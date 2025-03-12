Drew Barrymore beauty: 17 skincare & makeup products she loves

Drew Barrymore is an absolute icon - but one of the things I've really noticed as we've both aged over the years is that she looks so natural and incredible!

Having just turned 50, the producer and actor is looking better than ever. So it’s no surprise her fans are desperate to know her skincare and makeup secrets – and luckily, I've tracked a few of them down.

The former child star is know for embracing her age, relying on self-care and some great skincare products rather than cosmetic surgery. "I’m waiting on making any alterations," she told People. But although she hasn't ”done anything”, she said: “I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don’t see myself resorting to it.”

In the run-up to her 50th she spoke about her philosophy. “We get challenged, and we doubt ourselves. I go through that all the time. But the key, I’m finally learning as I’m closing in on 50, is to not let those challenges be an identity crisis. At the end of the day, we all have to be brave enough to be ourselves," she told Better Homes & Gardens.

When she was 48, she made TV history as she experienced her first peri-menopausal hot flash on her show during her interview with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. The iconic moment seemed to make the Hollywood star even more relatable as she opened up dialogue about menopause.

“Everyone who's female in your life is gonna end up dealing with this. And it isn't an easy thing to go through. And so we've got to change the conversation,” she said as she unveiled a partnership with Dr Kellyann peri-menopause supplements. In an Instagram post she said, “My body’s like functioning again where it had just come to a complete standstill. It’s wild. I’ve gotten my power back and I just feel great.”

Drew takes a holistic approach to looking and feeling good - and I was more than ready to dive in to find out some of her beauty secrets.

So how does Drew keep herself looking so great? Keep scrolling to find out some of her top beauty secrets...

Drew's beauty must-haves: makeup and skincare to haircare