Brooke Shields, 58, has been sharing her fave beauty products and we're taking notes

When I saw how amazing Brooke Shields, 58, looks in Netflix rom-com Mother of the Bride, I immediately went on a search for her beauty secrets to see what I could pick up for my own beauty arsenal.

If you keep an eye on the Blue Lagoon star’s Instagram you’ll know that she occasionally shares her favorite beauty tips.

© Instagtram The proud mother-of-two, seen here with daughter Grier, has said: "As I've gotten older, I'm starting to enjoy skin care and makeup more because it's a form of self-care"

Brooke Shields' go-to beauty products

© Presley Ann The Mother-of-the-Bride star has a surprising hack to treat her thinning brows

Her bold brows

Brooke has long been famous for her bold brows, and I still remember the time a fan on Instagram asked for advice on how to treat thinning ones. The model and actor revealed she uses GrandeLASH eyelash serum ($36 / £35) – but on her eyebrows! (The popular beauty brand also has a serum specifically targeted for brows, too, of course.)

I’ve tried the eyelash serum and can tell you that it works wonders, although I haven’t tried Brooke’s genius hack (yet).

Her famously healthy hair

© Taylor Hill Brooke, seen in September 2023, has opened up about suffering from hair loss - and revealed the hair growth supplement she relies on

When it comes to anti-aging, she’s also partnered up with Nature’s Bounty, saying that she takes the hair growth supplements ($11.66 / £23.48) to help with the hair loss she’s suffered as she’s gotten older.

“Getting real about aging and my hair thinning journey,” she related as she opened up about her thinning hair, even showing the effects on her hairline in an Instagram reel.

Her royal-approved nail polish

© Instagram / @brookeshields Brooke shows off her manicure. The iconic model has revealed that her fave nail polish is the same one loved by the royals

During an interview with Allure in January 2024, Brooke gave shout outs to a couple of products that stood out to me, since we love them, too.

We can recommend both her favourite concealer, Jones Road The Face Pencil ($25 / £24) (which just so happens to be on our 'Best Of' list, too) and pretty sheer pale pink Essie Ballet Slippers nail polish ($9.99 / £6.15) – a royal favorite which was even worn by Queen Elizabeth!

Her supple skin

© Mike Coppola Brooke Shields, seen here joined by daughter Grier, has shared a range of beauty secrets from her luxury moisturizer to her shockingly affordable go-to nail polish

“As I've gotten older, I'm starting to enjoy skin care and makeup more because it's a form of self-care, and the ritual of it is calming. It's nice to come back into it at this stage of life," she said in the Allure interview, later adding: "My main focus is hydrating because I fly a lot. I'm very active. I live in a city. The moisture is the most important part of my routine.”

And if you were wondering what her go-to moisturizer is, she revealed it and I have to admit that it’s one that’s now on my radar.

To add it to your own wish list, you’ll want to take note: Chebula Extreme Cream ($66 / £90) by women-founded skincare company True Botanicals (Brooke loves it so much she actually became the clean skincare brand’s ambassador.) She once described it as "the only moisturizer I've found that delivers the extreme hydration my dry skin craves while still feeling so lightweight for summertime".

The HELLO! Shopping squad is always on the lookout for the best moisturizers and this one is earning rave reviews. A shopper in her 50s like Brooke who commented on the True Botanicals site, said the moisturizer is “very silky and goes on smoothly”.

“It also absorbs quickly and leaves your skin feeling soft and supple. My favorite cream for night time in the warmer months, and for day and night during colder months when my skin tends to be drier. Highly recommend!!”

So we’ll be keeping an eye out for further Brooke beauty secrets - and will keep you updated, too…