Ruth Langsford's tummy-flattering beach dress stole the show during her holiday 

Ruth Langsford showed off her fun and practical style on holiday not too long ago, and one of her beach dresses - a multitasking beach cover-up - got her lots of attention.

We’ll have to consider this look for HELLO! Shopping expert Leanne Bayley’s own roundup of the best Tummy Flattering Dresses, but in the meantime I checked out all the details about the summer-ready look that Ruth loves so much.

© Instagram / Ruth Langsford The tile print is a special one for Ruth. "This reminds me of mum and me, Greek holidays, swimming pools - just gorgeousness,” she said

The £40 beach cover up dress, from the Loose Women star's QVC Holiday Collection, made its exclusive public debut when Ruth herself wore it while on vacay. “I did a photo shoot just before I went away and this [Blue Tile Print Dress] was in the photoshoot. So I said, 'Oh can I take that with me?' - it’s my sample - and I wore it when I was away… So many people were like, ‘Where's that dress from, I love that dress'... and I said, ‘Coming soon!’”

Well, the dress finally landed - and it’s still available to shop!

Ruth Langsford Holiday Beach Cover Up © Instagram / Ruth Langsford The dress is now available to shop £39.96 at QVC



The TV presenter calls the look “light and cool", and says it’s designed to make the most of your figure. “There’s a little pleat here [ìn the front of the dress] which means there’s nothing clinging on your tummy,” she says, and points that the versatile beach look has “got pockets, and it's a longer length so you can wear it as a beach coverup or a day dress.”

© H&M, Cupshe, John Lewis Holiday Blues ( left to right): H&M, Cupshe, John Lewis

Looking for more holiday print beach dresses inspired by Ruth, and of course the blue skies and sea? If you're want omething just as modest and tummy flattering, I love the John Lewis Maldives Palm Midaxi Dress, £49. It's made from lightweight cotton, so it's perfect for holiday heat - but could also be just as easily be worn close to home.

I have a couple of looks from Cupshe and this one - which you can shop via Cupshe for £28 or Amazon for £31.99 but with free shipping - is very tempting to add to my closet. It has the same Greek vibes as Ruth’s but features an open front and a high slit. It’s a little more revealing and sexier, but not too much.

For something less lounging-at-the-beach and more exploring-the-cobblestone-streets, there’s H&M’s lovely tie-belt kaftan dress, £37.99, with buttons down the front. It’s in a cotton and viscose blend, so it will be just as “light and cool” as Ruth’s look. There’s also a brown print, on sale for just £21. It’s more Hawaii than Greek islands, but it’s still just as pretty and chic. (In fact, I’m adding to basket the first chance I get!)

I love a great kaftan-style dress while on holiday, they’re fashionable, functional and comfortable - one of the most stylish and practical things to pack - and you can dress them up or down. In the photos she shared on Instagram, Ruth wears hers with a straw hat, sunnies and metallic slides - an easy, stylish combination.