12 best foundations for dry skin - as recommended by some of the best makeup artists around

Are you in the market for a dewy foundation for dry skin? With the cooler weather on the horizon now is the time to overhaul the makeup bag.

Dry skin and seasonal breakouts often occur when the temperature starts to drop, and I'm already noticing that I need to reach for my moisturiser that works best for dry skin, and likewise with my foundation.

If you're anything like me, and you need help in the hydration department (sometimes I wonder if I'm allergic to drinking water throughout the day!), there are plenty of foundations that will help you with the glow. But what is it that you should be looking for?

Meet the experts

I reached out to some of my favourite makeup artists to find out what's in their kit for their clients who have dry skin. From Lisa Potter-Dixon - who has worked with the likes of Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson - to iconic TV makeup artist Helen Hand, find out all of their top must-haves. I also spoke to the beauty obsessives at HELLO! as part of my research as well as sharing my own favourite products, too.

What to look for when searching for a foundation for dry skin

Hydrating ingredients! The buzzwords to look for in the descriptions are 'hydrating', 'dewy' and 'moisturising'. Most likely these foundations will contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, squalane, glycerin, aloe vera - all very much skin loving ingredients. If you're looking for a foundation with skincare benefits, check out my edit.

What texture should you look for with a foundation catering to dry skin?

Cream-based or liquid foundations are your friend. These are the foundations that usually glide over the the skin and will provide moisture, whereas powder foundations may cling to areas and make the skin look flaky, and no one wants that.

SQUIRREL_ANCHOR_LIST



How about coverage - what should I look for?

Medium coverage foundations really are ideal - this means you can apply more product where needed.

What should I avoid?

Alcohol and overly scented products. It's best to avoid when shopping for a foundation for dry skin.

How I chose the best foundations for dry skin

I have dry skin so I know which products I love, but I wanted to ask the professionals. The ones who deal with tricky clients and know their formulas. Below you'll find recommendations from some of the best makeup artists in the business.

Top foundations for dry skin according to the pros

Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk Recommended By: MarcosGMakeup MarcosGMakeup, international celebrity makeup artist and hair stylist. He has worked on Dancing On Ice and even Eurovision. Follow him on Instagram @marcosgmakeup

Makeup artist Marcos loves Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk. "This gives great coverage with that glow-from-within finish," he revealed. HELLO! Shopping Expert Hollie Brotherton agrees with the mua, saying: "It really is a dream for all skin types." Hollie continued: "The lightweight formula is infused with hydrating glycerin which gives a natural-looking glow and a dewy finish, but it’s also oil-free so you won’t be left with any shine. It always makes my skin look so much healthier and it’s buildable so you can choose exactly how much coverage you want. It's said to be a favourite of Meghan Markle, and if it's good enough for a Duchess..."

Shiseido Revitalessence Glow Foundation © Shiseido Recommended By: Charlotte Yeomans Charlotte Yeomans, makeup artist who has worked with the likes of Tina Fey and Bridgerton star Ruth Gemmell. Follow her on Instagram @charlotteyeomansmakeup Charlotte thinks the Shiseido Revitalessence Foundation feels like the perfect step up from a tinted moisturiser - she praises it for being "light and hydrating" and "can be layered to create the desired level of coverage while maintaining a luminous finish".

I couldn't agree more, and this is a favourite of mine, especially when my skin is feeling really dry. It blurs and brightens my skin, but it's all about the hydration - it really feels like a makeup/skincare product hybrid. I apply using a brush or a beauty blender.

Lisa Eldridge Skin Tint © Lisa Eldridge £27 AT LISA ELDRIDGE Recommended By: Lisa Potter-Dixon Lisa Potter-Dixon, makeup artist and co-founder of Velvet Smoke. Follow her on Instagram @lisapotterdixon Makeup artists supporting makeup artists! Lisa Potter-Dixon, who you may follow on social media, is one of the most trusted makeup artists around. She works with celebrities (Cara Delevigne and Paris Jackson to name just two), she works on top editorial photo shoots, and she's a makeup obsessive. The Lisa Eldridge Skin Tint is top of the list for Lisa, telling me: "This still gives coverage but hydrates dryness on the skin whilst still giving amazing results." I must agree with Lisa after trying this foundation - it really is excellent and gives really good buildable coverage. This even made the list on our best ever skin tints to try feature.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation © Charlotte Tilbury Recommended By: Stacey Toner Stacey Toner is a makeup artist who does it all. From campaign posters to TV makeup, bridal and so much more. Follow her on Instagram @staceytoner_artsy Stacey's kit is bulging with only the best products and it turns out that she has not one, but two foundations she reaches for when she's working with a client with dry skin. "I love Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation for a buildable medium coverage. It leaves a really healthy glow that conceals any redness from dehydration while lasting all day."

Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops © Westman Atelier Recommended By: Stacey Toner Stacey Toner is a makeup artist who does it all. From campaign posters to TV makeup, bridal and so much more. Follow her on Instagram @staceytoner_artsy

Stacey's second favourite? The Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops. "This is a hybrid formula which treats skin as well as being able to build a light coverage, soothing the skin and leaving it skin-like and radiant."

Maybelline Stay 30H Lumi-Matte Foundation © Maybelline Recommended By: Laurretta Power Laurretta Power, a pro at makeup and she's also a Brow Queen, too. Follow her on Instagram @laurrettapower

"As a makeup artist in London, I’m really into the Maybelline Super Stay 30H Lumi-Matte Foundation, especially for clients with dry skin. It gives great medium-to-full coverage but still feels light and breathable. The formula’s got amino acids and Light Wear technology, so it won’t cake up or feel heavy. Plus, it’s super easy to blend and leaves the skin looking smooth and radiant, without any excess shine or added dryness.”



Ilia Super Serum © Ilia Recommended By: Joe Pickering-Taylor. Joe Pickering-Taylor. He's a go-to makeup artist for Zara McDermott, Saffron Hocking, Wallis Day and more. Follow him on Instagram @joepickeringtaylor Joe Pickering-Taylor, the mua Zara McDermott has on speed dial, recommends the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint. "It's gorgeous and it's fragrance free. It's great if you have really dry sensitive skin."

Sculpted by Aimee Hydra Tint © Sculpted by Aimee £23 AT SCULPTED BY AIMEE Recommended By: Grace Hatcher Grace Hatcher, makeup artist, hair stylist and can even do nails, too. She has worked on campaigns for the likes of Missoma, Antler, and Adidas. Follow her on Instagram @gracehatcher.makeup Makeup artist Grace Hatcher strongly believes that skin preparation is the most important step to make your foundation sit well on dry skin. "Load up with a rich moisturiser such as Skin Food by Weleda or Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream. Allow 5-10 minutes for this to settle into the skin before applying any complexion products." One of Grace's favourites has to be Sculpted by Aimee Hydra Tint. "This is a skincare/makeup hybrid, focusing on hydration. My tip would be to use your fingers to apply this for a dewy natural finish. On the whole, if you have dry skin, steer clear from swirling brushes around your face. This motion from the bristles tends to lift up any flakey areas." This is such a good tip!

Chanel Sublimage L'essence De Teint © Chanel Beauty Recommended By: Helen Hand Helen Hand, pro makeup artist for Lorraine Kelly with over 25 years experience. Follow her on Instagram @helenhandmakeup Helen Hand understands every skin type going, and when I asked her for her top foundation choices for dry skin types, she had plenty of suggestions. Helen is a big fan of Chanel makeup and often uses it on her celebrity clients, including Lorraine Kelly, Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh. Chanel Sublimage L'essence De is one of her favourites, saying: "This is the ultimate luxury in a bottle, expensive but worth it. It goes on like silk, covers, feels light and looks radiant on the skin. This would be my number one foundation for photo shoots and red carpets." She's also a big fan of Chanel Les Beiges Foundation, especially for morning TV and it works for all age ranges. If you're on a budget she also rates Beauty Pie Superluminous™ Skin Glow Filter.

NARs Light Reflecting Foundation © NARS Recommended By: Lisa Little Lisa Little, celebrity makeup artist and the owner of award-winning Nanny Junes. Follow her on Instagram @lisalittlemua Makeup artist Lisa Little is a big fan of the NARs Light Reflecting Foundation. "This is a fantastic foundation for everyone, but especially for people with dry skin due to its combination of a natural finish, lightweight feel, buildable coverage, and skin-friendly formulation." Lisa says this product helps improve the skin’s appearance over time as it "combines antioxidants and hydration agents which lead to a healthier complexion."



IT Cosmetics CC Nude Glow © IT Cosmetics Recommended By: Josephine Way Josephine Way, award-winning mua and beauty expert. Follow her on Instagram @josephinewaymua “For dry skin I really look for anything that’s got a good glow and will detract from dry, flaky areas," Josephine Way tells me. "IT Cosmetics CC Nude Glow combines colour correcting and a lightweight glowy base, making it perfect for dry skin or if you’re looking for something more budget friendly, the Maybelline Anti-Age Perfect or Maybelline Instant Anti Age Perfector 4-in-1 Glow is a great option. It offers a sheer, natural glow to the skin and keeps it hydrated throughout the day.”

Trish McEvoy Gorgeous Foundation © Trish McEvoy Recommended By: Dani Levi Dani Levi, freelance pro makeup artist

and creator of It’s Dani Levi Cosmetics. Follow her on Instagram @itsdanilevi

Dani Levi is a big Trish McEvoy fan. "The Gorgeous Foundation is super lightweight and buildable whilst also being super hydrating on the skin. You only need a small amount on your fingertips or on a foundation brush to achieve a radiant finish that will last all day." She continues: "It’s loved by myself and all of my makeup clients who have dry skin! Another love of mine is the L’Oréal Tinted Plumping Serum, this is an everyday hydrating serum that makes you glow! The serum has 1% of hyaluronic acid which blend skincare with makeup leaving the skin feeling hydrated and smooth, I suffer with super dry skin so I wear this everyday for a radiant and glowy finish."



Dry skin vs dehydrated skin - what's the difference?

I spoke to skin expert Jennie Hudson (@jenniehudsonskin on Instagram) about dry skin vs dehydrated skin. "A lot of people get confused between dry and dehydrated skin," she told me. "Dry is lacking in natural oil and dehydrated is lacking in water and hydration. Even the most oily skin can suffer with dehydration"

She added: "For dry skin you want to focus on nourishing the skin - repairing the skin. For dehydration you want to concentrate on ingredients like hyaluronic acid or ceramides."

Jenni recommends the Dermalogica Hyaluronic Ceramide Mist. "It's safe to use over makeup, great for all skin types and helps strengthen the skin barrier."