Cat Deeley's pistachio suit is giving the sweetest spring vibes - and I've found plenty of lookalikes to shop

Trouser suits are huge news still for 2025 - just ask Cat Deeley, who wore the coolest trouser suit on This Morning in an unexpected shade.

Taking to her daily presenting duties with Ben Shepherd on Tuesday's show, Cat literally looked a dream on the screen in her relaxed-fit oversized suit. I'm dubbing the colour 'pistachio', although others might call it 'spring green' or as it's officially known, 'apple green'.

© Instagram Cat's slouchy trouser suit is at the top of my spring fashion wishlist

Cat wore her suit in a laidback way, proving a trouser suit doesn't have to mean super smart or tailored; she added a simple white top underneath with open toe heels, which I think make it a great look for a summer occasion like a wedding or christening, or even for al-fresco drinks with the girls.

She wore her hair loose and smooth, and added stacks of gold jewellery and her usual natural yet glowy makeup look.

Her two-piece is a high street buy, being one of the most popular items at Zara right now. So much so that it's almost sold out, with shoppers loving the oversized fit of the blazer and the slouchy, wide-leg silhouette of the trouser.

Since it's such a great trouser suit for this time of year, I've searched the high street for some lookalikes, all in the same light green as Cat's.

Heading to River Island, I stumbled across their version of Cat's suit, with a green oversized blazer and matching slim fit flared trousers. Priced at £69 for the blazer and £39 for the trouser, the pieces are available in sizes 6 - 18 and also in petite.

I also found a very chic lookalike at Karen Millen, with the blazer detailed with a side button fastening. This is a great addition if you're looking for something a little different, or aren't a fan of the oversized blazer look.

The Karen Millen suit trousers look achingly chic with their loose, wide leg fit and belted waistline, giving a minimal vibe to the whole ensemble. I'd wear this suit just like the model, with sneakers and a tee underneath.

You could easily add Cat's favourite white tee - the & Other Stories £19 crew neck t-shirt - under your spring trouser suit. The T-shirt is a great wardrobe essential, thick in material but soft, as it's made from 100% pure cotton. Cat wore her tee with ME+EM trousers last week, and it's a fabulous buy for layering or wearing alone.

Yesterday, Cat embraced the cowgirl vibes with a denim dress and neckerchief. Has she been watching Yellowstone?