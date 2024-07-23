10 best after sun lotions and creams to hydrate and soothe skin and prevent peeling

If you’re planing on catching some rays this summer, make sure you don’t skip the aftersun lotion! Including a specially formulated cream to soothe and hydrate your skin really is a must, but don’t just take my word for it - we spoke to skincare expert Kimberly Medd, Head of Clinic at online beauty retailer Face the Future to get her expert tips.

Keep reading for the lowdown on everything you need to know about after sun, plus our reviews of the best available to buy now.

How we chose the best sunscreen

As well as speaking to our skincare expert Kimberley Medd (Scroll down for more info on Kimberley and why you should trust her) to find out what to look for in an after sun, we also asked the HELLO! team for their recommendations. We don’t recommend something unless we love it and we know it works. We also catered for all budgets in this roundup, so you’ll find something whether you’re looking for a bargain or have a bit more to spend.

What are the benefits of using after sun lotion instead of normal moisturising cream?

Kimberley Medd, Head of Clinic at Face The Future, says: “After sun lotion is specifically formulated to address the unique needs of sun-exposed skin. Unlike regular moisturisers, after sun lotions often contain ingredients like aloe vera, which has soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, and antioxidants such as Vitamin E, which help to combat free radicals generated by UV exposure whilst simultaneously nourishing the skin. These formulations are designed to cool, hydrate, and repair, reducing redness and preventing peeling.”

What should you consider when choosing an after sun lotion?

“When selecting an after sun lotion, I recommend looking for soothing agents like aloe vera, chamomile, and calendula, as well as hydrating ingredients like Glycerin and Hyaluronic Acid. Antioxidants: Vitamin E and C can help repair damage, brighten dull skin and neutralise free radicals. Something that is lightweight, fast-absorbing, and fragrance-free like the Ultrasun Aftersun will ensure comfort and ease of use, even for the most sensitive of skin.”

Do I need a different after sun for my face?

“Facial skin is more delicate and prone to different issues to the rest of the body, such as breakouts or sensitivity. Therefore, using a facial-specific after sun can be beneficial, particularly for those who are prone to blemishes or acne. Facial after sun products are often non-comedogenic, meaning that they won’t clog pores, and they include ingredients that cater to your face’s specific needs. The La Roche-Posay Anthelios Post-UV Exposure After Sun Lotion for face and body is perfect for this, offering a gentle formula that hydrates without causing breakouts or irritation.”

Can after sun lotion heal sunburn?

“Whilst after sun lotion cannot 'heal' sunburn in the medical sense, it significantly aids in the recovery process. It helps to soothe the skin, reduce inflammation, and prevent further damage. Using a topical anti-inflammatory like an after sun can reduce the burning sensation and cool the skin to avoid irritation and, in some cases, prevent peeling and blistering. Applying a cool pack is also a good idea if no after sun is available. Jumping in a cool shower or bath will help to constrict the vessels, therefore reducing redness. To soothe a sunburn, look for an aftersun that rehydrates dried out skin as it soothes and nourishes, such as the Vichy Capital Soleil Soothing After Sun Milk.”

Best after sun lotions to shop for summer 2024

1/ 10 Nuxe Sun Refreshing After-Sun lotion for the Face and Body © Nuxe Skin types: All

Scent: Sweet Orange, Vanilla Blossom

Texture: Lotion

Active ingredients: Sunflowers, Water flowers Katherine Robinson, HELLO! Senior Lifesyle Editor says: “I bought this after a friend recommended it, saying it made her tan last longer. I really struggle to get a tan, so anything I can do to help it stick around a bit longer before going back to pasty white is worth a shot. I was really impressed by the cream - it absorbs well and the smell is delicious. A little goes a long way too so it’s good value. I would say that it definitely helped me stay bronzed for longer too. Big thumbs up!”



2/ 10 Childs Farm After Sun Lotion organic Coconut © Childs Farm Skin types: All, Sensitive Skin, Eczema-prone skin

Scent: Coconut

Texture: Lotion

Active ingredients: Aloe Vera, Shea Butter Editor’s Note: “This after sun is one of Vogue Williams’ faves - it has a lovely organic coconut fragrance and has soothing aloe vera to hydrate and soothe skin after a day in the sun. It’s a great choice for babies (suitable from newborn upwards) and children or adults who are prone to eczema or anyone with dry or sensitive skin. "British brand Childs Farm was actually founded by mum-of-two Joanna Jensen who struggled to find natural skincare products for her two eczema-prone daughters.”



3/ 10 Nivea Sun After Sun Moisturising Soothing Lotion © Nivea Skin types: All, Sensitive

Scent: Aloe Vera

Texture: Lotion

Active ingredients: Aloe Vera, Avocado Oil Kate Thomas, HELLO! Lifestyle Managing Editor says: “You can't go wrong with good old Nivea 'After Sun Moisture'. Not only is it incredibly affordable thanks to its budget price tag, but you can find it everywhere. If, like me, you're prone to a pre-holiday emergency shop at the airport, it's always well stocked at Boots. I find myself adding it to my basket year after year. The formula is super lightweight and leaves you with a dewy glow, and I swear by it for helping my tan last longer without peeling. It's also incredibly gentle on sensitive skin; as someone who burns easily, it's saved my life on a number of occasions.

4/ 10 Aloe Vera Gel by Derora © Derora Skin types: All

Scent: Aloe Vera

Texture: Gel

Active ingredients: Aloe Vera Leaf Andrea Alvarado, HELLO! Digital Marketing Executive says: “The only after sun lotion I use is Aloe Vera gel, I leave it in my fridge anywhere I go so I can apply it really cold after I shower, it is so refreshing and dries very quickly. Plus it doesn’t make you feel sticky or oily. It’s also great for any other injuries or burns you might get. So great to keep a bottle handy at home just in case!”



5/ 10 Piz Buin After Sun Tan Intensifying Moisturising Lotion © Piz Buin Skin types: All

Scent: Shea Butter

Texture: Lotion

Active ingredients: Shea Butter, Vitamin E, Tanimel Plant Extract Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO! Fashion and Beauty News Editor says: "We all know there is no such thing as a healthy tan, but Piz Buin's Aftersun Tan Intensifier does a subtle job at prolonging the colour you may have picked up by safely tanning outdoors. "This lightweight formula smells super summery, has a watery texture which is easy to disperse and is majorly cooling. It contains a plant extract called Tanimel, which works with your own skin pigments to create a slightly deeper tone. I find my skin never peels and feels superbly moisturised after using this."

6/ 10 Australian Gold Forever After Sun Lotion © Australian Gold Skin types: All

Scent: Vanilla

Texture: Lotion

Active ingredients: Vitamin E Editor’s Note: “Australia Gold’s Forever After Sun is specially formulated to provide 24-hour continuous, deep moistuisation. Verified reviewers give it a big thumbs up for leaving their skin soft and hydrated and helping their tans last longer. They also say it’s great value for money.”



7/ 10 Boots Soltan Soothe & Moisturise Aftersun Lotion © Soltan Skin types: All

Scent: Fragrance-free

Texture: Lotion

Active ingredients: Glycerin Danielle Stacey, HELLO! Online Royal Correspondant says: "The family packs are all you need for a summer holiday abroad or pick up a mini version for carrying around during a UK summer heatwave. The formula is long-lasting and moisturising with a pleasant scent, and if you've got a wriggler who isn't keen on having sunscreen applied, try the roll-on version."

8/ 10 Dior Solar After Sun Balm © Dior Skin types: All

Scent: Tahitian Monoi

Texture: Lotion

Active ingredients: Glycerin, Shea Butter, Fagraea Berteroana Flower Extract Leanne Bayley, HELLO! Head of Lifestyle & Commerce says: “Dior Solar The After-Sun Balm is so luxurious after a day at the beach - it's so refreshing, and it's definitely one that you save for best. In fact, I won't go on holiday without it now. It's made up of 94% natural-origin ingredients, and the balm soothes and intensely hydrates skin after sun exposure, while maintaining tanning. "But it's the smell that makes it a repeat buy for me! The monoi fragrance is so gorgeous, you'll never tire of it. If I could buy it as a perfume, I would. This one ticks all the boxes; skin is hydrated and feels soothed, you have a nice satiny glow and you're left smelling like a beach goddess. "

9/ 10 Bondi Sands Aloe Vera After Sun Gel © Bondi Sands Skin types: All

Scent: Aloe Vera

Texture: Gel

Active ingredients: Aloe Vera Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO! Fashion and Beauty News Editor says: "After sun is used for when you need to cool down after a day at the beach, and Bondi Sands Aloe Vera After Sun Gel is a delightful product to use. I love the gel-like consistency, which feels super nourishing and doesn't leave a sticky residue on your skin like other counterparts. "I love it because it includes a whopping 95 percent Aloe Vera, so you know you're getting the good stuff. Plus, it's under a tenner and you get a really generous amount for your money."