Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ruth Langsford's tummy-flattering beach dress stole the show during her holiday
Subscribe
Ruth Langsford's tummy-flattering beach dress stole the show during her holiday
ruth langsford beach cover up sunset© Instagram / Ruth Langsford

Ruth Langsford's tummy-flattering beach dress stole the show during her holiday 

The Loose Women star’s 'light and cool' kaftan look is still available to shop…

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ruth Langsford showed off her fun and practical style on holiday not too long ago, and one of her beach dresses - a multitasking beach cover-up - got her lots of attention.

We’ll have to consider this look for HELLO! Shopping expert Leanne Bayley’s own roundup of the best Tummy Flattering Dresses, but in the meantime I checked out all the details about the summer-ready look that Ruth loves so much.

ruth langsford holiday beach dress qvc© Instagram / Ruth Langsford
The tile print is a special one for Ruth. "This reminds me of mum and me, Greek holidays, swimming pools - just gorgeousness,” she said

The £40 beach cover up dress, from the Loose Women star's QVC Holiday Collection, made its exclusive public debut when Ruth herself wore it while on vacay. “I did a photo shoot just before I went away and this [Blue Tile Print Dress] was in the photoshoot. So I said, 'Oh can I take that with me?' - it’s my sample - and I wore it when I was away… So many people were like, ‘Where's that dress from, I love that dress'... and I said, ‘Coming soon!’”

Well, the dress finally landed - and it’s still available to shop!

Ruth Langsford Holiday Beach Cover Up

ruth langsford holiday beach dress blue tile qvc© Instagram / Ruth Langsford
The dress is now available to shop

The TV presenter calls the look “light and cool", and says it’s designed to make the most of your figure. “There’s a little pleat here [ìn the front of the dress] which means there’s nothing clinging on your tummy,” she says, and points that the versatile beach look has “got pockets, and it's a longer length so you can wear it as a beach coverup or a day dress.”

Holiday Blues ( left to right): H&M, Cupshe, John Lewis© H&M, Cupshe, John Lewis
Holiday Blues ( left to right): H&M, Cupshe, John Lewis

Looking for more holiday print beach dresses inspired by Ruth, and of course the blue skies and sea? If you're want omething just as modest and tummy flattering, I love the John Lewis Maldives Palm Midaxi Dress, £49. It's made from lightweight cotton, so it's perfect for holiday heat - but could also be just as easily be worn close to home.

I have a couple of looks from Cupshe and this one - which you can shop via Cupshe for £28 or Amazon for £31.99 but with free shipping - is very tempting to add to my closet. It has the same Greek vibes as Ruth’s but features an open front and a high slit. It’s a little more revealing and sexier, but not too much.

For something less lounging-at-the-beach and more exploring-the-cobblestone-streets, there’s H&M’s lovely tie-belt kaftan dress, £37.99, with buttons down the front. It’s in a cotton and viscose blend, so it will be just as “light and cool” as Ruth’s look. There’s also a brown print, on sale for just £21. It’s more Hawaii than Greek islands, but it’s still just as pretty and chic. (In fact, I’m adding to basket the first chance I get!)

I love a great kaftan-style dress while on holiday, they’re fashionable, functional and comfortable - one of the most stylish and practical things to pack - and you can dress them up or down. In the photos she shared on Instagram, Ruth wears hers with a straw hat, sunnies and metallic slides - an easy, stylish combination.

Sign up to HELLO! Edit for the week's best deals on everything from clothes and accessories, to travel and books

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more

Read More