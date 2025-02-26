Mindy Kaling's drugstore concealer is so affordable - and it's in my beauty bag, too

I love a luxury beauty buy as much as anyone, but after trying a LOT of concealers, I can't live without my everyday affordable go-to. And it turns out I’m not the only fan! The Office star Mindy Kaling, 45, has named my own must-have multitasking concealer/highlighter/contour wand as one of her fave beauty buys.

I’m really not surprised that the concealer has some celebrity fans, because it really lives up to everything promised in the (kind of ridiculously long) name.

The celebrity and expert-approved beauty secret? Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer, $8.80 / £7.68, which happens to be on sale on Amazon where it has over 153k 5-star reviews. Verified shoppers say it “blends like a dream” and one self-described "makeup snob" compared it to high end brands like Armani.

Mindy creates her glam beauty looks with both luxury and drugstore faves

As a fan myself, it's the ‘eraser’ part of the concealer, formulated with goji berry extract and Haloxyl – known for its power to reduce the appearance of dark circles – that's so incredible about it to me. It’s quick and easy, and I use it to even out any shadowy areas, like dark circles under my eyes and my frown lines, and to counteract redness. I can literally see blemishes ‘erased’ as I smooth it on to camouflage, and it also adds a nice subtle glow, too.

Mindy's fave concealer

When it comes to drugstore concealers, I haven’t found anything to beat the Maybelline option. I’m guessing mom-of-two Mindy, who is an actor, producer, Maybelline ambassador, and occasional swimwear model, would agree with my praise. “It’s really good for dark circles, but I primarily use it for my hyperpigmentation marks,” she told Forbes. “And you can obviously get it at pretty much any drugstore.”

I think it's an incredible value - as someone with more mature skin, I appreciate that the fragrance-free anti-aging formula, which also doesn't fall into fine lines or pores. And the no fuss anti-microbial sponge applicator is so easy to use, making it perfect to keep in your handbag for touchups on the go.

© Karen Silas I'm a huge fan of the Maybelline eraser concealer - I always have it on hand for instant touch ups

It comes in a very inclusive shade range. In fact I love the easily blendable multi-use concealer so much, I even have it in a darker shade that I use for contouring.

More Mindy beauty go-tos

'My skin-care routine is pretty thorough, and my everyday makeup routine is really basic'

Meanwhile, Mindy has given the drugstore buy a place alongside some of her other, more expensive beauty faves for flawless skin, like Paula's Choice Pore-Reducing Toner, $26 / £27 and 111Skin’s Rose Gold face mask, $32 / £20.

"My skin-care routine is pretty thorough, and my everyday makeup routine is really basic," she told Pop Sugar. "It used to be swapped when I was younger. I used to spend forever doing my makeup and then just do the most cursory skin care when I was in my teens and 20s."

Same, Mindy, same! Thanks for never gatekeeping your beauty products - we’re taking notes...