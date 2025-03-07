Mikey Madison's hair stylist swears by an $8 anti-frizz hair mask and now I want it

Anora star Mikey Madison has shot to the top of the Hollywood A-list with her Oscar-winning role in the acclaimed movie, and after a string of stunning red carpet appearances, it means that we’re all looking for her beauty secrets, too.

I have to mention that Mikey’s makeup was consistently gorgeous all season. At the Oscars, for example, she wore a full Armani beauty look, including the perfect petal pink lip (created with Armani Beauty Lip Power Shade 503 'Eccentrico' / £38 if you’re taking notes).

© Getty Images Mikey Madison, 25, was stunning as she picked up her first Oscar

And the 25-year-old star’s hair looked just as beautiful throughout the red carpet season, whatever the weather, and Mikey, who recently talked to Allure about chemically straightening her “really, curly, frizzy” hair for her winning role, has used a few products to keep her hair looking so great. Possibly the most affordable is the Monday Anti-Frizz Hair Mask , which costs just $7.99.

(In the UK you can shop it for £5 at Boots.)

“Mikey loves to reference vintage styles—starlets from the Golden Age of Hollywood,” her hairstylist Rena Calhoun told Yahoo, explaining that she used products like Bumble & Bumble Spray de Mode $37 / £28.50, a hydrating hair spray, to hold her Oscars updo in place.

But I was also curious to see what products have been used for Mikey’s loose styles, with the naturally curly-haired star’s tresses looking so sleek.

Throw it back to the Critics Choice Awards in February, for Mikey’s sleek, soft wave look inspired by Old Hollywood stars Grace Kelly and Veronica Lake. On Instagram, Rena revealed the hairstyle was created with hair products by TikTok viral Monday.

© Getty Images for Critics Choice Mikey's Critics Choice hairstyle was created with Monday products including the Anti-Frizz Hair Mask

Since I have curly-coily hair myself, the first step - the hair mask, which Rena used to prep “leaving hair smooth and frizz free” - is what caught my attention. The nourishing and protective treatment, made with Jojoba and Sweet Almond Oil, is billed as anti-frizz, designed to hydrate and repair damaged hair and also “soften and define waves, curls and coils.”

Mikey certainly might love it, but what are shoppers saying about the budget friendly hair mask?

On Ulta, where it has a 4.4-star rating, one reviewer said the mask “smells delicious, made my hair super soft and feel strong too” and is “a great value for your money”. Another wrote: "I used this mask a few times already and can see the difference. It smells really good and packaged very nice. I love the texture it has and how much product comes in one package."

A third verified shopper raved: "This mask smells so good, I felt like I was at a salon. It wasn't a strong smell, but just that perfect balance of fragrance that doesn't make you feel sick. My hair felt unbelievably silky and smooth after, I couldn't stop feeling it. It's a keeper!"