I hate florals but Alison Hammond's rose print blouse is making me rethink the trend

Call me floral-averse, call me anti-florals, but the flower design is not top of my must-wear list when it comes to my wardrobe - especially in winter. In the warmer months, I've been known to flirt with a floral but autumn and winter are strictly no floral zones in my closet. But thanks to Alison Hammond's This Morning outfit on Friday's show, that could all be about to change...

It made me wonder if the romance was vibing even more than usual between Alison Hammond and her boyfriend, as her chic pussybow blouse was calling out for a date night between the two.

Alison Hammond wearing Monsoon on Friday's This Morning

For someone who doesn't love florals like me, the red rose print top is a brilliant way to incorporate the print into my neutral palette autumn fashion without being twee. Alison wore the blouse with a black skirt from Next, but I'd wear it with my black palazzo jeans and heeled boots to dilute the pattern a little more.

I tracked down Alison's top on Monsoon. Called the 'Deven Rose Print Blouse Black', it has long sleeves and a pussybow tie at the neck. Available in sizes small to XXL, I'd size it up to wear baggier, with the pussybow tied loosely. It's giving 70s vibes and you could add a pair of kick-flare jeans and cowboy boots to lean into that vibe. It would also pair perfectly with a black suede or leather mini skirt, for a smarter finish.

Alison's blouse actually leans into a big AW24 trend. Gothic florals were all over the AW24 catwalks, with red rose-printed pieces a common occurrence too. Erdem sent models down the runway in rose printed coats, rose topped shoes while Preen leaned into florals with muted petals on light and dark backgrounds.

You can embrace the look even further with a dress version of Alison's top - and it's such a stunning winter floral dress that I'm not surprised it's a Monsoon bestseller.

It's giving a Rixo-style look, with its ruffled v-neck, sheer long sleeves and slightly fluted cuffs. I think you could easily style this casually for day and dress up for Christmas parties or even winter weddings.

Alison Hammond's been nailing the AW24 with her This Morning looks recently

Alison's been nailing the AW24 trends in the past few weeks. From her black and white polka dot New Look blouse, which Cat Deeley even copied with a Mint Velvet ruffled version, to her ASOS leopard print co-ord, someone's definitely been keeping an eye on what's big in fashion for winter 2024...