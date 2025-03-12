Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Drew Barrymore beauty: 17 skincare and makeup products she loves
drew barrymore beauty secrets© Instagram / @llgulino

Drew Barrymore beauty: 17 skincare & makeup products she loves

I tracked down the Flower Beauty founder's faves

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Drew Barrymore is an absolute icon - but one of the things I've really noticed as we've both aged over the years is that she looks so natural and incredible!

Having just turned 50, the producer and actor is looking better than ever. So it’s no surprise her fans are desperate to know her skincare and makeup secrets – and luckily, I've tracked a few of them down.

The former child star is know for embracing her age, relying on self-care and some great skincare products rather than cosmetic surgery. "I’m waiting on making any alterations," she told People. But although she hasn't ”done anything”, she said: “I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don’t see myself resorting to it.”

In the run-up to her 50th she spoke about her philosophy. “We get challenged, and we doubt ourselves. I go through that all the time. But the key, I’m finally learning as I’m closing in on 50, is to not let those challenges be an identity crisis. At the end of the day, we all have to be brave enough to be ourselves," she told Better Homes & Gardens.

When she was 48, she made TV history as she experienced her first peri-menopausal hot flash on her show during her interview with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. The iconic moment seemed to make the Hollywood star even more relatable as she opened up dialogue about menopause. 

“Everyone who's female in your life is gonna end up dealing with this. And it isn't an easy thing to go through. And so we've got to change the conversation,” she said as she unveiled a partnership with Dr Kellyann peri-menopause supplements. In an Instagram post she said, “My body’s like functioning again where it had just come to a complete standstill. It’s wild. I’ve gotten my power back and I just feel great.”

Drew takes a holistic approach to looking and feeling good - and I was more than ready to dive in to find out some of her beauty secrets. 

So how does Drew keep herself looking so great? Keep scrolling to find out some of her top beauty secrets...

Drew's beauty must-haves: makeup and skincare to haircare

Drew Barrymore attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City.© Getty Images

The TV host's budget beauty buys

If you're looking for a great anti-aging cream that won't break the bank, Drew has also sworn by Olay's Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer, $27.49 / £21.74 for the past "12-15 years". 

As seen on social media, the star's bathroom cabinet also includes iconic Olay’s Ultimate Eye Cream, $29.99 / £12.47

Full disclosure: I'm also a big fan of Olay's eye creams - they seem much more expensive than they actually are.

Other budget buys are another of my go-tos, Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, $9.99 / £5.69 (“In a few swipes, this water erases everything," she has said) and the Jennifer Aniston-loved Aveeno Calm & Restore Redness Relief Moisturizing Cream, $17.97 (SAVE 33%) / £8.69, which is perfect for sensitive skin.

drew barrymore with great skin© Taylor Hill

Drew's secret weapons for flawless skin

It's clean skincare cult favorite Sunday Riley Good Genes serum, $43 (SAVE 14%) / £36 that Drew credits for seeing a 'huge difference' in her skin, telling her Instagram followers that she loves the results. 

Skincare oils are trending - and Drew has revealed that she ‘douses’ herself in Healthy Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil, $18.99 / £47.76, handmade in South Carolina, which you can shop on Amazon. 

drew barrymore flower hair tools © Flower Beauty

Drew's hair products

She’s been sporting darker hair lately, but she’s also famously been Charlie’s Angels blonde and even a redhead. She’s a Garnier partner - even featuring on a box of hair color - and says she swears by the brand’s Garnier Whole Blends Hair Honey Milk 450°F Heat Shield Spray.

Her hairstylist, celebrity go-to Chris Appleton, whose client friends include Jennifer Aniston, has used Color Wow Money Masque Conditioning Treatment, $45 / £33.50 (SAVE 15%) on her tresses. 

And Drew revealed on Instagram that  jvn’s Complete Instant Recovery Serum, $32£28  “SAVED my hair” after severe damage. Drew uses it after washing her hair and then lets it air dry.

And let’s not forgot dress has her own range of hairstyling tools in fun colors and cute styles.

drew barrymore charlotte tilbury chris appleton© Instagram

Drew's make-up go-tos

Who could forget Drew’s dramatic Charlie’s Angels makeover at the hand of Charlotte Tilbury? What I really loved was her perfect nude lip, made even more gorgeous with the help of lip-plumping Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm, $35 / £27.

To keep it simple, and a little less expensive, of course there’s always Drew’s beauty brand, Flower Beauty. 

She shared her five-minute, five-product routine on Instagram, all with Flower Beauty products: 

Scroll down to watch the video of her easy, pretty look!

WATCH: Drew Barrymore's 5-minute budget beauty look

