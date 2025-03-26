Cat Deeley wears the M&S top everyone is obsessed with

Cat Deeley's finger is firmly on the fashion pulse, and if you needed proof, take a look at her outfit on Wednesday's This Morning where she wore the M&S top of the moment.

I don't use that phrase lately; this top, new in at Marks & Spencer, is literally everywhere. Every influencer worth their salt has been posting about it, it's the star of M&S' spring/summer campaign and it's so popular it's selling out, fast.

© Instagram Cat wore the top of the moment in the most stylish way

The top in question is that perfect mix of sexy yet chic, wearable yet cool. Called the One Shoulder Slim Fit Textured Knitted Top, it's the sort of top you'll end up wearing on this occasions when you don't know what to wear because it is so stylish.

M&S' knitted top features a one-shoulder detail (super flattering), with a single long sleeve and relaxed neckline. The textured finish gives it a contemporary flair, while the shade - a cappuccino beige - is both neutral yet has a little something something.

I love how Cat styled the £29.50 top, with Boden High Rise Wide Leg Jeans in off-white ecru. She added a pair of open-toe sandals, but the mix of laidback denim with the smart yet casual top is *chef's kiss* styling perfection. It's got that quiet luxury look we all are still obsessed with, as easily worn to wine tasting in the Hamptons (I've been watching Bravo's Summer House) as it is a family BBQ.

EXACT MATCH: Boden High Rise Wide Leg Jeans © Boden £98 at Boden $145 at Boden

You can easily dress it down even more with blue denim, or make it a really smart piece with tailored cigarette trousers or wide leg white slacks - just add heels.

I spotted influencer Jo-Ann Alari wore the piece in a similar style to Cat, but made it even more cool with suede cork wedges and a pair of similar trousers to Cat, with the M&S Wide Leg High Waisted Tailored Wide Leg Jeans.

© Instagram / Joannalari Influencer Jo-Ann Alari gives the M&S top a stylish twist with cork wedges and a suede trench

The top, also available in black, is selling fast and it's the brand's number one bestseller right now. There's still some sizes available, from extra small to extra large, but I recommend you shop fast if you want to add this to your spring wardrobe.

Cat's definitely embracing the spring vibes this week with her wardrobe, from her affordable denim dress to her high street pistachio-hued trouser suit, and her glowing, natural makeup look, which we've got the lowdown on thanks to her regular This Morning makeup artist Lindsay Bown - you can shop Cat's fave beauty products in this article.