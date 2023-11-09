Best Black Friday fitness deals 2023: FITBIT, Nike, Lululemon & more

Black Friday is just around the corner, and plenty of retailers are already dropping prices across their sites ahead of the highly-anticipated shopping event – with tons of savings to be had across brands including Lululemon, Nike, Decathlon and more.
Whether you're on the lookout for a new pair of running trainers or want to upgrade your home gym ahead of the new year, there's no better time than Black Friday to snap up a deal on sportswear, fitness equipment, FitBit's and more.
Scroll on to find the best Black Friday fitness deals – and we'll be updating with more incredible discounts as they come in. Happy shopping!
How we chose the best Black Friday fitness deals
- Variety: I've chosen a range of Black Friday fitness deals, with everything from women's activewear to menswear, gym equipment, fitness trackers and more.
- Best deals: I've handpicked a top deal from every brand in the list where the Black Friday sale has begun, based on finding the best saving that I think is worth shopping.
- Trusted brands: While we may not have tried all of the products in the list, the brands included are loved by myself or the HELLO! team, so they should be of the highest quality.
Shop the best Black Friday fitness deals 2023
JD Sports Black Friday Fitness Deal 2023
JD Sports never disappoints when it comes to Black Friday, slashing prices by up to 70% across top brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma and Under Armour. While they haven't updated their official Black Friday page just yet, JD Sports already has big discounts across men's and womenswear. Our favourite deal on the site right now is the Puma Emblem Crew Sweatshirt. It features a crew neck, a slouchy fit and Puma's classic branding – and it's down from £40 to £15. It's currently available in sizes XS-XL, but with a 62% discount, we don't expect it to stay in stock for long.
Puma Black Friday Fitness Deal 2023
Last year, Puma offered Black Friday shoppers 30% off everything and 45% off when you spend £150, so we have equally high hopes for this year's savings. The sports brand already has some items in the sale, including the women's Cali Court Match Sneakers. Featuring a timeless sport-infused silhouette with cream suede detailing, the easy-to-wear trainers will be a go-to for wearing with any outfit in your wardrobe. Black Friday is the perfect time to grab a saving on a new pair of trainers, and the Puma are reduced from £80 to £54.
Lululemon Black Friday Deal 2023
No brand does activewear like Lululemon does, and we're so glad that they joined the Black Friday brigade in recent years. Last year, the brand offered online exclusive savings and huge discounts across the site, and there's already plenty of savings to be had. Lululemon's leggings are always a favourite amongst shoppers, and the Align High-Rise leggings have been reduced by almost 50%. They feature side-drop pockets and a back drop-in pocket for storing a key or card – and we're in love with the range of pastel colours on offer.
Adidas Black Friday Fitness Deals 2023
Adidas is yet to kick off its Black Friday sale, but we have high hopes. Last year, the brand offered a a huge 60% off thousands of items including trainers, hoodies, coats and more – and no doubt the deals will be just as amazing this year.
Very Black Friday Fitness Deal 2023
From Nike activewear to Reebok exercise bikes, Very's Black Friday sale is one to have on your radar, and with headphones and fitness trackers to trainers, there are tons of deals available on practically everything you need in the world of wellness. One of our favourites currently in the sale is the Nike Dri-FIT Pacer Women's Pullover Top, which features a quarter-zip design, Dri-FIT technology that moves sweat from your skin for quick evaporation, reflective elements and thumbholes for extra coverage.
Amazon Black Friday Fitness Deal 2023
What better time is there to invest in home gym equipment than in time for the new year? Amazon's Black Friday sale is dropping prices across tons of home gym equipment, so you can kick off the new year the right way while also snapping up a great saving. The Kitopa Adjustable Weight Bench is reduced by 28%, and it features a heavy-duty steel frame, with a leather seat and backrest for comfort and support.
Sweaty Betty Black Friday Fitness Deal 2023
Princess Kate has been spotting on several occasions in her Sweaty Betty gymwear, and the trending activewear brand goes big when it comes to Black Friday. Last year, shoppers were granted with 25% off everything, on top of up to 50% off hundreds of styles – so we can't wait for this year's deals to officially drop. Right now though, shoppers can get buy one get one half-price on leggings and sports bras.
FITBIT Black Friday Fitness Deal 2023
FITBIT watches can be game-changing when it comes to tracking your goals - and Black Friday is the perfect time to get your hands on one. Curry's usually drops the price of most FITBIT models for the shopping event, and so far the FITBIT Versa 3 Smart Watch is discounted by £25.
Nike Black Friday Fitness Deal 2023
Nike is without a doubt one of the most popular fitness brand, so we were seriously impressed to see that they offered 25% off site-wide for members last Black Friday. The deals haven't dropped just yet, but if you're looking to snap up a new pair of Nike trainers – Black Friday is the time!
Therabody Black Friday Fitness Deal 2023
Theragun is the cult massage device that helps sore muscles, and the brand had some epic deals last year for Black Friday, including up to £100 off the bestselling guns. The guns offer deep muscle treatment to relieve aches, pains and ailments, with a quiet design and visually guided routines.
Wowcher Black Friday Fitness Deal 2023
Wowcher is the home of incredible discounts, with prices dropping from now until Black Friday by up to a huge 87%. One of our favourite fitness deals right now is the HOMCOM motorised treadmill, which features a folding design and an LCD screen for tracking your time elapsed, distance, speed and calories burned. The original price is £319.99, but it's reduced right now to £168.99 – that's an impressive 47%.
North Face Black Friday Fitness Deal 2023
If you've been eyeing up a North Face coat for winter, Black Friday is the perfect time to shop one. Last year, the cult brand gave shoppers 25% off when they spend £175, and we're expecting this year's offers to follower a similar suit. The deals begin on Thursday 23 November, so bookmark the page now to get ready for the big event.
Innermost Black Friday Deal 2023
Innermost is a fave with fitness experts, offering everything from protein powders and beauty, muscle gain, weight loss and sleep supplements. Last year the brand offered 25% off site-wide for Black Friday, so we're looking forward to shopping the savings this year.
Decathlon Black Friday Fitness Deal 2023
Decathlon is a go-to when it comes to outdoor exercise equipment, stocking more expensive, yet timeless, investments. The brand is cutting costs by a massive 50% for Black Friday, and the deals have already kicked off, with savings on everything from paddleboards to bikes, sportswear and more. Skinrun's breathable long-sleeve T-shirt provides thermal insulation, with a breathable, seamless design for maximum comfort while exercising.