouclé jacket? I tried on Mango's version and it's royally chic

Meghan Markle had royal fans swooning over her cropped Celine bouclé jacket when she wore the tweed style to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands – and I'm still not over the off-duty look.

One of Meghan's most stylish looks to date, the Duchess looked effortless in the jacket teamed with a white ribbed top, a pair of turned-up washed jeans, her go-to Chanel ballet flats and a Celine chain strap bag.

© Getty Meghan teamed the designer jacket with her Celine chain crossbody bag and a pair of aviator sunglasses

Bouclé jackets are trending more than ever right now, and everyone from Sofia Ritchie to Frankie Bridge has been sporting the 'old money' craze with their elegant tweed styles.

Plenty of retailers are stocking their own versions of the bouclé jackets for the new season including M&S, Reformation and River Island. One that stood out for me during my most recent shopping trip though was Mango's Pocket Tweed Jacket, due to its striking resemblance to Meghan's designer number.

© Sophie Bates I tried on Mango's lookalike version on the Celine jacket

While Meghan's Celine jacket came with a hefty price tag of around $4,000, Mango's lookalike version currently retails at £79.99/$129.99. Made with tweed fabric, it features a cropped fit, a crew neckline and patch front pockets, complete with metallic buttons that give it a luxe finish. It's available in sizes XXS-4XL, and it also comes in cream and khaki colourways.

I tracked down the Mango jacket to try it on for myself, and I chose to channel Meghan by styling the bouclé piece with a pair of jeans and a white top. Described on the website as having a "frayed finish", I worried that the detailing would cheapen the smart style, but I was pleasantly surprised with how expensive it looked for the price point.

© Sophie Bates The bouclé jacket is available in sizes XXS-4XL

I'm typically a size 10, so I opted for a medium and it felt spot on. The tailored fit made the jacket feel perfect for work or formal wear, while the metallic buttons gave it a high-end feel. The tailored silhouette is a dead-ringer for the Duchess' designer label, with the main difference between the two designs being the gold buttoned detailing on the cuffs of the Celine version.

Meghan's on-point fashion sense left me confident that the lookalike would work well with washed denim and pumps and I was right, so if I was purchasing the jacket I'd keep it simple with a similar style.

For an on-trend work outfit, you could complete the look with a pair of black wide-leg trousers and loafers, and we've seen plenty of the fashion girls throwing their bouclé jackets over white mini dresses, so it's definitely a piece that you'll want to repeat wear in multiple ways.