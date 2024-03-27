Kris Jenner's quilted utility jacket & leggings combo has the 'cool factor' and she's inspiring me with her look

Kris Jenner popped up on Instagram on Tuesday with her long legs looking amazing in figure-hugging leggings, but what I noticed was her stylish quilted utility jacket - my first thought is that it’s exactly the way to bring the puffer jacket trend right into spring.

The Kardashians star’s daughter Kim Kardashian might love SKIMS activewear and the Lululemon workout jacket worn by Princess Kate, but momager Kris rocks Alo Yoga’s gear and is even a partner of the activewear brand.

Kris, 68, rocked head to toe Alo Yoga on Instagram

In her Instagram shot, which she captioned simply, "Spring in my @alo", the 68-year-old is wearing Alo Yoga's unisex Voyage Utility Cargo jacket (£‌195 / $188), and matching leggings and it's kind of the perfect look for the transitional season.

With a utilitarian shacket vibe, the boxy quilted jacket with huge pockets – which comes in brown, bone and black – is described as having 'the cool factor' and is lightweight enough to get you through spring's unpredictable weather in style.

Kris wears: Alo Yoga Voyage Utility Cargo Jacket £‌195 at Alo Yoga

When it comes to styling this style of jacket, I think anything goes. You can lean into the workout vibe with leggings, athletic socks and sporty shoes (sneakers or trainers) like Kris does, but this type of style also works with jeans and a t-shirt or to give an unexpected twist to a spring dress worn with the season's trending ballerina flats or loafers.

Fashionable and practical is a pretty tempting combination, so I searched through scores of utilitarian looks to find similar ones that are just as chic and have a sportswear vibe.

Alo Yoga isn't the only one doing utilitarian quilted jackets for spring - (left to right) affordable options from Amazon, Lululemon and Mango

Lululemon has a quilted light insulation jacket that’s on sale in some colourways, and H&M’s quilted shacket is currently 38% off - an incredible deal. Meanwhile, Amazon Essentials' nearly identical version is so cheap, and almost sold out!

For a look that’s more street style than workout ready if that’s what you’re going for, Mango's quilted bomber stands out for me. It comes in two neutral hues, khaki and light heather grey, and up to size XXL. It's not on sale but it's still at a pretty great price point.

In 2024, utilitarian doesn’t have to mean basic - just ask Kris!