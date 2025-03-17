1923 viewers saying the same thing about 'absolutely brutal' season 2 episode

Season two of the hit Yellowstone spin-off 1923 continued on Sunday night – and it may have been the show's most gruesome episode yet. Fans have taken to social media in response to the fourth episode, titled 'Journey the Rivers of Iron', with many calling it "brutal", while others called it the "best so far".

In the latest instalment, Spencer and Alex continued on their journey to Montana while the rest of the Duttons faced the harsh conditions of winter at the ranch. But it was a scene that centred around ranch foreman Zane that left viewers covering their eyes.

Warning! Graphic description below.

Following his subdural hematoma diagnosis, the future was looking brighter for Zane after it was revealed that there was treatment available. The bad news was that the path to recovery involved a very invasive operation that required the doctor to drill a hole into his head.

© Trae Patton/Paramount+ Zane underwent an invasive procedure in episode four

As Jacob and Jack held Zane down, the doctor used chloroform to sedate the foreman before cutting into his scalp and drilling a hole in his skull to relieve the excess blood causing a pressure build-up inside his head. With the chloroform not quite strong enough to keep Zane sedated for long, viewers watched as he screamed in pain.

Viewers commented on the graphic scene, with one person writing on social media: "I love 1923 on @paramountplus! I had to cover my eyes a few times on this one," while another penned: "Tonight's episode of 1923 has me squeamish as hell! Excellent!!"

© Paramount The second season of 1923 is currently airing

A third viewer remarked: "This season of 1923 is absolutely brutal," while another praised the entire episode. "Best episode of the season for far. Banger," they wrote, while another agreed, adding: "That was a wild ride! We dove head first into more family drama and secrets. Plus, that cliffhanger? Absolutely brutal. I'm craving more!"

Ahead of the new season, Brian Geraghty, who plays Zane, said getting back into character for season two was a breeze. "They told me to grow a beard, that was all I had to do! And then I was back in it," Brian told HELLO!.

"Once we got the word on the actual date we were going, I just kept reading the scripts and watched the first season again. Then it was like you'd never left, and things [were back] per usual."

© Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Helen Mirren as Cara and Harrison Ford as Jacob

For those unfamiliar with the drama, created by Taylor Sheridan, it follows the Dutton family during the Great Depression era as they battle the harsh conditions of a cruel winter that threaten to end their family legacy.

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford lead the cast.

1923 season 2 airs on Paramount+ on Sundays.