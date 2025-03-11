Like Cat Deeley, I swear high-waisted flare jeans are the most tummy-flattering denim fit - these are my faves

When Cat Deeley wears jeans, I cheer, because I live - and I mean live in jeans. I love taking fashion inspiration from Cat on how to breathe new life into my old faithful denim, and equally love that she's just like me when it comes to jean types - swearing by high-waisted flared jeans for spring. I'm not joking when I say they're one of the most tummy-flattering pairs of jeans you can buy.

Wearing the Donna Ida Minnie Full Leg Flared Jeans, it's a denim fit that Cat seems to repeat wear. With a high waist and flared leg, I too love this shape for how flattering it is. It's the balance of high waist versus flare, creating the illusion of a longer leg by drawing the eye downwards. The high waistline is designed to sit on your waist - the smallest part of your torso - and cinch in there, creating a slimming effect.

© Instagram I'm loving Cat Deeley's flared jeans and blouse combo for spring

Cat's jeans cost £225, but you'll find so many pairs that are just as flattering and far more affordable on the high street. My go-to pair are the M&S Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans. I have the black wash, and find them a brilliant alternative to black trousers but smarter than blue jeans.

What I love about the M&S pair is the comfort level. They're really soft, and don't dig into your waist despite being super high waisted. They do have a cotton-elastic blend, but they keep their shape. The extreme flare flatters immensely, and I love wearing these with a flat shoe; bear in mind I'm 5ft4, and I actually bought the 'short' length to be able to do this. If you're a heels kind of girl, I'd stick with regular or even long.

SHOP SIMILAR: M&S Wide Leg Palazzo Jeans © M&S £45 at Marks & Spencer

At £45, they're a cheaper alternative but can still give the same effect. These jeans come in a classic blue like Cat's, or stonewashed, black and light grey.

SHOP SIMILAR: & Other Stories High Waisted Flare Jeans © & Other Stories £87 at & Other Stories

I also love & Other Stories take on the look, which includes high pockets like Cat's. I've always found jeans from this high street store really comfortable, and look expensive - they never fade, wash super well and while they're a little more structured than other jeans, it's that that I love - they pull your tummy in and skim your hips like a dream.

SHOP SIMILAR: New Look Wide Leg Jeans © New Look £39.99 at New Look

And I couldn't compile this list without including New Look, which the girls in the HELLO! office agree are perennially one of the most comfortable and flattering high street jean selections. This pair are just like Cat's, with a high waist, flared leg and front patch pockets, and come in a gorgeously dark blue wash.

Cat wore her jeans with the Sezane 'Tianne' shirt, a stunning transitional buy for right now; lightweight yet long sleeves, and joyful blue without being too summery. It's sold out in all sizes, but you can recreate the same vibe with blouses from the high street. Next has a beautiful sheer blouse in a similar blue print, priced at £22, with ruffles around the neckline and voluminous sleeves. I particularly love Boden's take on the blue blouse trend, with the Sienna Linen Shirt, detailed with Grecian blue ornate pattern.