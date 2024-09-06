Alison Hammond opts for a bold ASOS leopard print outfit for a more 'luxe look' on This Morning

Alison Hammond took the leopard print fashion trend to a whole new level on Friday's episode of This Morning, rocking a chic two-piece by Extro & Vert, which is stocked on ASOS.

The 49-year-old television presenter looked incredible wearing the chic two piece which she paired with a flat pair of sliders - comfort is key here! Luckily for you, Alison's ensemble is available to shop right now. The shirt, which is just £40, is made of plisse material, which is renowned for being super comfortable. The matching trousers are also available on the website, and have priced at £38. These have an elasticated waist - so you can wear these whenever you're in need of some leopard love.

© Shutterstock Alison Hammond all dressed up for work alongside her work husband

We reached out to one of Alison's stylists on the show, the uber-talented Rachael Hughes, who also works with Sian Welby, Cat Deeley and Josie Gibson when they're on screen. She told us: "Alison loved the leopard print co ord we chose today! It’s such a versatile print that can be dressed up or down. We paired it with chunky gold bracelets and statement gold earrings to give it a more luxe feel. She wore a short sleeved co ord with a similar print at the start of summer - proving this trend will stay for all seasons."

Rachael isn't wrong, leopard print is having a real moment right now, and if you're looking to get the same outfit as Alison, you're in luck because it's still in stock (though we imagine not for long).

If you've never head of the brand before, do not fret! Extro & Vert specialises in modern tailoring, and the brand serves up minimal designs with maximum impact. Expect oversized blazers and relaxed trousers, or mix-and-match with polished shorts and mini skirts. There are other sizes available, and other prints of Alison's look. We decided to showcase the Plus Collection, but be sure to check out the other pieces in the range as well.

As well as discussing Alison's fabulous outfit, we also couldn't stop looking at the phenomenal makeup. We instantly recognised the glam - Alison's beauty look was created by her longtime mua (and friend) Mikey Phillips (aka @makeupbymikey).

© makeupbymikey/Instagram Stunning! Makeup by Mikey did Alison's glam for This Morning

We don't yet have a breakdown of Alison's makeup from Friday's show, but Mikey has revealed once on his Instagram stories that he "can't live without" the NARs Soft Matte Complete Concealer, £26. He also is a big fan of the Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ulta Longwear Concealer, £26. For black skin, he's also fond of the TooFaced Brorn This Way Concealer, £31. For black skin tones, he often reaches for the Fenty Beauty Sun Stalker Instant Warmth Bronzer, £24. The famous mua, who also makes up Alison's bff Josie from time-to-time, said that he kicks off a lot of his celebrity clients with face masks by 111Skin.

It's obvious that Alison has a killer glam squad for her A-list life - let her rising fashion star take her far.