Everyone's asking where Alison Hammond's cute denim dress is from - and I've found it

Alison Hammond is a woman of many talents. TV host, mum, new author (her debut novel Bombshell is out now) and we're adding style inspiration to her long list of talents, as viewers have been obsessing over Alison's latest outfits - including a super stylish denim pinafore she recently wore.

The demand for Alison's fashion knowledge was so intense that the 49-year-old took to Instagram to let fans know just where her cute dress and blouse were from worn on This Morning last week.

© Instagram Alison's chic combination caught the attention of her fans - and we love it too

A fan of the high street, Alison's chic combo is from Monsoon and I for one am loving how she's styled a casual denim midi dress with a more eveningwear blouse. Giving me all in the inspo Alison, thank you!

"Can’t believe how many people asking after this dress," she captioned her post. "3 people" she hilariously added. But there's definitely more than three people asking, if the comments on her post are anything to go by, with her followers also asking after her feather-trimmed blouse.

So let's break Alison's outfit down. Starting with the dress, it's a denim sleeveless dress which Alison has layered over a blouse. The dress itself is called the Rhian Sleeveless Midi Dress, and has a structured silhouette with below the knee length.

EXACT MATCH: Monsoon Sleeveless Denim Midi Dress £80 at Freemans

The skirt flares out slightly, so it's more comfortable than a pencil dress, and the denim wash is mid, making it a little smarter than a stonewash or lighter denim. Priced at £80, it's available in sizes 8-24 online at Freemans.

Alison's blouse is a dreamy buy for the season - feather trimmed pieces are always trending come festive party time, and this is a super wearable option if you're not a dress kind of person.

EXACT MATCH: Monsoon Feather-Trim Blouse £75 at Monsoon

With a v-neck collar, it's the feathery cuffs that will get you major fashion points - wear with jeans, leather trousers or follow Alison's lead and layer under a sleeveless dress or top - don't forget to pop the collar, like Alison. It's dressy without being OTT, and the sort of fashion piece that you'll fall back on time and time again. It comes in sizes 8 - 24, and handily is machine washable.

© Instagram Alison visits the Lorraine studio to chat about her debut novel, Bombshell

Alison's debut novel, Bombshell, is being dubbed the rom-com book of the season. Described as a "funny and empowering novel", Alison swapped interviewer for interviewee as she chatted to Lorraine Kelly about her new venture. The book, out now, is said to be an ideal read for fans of Sophia Kinsella and Ruth Jones.