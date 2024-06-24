Reese Witherspoon's vintage-inspired sneakers are a fave of Kevin Costner, too

With retro-style sneakers from the supermodel-approved Adidas Samba to dad-favorite New Balance getting A-list approval, Reese Witherspoon has just proved there’s a new comeback kid on the list.

The Morning Show star is enjoying her summer vacation in Europe and shared a snap of herself during a city bike ride in Copenhagen, Denmark with her 30 million Instagram followers, captioning the pic: "Summer so far," followed by emojis including the Swedish and Danish flags, as well as a bicycle and a martini.

And the perfect footwear for the day was a pair of Autry Medalist Low-Top Sneakers in metallic and white leather, and of course the brand’s signature American flag logo.

© Instagram / ReeseWitherspoon Reese showed off her look as she rode a bike around Copenhagen during her European vacation

For the outing, Reese looked stylish in a pair of black cropped flare pants and a cozy knit pullover in royal blue accessorized with a chain link necklace and sunglasses.

But again, let's talk about the shoes! The fact that they're the perfect choice for your upcoming 4th of July picnics and BBQs aside, Autry’s Medalist style seems to be gaining quite the A-list following. Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner is also a fan, rocking what GQ called the “all-American, old school jock trainers” in Los Angeles in May. Kevin, though, didn’t opt for the metallic version, which I think has a bit more street style flare than the actor’s suede-detail model.

Retro metallics are trending, from top: Sam Edelman, Adidas Sam Smith, New Balance 530. Shop the looks below

Metallic-accented sneakers have been trending for quite a few seasons - remember Michelle Obama’s silver star Golden Goose kicks? So if you want to get the look for less, I’ve tracked down some great lookalikes that have the retro metallic vibe, but will keep you from going over your summer wardrobe budget.

Adidas Stan Smiths ($99.95 / £85 ) – which made their debut in the mid-1960s – are a true classic, and come in a gold metallic version for 2024. The gilded details on the white leather shoe are subtle, which means they really can go with any outfit and are right in step with the white sneaker trend.

New Balance sneakers are having a moment - I spotted the metallic New Balance 530 trending on TikTok with commenters declaring them “So cute!”.

The gold colorway has sold out nearly everywhere, but you can still find them in silver ($99 /£100).

Sam Edelman’s Layla Sneaker ($99.95 / £98) is a hit with shoppers - and one called them the “Perfect Vacation Walking Shoes!” “They trekked my butt all over Italy for two weeks walking 5-6 miles a day… and they retained their “cloud like” charm and fashionable allure with jeans, shorts, skirts and airport comfy pants.”

It sounds like a pair that Reese would love this summer!