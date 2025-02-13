Amazon shoppers rave about this athleisure brand being 'super flattering' - and it's affordable too

Workout clothing is an essential part of most women’s wardrobe. Whether you’re a seasoned gym bunny or more of an ad-hoc workout girl, nothing gets you more motivated to get moving than cool, comfortable athleisure. Enter G4Free, the everyday activewear brand that ticks all the boxes.

G4Free offers an array of active styles that not only do the job of brilliantly affordable athleisure, but with comfort a key focus for them, it means you’ll have no excuse not to want to workout. Plus, their styles are super stylish, with unique takes on the traditional; think softly flared yoga pants, flippy tennis skirts and lightweight sun shirts that would look as good on the tennis court as it would doing carpool.

If you don’t believe me, read the reviews - the glowing comments from Amazon shoppers speak for themselves. The bestselling G4Free yoga pants get thousands of five-star reviews, with shoppers calling them “flattering” and “fashionable”. With so much noise around activewear, it’s refreshing when you find a brand like G4Free who really have their customer’s wants and needs at the forefront of their minds. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to feel comfortable and stylish while they’re working out? Another point shoppers rate about G4Free is that their pieces aren't just for the gym or casual outings. Some of the pieces look incredible worn with heels, and the bestselling yoga pants can even be worn to the office.

With Valentine’s around the corner, we’ve chosen our top G4Free styles that will be an ideal gift for your loved one, or something to treat yourself to for February 14.

1/ 6 Wide Leg Yoga Dress Capris $32.99 at Amazon Why we love them : Super comfortable, made with stretch material plus has pockets

: Super comfortable, made with stretch material plus has pockets Top review: “These G4FREE capri, wide leg pants are great for everyday wear, as well as for yoga and walking. The material is nice enough to be worn at work for business casual days too. The waist band is extremely comfortable and flattering. The material is lightweight, but also provides full coverage. They are not see through at all. The pockets are deep enough to hold my cell phone and are comfortable and stylish enough to wear for travel. I'm really pleased with this purchase." These capri pants are a one and done type of wardrobe addition; they can easily slip into your workout wardrobe as well as your business casual, with a smart yet stretchy material, high-waist and cropped length. The pants are also breathable, and the moisture-wick fabric makes them great for working up a sweat in.

2/ 6 UPF 50+ Lightweight Quick Dry Workout Top © G4Free From $19.99 at Amazon Why We Love It: With sun protection, this zip top is ideal for hiking, running or errands

With sun protection, this zip top is ideal for hiking, running or errands Top review: "Love this shirt! It’s so soft, stretchy and light weight. Great to wear as an under layer or alone. Flattering fit. I like that it zips lower than most tops like this. Also has thumb holes. Love it for pickleball." If you love hiking, walking or working out outdoors, this is a great zip top as it has UPF 50+ sun protection, which can effectively block UVA over 98% and protect skin from harmful UV rays of the sunshine. Made from moisture-wick material, it features thumbholes, pockets and a half zip and is available in a variety of colours. The longer length covers your butt and the 4-way stretchable fabric means it'll be comfortable whatever activity you're wearing it for.

3/ 6 High Waisted Lounge Summer Pleated Shorts with Pockets © G4Free $19.99 at Amazon Why We Love It: Lightweight, breathable and feathery soft to the touch

Lightweight, breathable and feathery soft to the touch Top review: "They fit perfectly draping nicely so that the pleats do not pull. Love the side pockets as well. The length provides nice coverage, not too long and not too short. I love the style as I will be able to dress them up and dress them down. I purchased a second pair in black. I would highly recommend!" These shorts will be a much worn addition to your wardrobe, with their handy pockets, breathable fabric and soft to the touch feel. Made from spandex and polyester, they're a comfortable wear. They're multifunctional, and can be dressed up or down thanks to the fold pleated front design and if you're worried about them comfy, fear not - the elastic high waist can be adjusted to pull in your waist.

4/ 6 Lightweight Racerback Workout Tank Tops © G4Free From $14.99 at Amazon Why We Love It: Lightweight and airy

Lightweight and airy Top review: "This fits so well . Loose, but not baggy. It was very true to size and comfy. Finding work out clothes that fit well and feel great is always a challenge, but I'll be ordering one in every color!" Available in an impressive 18 colours, G4Free's racerback top is airy, lightweight and called "comfortable" by hundreds of shoppers. The longer length is great for those who prefer a little more length to their activewear top, and it has a cool raceback design.

5/ 6 Pleated High Waist Athletic Skort © G4Free From $19.99 at Amazon Why We Love It : It has pockets! Great for pickleball

: It has pockets! Great for pickleball Top review: "Fits well, hides the tummy more than expected, dries quickly so you can use this for hiking or swimming." Part skirt and part shorts, this skort is the sweet spot for those who love the look of a skirt for activities like tennis or pickleball, but want the comfort and conservativeness of a short. Available in a range of colors, it has a super cute ruffle design to make it super feminine and it has pockets too!

6/ 6 Knee Length Wide Leg Yoga Capris © G4Free $28.99 at Amazon Why We Love It: High waist, slight flare, flattering on the tum

High waist, slight flare, flattering on the tum Top review: "This is the most comfortable material I have found for bottoms. It sits right at your natural waist and does not ride way up nor do they roll or slide down. They are super flexible and stretchy, but hold their shape perfectly. Two side pockets sit just right (not too deep, not too shallow) and don't pucker outward if you have a little tummy bump. There is a slight flare at the bottom, so they are more straight-legged than tapered. That just adds to the comfort and attractiveness of the bottom. I bought them in multiple colors." For something a little different, these short capris bridge the gap between shorts and full length trousers. From the deep pockets to the flattering waistband, the buttery soft fabric helps to make them even more comfortable. Choose from a wide range of colors, including black, cream and rose pink.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner G4Free. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.