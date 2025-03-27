Cat Deeley's high street co-ord has cemented my need for a butter yellow outfit

Buttermilk yellow is one of spring's big fashion trends and it's taken Cat Deeley's latest outfit to make me think that perhaps it is a colour I should be embracing.

Pastel shades have always been a building block of spring wardrobes, and as the weather is warming up, I am going to follow Cat's lead and make yellow - buttermilk yellow, to be precise - my alternative to beige, white and neutral shades.

© Instagram Cat's spring-ready outfit on This Morning

Cat's outfit on Thursday's This Morning is chic yet playful; the Mint Velvet Tie Front Top taps not only into the yellow trend but the trend for bow-tied tops; honestly, you can't move for tops with front ties, and I love it in a soft yellow. Cat paired her top with the matching linen skirt in the same shade, a reminder that midi skirt season is upon us.

The TV presenter's outfit is grown-up, without being stuffy. The cute scallop edging and slightly puffed sleeves of Cat's blouse add a frivolous edge to what is essentially a simple top. And the skirt, in summer-ready linen, is ideal for swapping with your silky or satin midi skirts - it is officially spring now, after all.

Cat's added heels to her look, and I have to agree that a slimline shoe is needed for this top-to-toe linen outfit. Of course, it could be a slip-on sandal flat or a neutral ballet flat, or even a mesh ballet flat if you're feeling super on-trend.

Since the mum of two's outfit is on the pricier side, I've shopped around for some similar pieces on the high street that are more affordable. I'd say you don't need to copy her look in linen, a notoriously creased fabric, but if you want to, look at Gap's heavy linen midi skirt in yellow.

LOOKALIKE: Gap Yellow Heavyweight Linen-Blend Midi Skirt £55 at Gap

Priced at £55, it's a linen-blend so has the linen-look without the tendency to crease. It also has an elasticated waist (read: comfortable) and a side slit, while falling at a midi length.

As for Cat's top, tie-front tops are ten a penny but finding one in Cat's light yellow shade is a little trickier. M&S has this shirred front blouse, in a pastel yellow, with cute ties and longer sleeves.

Admittedly H&M's tie front blouse isn't yellow, but it's a similar style to Cat's with puff sleeves and a tie-front. You could easily wear it with a butter yellow skirt or trousers, if the yellow trend is your goal.

Don't forget, if you are going down the linen route to have a handheld steamer on standby. They're the best for removing creases quickly and efficiently - taking note, Cat?