Amanda Holden's 'beautiful' trousers could pass for designer but they're just £54

Last month, Amanda Holden had her Instagram followers sprinting to the virtual checkout at River Island, after sharing a photo in a three-piece suit by the high street brand.

The Heart Radio presenter looked incredible in the denim trouser suit, which came complete with a chic waistcoat and cropped blazer - cue an instant sell out.

"This wonderful, soft denim, beautiful three-piece outfit is from River Island," she said. "River Island are back!"

© @noholdenback Amanda Holden posed in the high street suit at the Heart Radio studios

If you missed out originally, I've got good news - every piece has just dropped back in stock. But you'll have to be quick, sizes are selling out fast.

The suit includes a pair of the softest denim wide-leg trousers which come in a high-waisted cut and retail for £54. The matching £39 waistcoat is slim-fitting with a high-neck collar, and the £59 blazer is cropped, with a V-neck.

I love how Amanda and the model have styled the suit with sophisticated stiletto heels, but you could also dress this outfit down with a pair of white trainers, or even sandals. It's both office-appropriate and suitable to go out in.

The wide-leg trousers are so versatile. I'd wear them as part of the suit, with a crisp white shirt or super casually with a white t-shirt. Made from mostly cotton, it's not surprising Amanda says they're super soft.

While we might be preparing for a skinny jeans resurgence, wide-leg is still very much the silhouette to wear right now. They were all over the street style set at fashion week, and the likes of Gucci and Bottega Veneta made a case for baggy denim at their spring/summer 2025 shows.

Meanwhile, a Canadian tux never really goes out of style. Katie Holmes was seen styling a denim waistcoat with wide-leg jeans last summer, and even Chanel featured several on the runway this season - albeit with some embellishments.

© GC Images Katie Holmes wears a Canadian tux in New York City

If you're looking for more ways to wear the look, I love how M&S has styled this cotton-rich denim utility jacket with a pair of baggy jeans, adding statement leopard print ballet flats.

It's cut in a relaxed fit, with cool dropped shoulders and a self-tie belt that lets you cinch your waist for a defined silhouette.

"Love it, full stop. So comfortable and looks great on," wrote one review. While another said: "Excellent value. Nice fit, comfy and soft denim. This will be part of my wardrobe for years!"