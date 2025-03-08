Coco Jones's glow-boosting SPF body mist has a supermodel connection

Taste singer Coco Jones has such perfect skin, I've decided that anything on her skincare list is now on my wishlist too. And it turns out that one of her glow-boosting faves has supermodel roots!

The Bel-Air star has revealed she swears by two sheer SPF 50 sunscreens: Supergoop! Glow Stick SPF 50, $30 / £27 and Isle Nourishing Body Mist SPF 50, $27, by Cay Skin, the skincare brand founded by stunning fashion icon Winnie Harlow.

© WireImage Bel-Air star Coco has glowing skin

In an interview with People, Coco name-checked her go-to sunscreens as she revealed how her sun protection journey started.

It was when her Black dermatologist told her she needed to wear sunscreen - contrary to the myth that it’s not necessary for darker skin. “Ever since then, sunscreen has been a part of my daily routine,” she explained, saying that the Supergoop! Is her “on-the-go” to reapply throughout the day. “I like that it's tiny, it fits in my purse and it's clear, so I don't have to worry about [a cast].”

She relies on the Cay Skin SPF, meanwhile, for her body and she’s a huge fan of Winnie’s products. “I love that when I put on her sunscreen I don't look gray or ashy or anything,” she said. "It just makes me glow and I really enjoy that.”

CAY SKIN Isle Nourishing Body Mist SPF 50 © Cay Skin $27 at Sephora

The Cay Skin spray, designed to hydrate, nourish and protect, is rated highly at Sephora. Enriched with Sea Moss, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, it packs a skincare punch, and as one reviewer said, “If you are trying to look glowy, sumptuous and not have white-cast ruin your day - this mist is for YOU!”

And then there's the Supergoop! Any product with the word “glow” in it gets my attention, and Supergoop sunscreens are always so good.

© Getty Images The 'Taste' singer looked stunning at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The Supergoop! Stick, a dry oil sunscreen stick designed to leave a dewy glow (and no white cast) on your skin, is a winner on Amazon, where over 2k units were sold last month, and whose shoppers have given it a 4.5-star rating. The most appealing aspect to me is that verified reviewers are saying that you can apply it over makeup without a problem.

One described it as a “clear lightweight hydration glow gel sunscreen that glides over the skin”. “It doesn’t pull on my skin at all! Rehydrates my makeup! Makes me look youthful, not greasy.”

Okay, so I admit I'm not really glowing right now - it's actually pouring rain outside - but sunnier days are right around the corner. I do make sure I wear SPF every single day, all year round, though - the minimum is my trusty bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer, $39 / £33, which gives me the lightweight skin-perfecting coverage I need.

But a powerful SPF is also a necessity for every skin tone, especially to reapply during the day during the warmer months, and I’ve been inspired by Coco to go full SPF 50. And the best part is her favorites are perfectly sheer - as someone with deeper skin I can tell you there’s nothing worse than a sunscreen that looks unnatural, giving your skin a ghostly white cast when you wear it.